Luis Diaz gives intriguing verdict on Liverpool transfer business and reacts to shirt number change

Luis Diaz has revealed that he is hugely impressed with Liverpool’s transfer business this summer and says he does not feel the pressure of wearing the No.7 shirt.

Jurgen Klopp focused on a much-needed midfield rebuild in the transfer window, with the Reds adding Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai and Wataru Endo to their ranks before signingRyan Gravenberch from Bayern Munich on transfer deadline day.

The quartet replaced five players that have left Liverpool since last season – Jordan Henderson and Fabinho, who have joined Saudi clubs, as well as James Milner, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

The new-look midfield already seems to be paying dividends for Klopp’s side, with Liverpool winning three and drawing one of their four opening Premier League games.

Diaz has said that he has been enthused by the quality of the new signings.

“I love the players that have come into the club, there’s no denying that,” Diaz said in an interview with LiveScore.

“I’m very confident we can have a good season. I’m feeling very positive about it. It was difficult [in 2022-23] but we are in a good place. We have great players, a great manager and great coaching staff.

“Working with Jurgen [Klopp] has improved me hugely. He has made me a better player.

The work he and the coaching staff have done has been absolutely fantastic. They’ve improved me tactically and physically and it’s all about giving 100% in every single game.

“It’s all about improving day on day. But if I was picking a particular area [to improve], it would probably be my decision-making.

“I think it’s an area I’ve got a lot better in but there is always room for improvement. Also, my tactical knowledge is something I’d like to grow.”

The exit of Milner over the summer allowed Diaz to change his squad number from 23 to 7, but the Colombia international says he is not fazed by the prospect of wearing the same shirt as iconic figures like Kevin Keegan, Sir Kenny Dalglish and more recently Luis Suarez.

“It’s not pressure I feel. I actually really enjoy it. I know great players have worn this shirt so I try and enjoy it without pressure as much as I possibly can.

“It’s a number I like, one that I’ve worn for previous clubs, and it makes me determined to play even better and enjoy wearing the No.7.”

