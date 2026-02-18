Luis Diaz tells Liverpool it was a ‘good decision’ to leave Anfield for Bayern Munich

Luis Diaz is happy with his decision to leave Liverpool for Bayern Munich.

Colombian winger Luis Diaz insists it was a “good decision” to choose to leave Liverpool in the summer transfer window and join Bayern Munich.

During his time at Anfield, Diaz contributed 29 goals and 15 assists in the Premier League in three-and-a-half seasons, helping them win the title last term, while he also lifted the FA Cup and triumphed in two League Cup finals.

There was sadness from many Liverpool fans at his departure to Bayern Munich over the summer but it was smoothed out by the huge signings of players like Florian Wirtz and Alexander Isak.

And speaking about his choice to leave Liverpool in the summer, Diaz reckons he made the right choice to leave Anfield for a new experience at the Allianz Arena.

Diaz told Sky Sport Deutschland: “It was a good decision – a decision for an incredible and outstanding team. And when you arrive somewhere new, you naturally want to give your very best, to give 100 per cent and to feel comfortable where you are.

“Being happy is the most important thing for a player and for his family as well. It was exactly the right move to come here.

“I knew I would be joining an incredibly strong group of footballers and a club with excellent infrastructure and top-class training facilities. I had no doubts about that.

“The most difficult part for me and my family certainly was and still is the language… but I knew I would fit in very well here and that I would contribute my part to the team’s success – just as I did previously in Liverpool. FC Bayern placed their trust in me, and I am trying to repay that trust on the pitch.”

The sale of Diaz has been criticised in hindsight with Liverpool having a poor season so far as many of their big summer signings have failed to hit the ground running.

Speaking last week, former Premier League striker Gabby Agbonlahor reckons Liverpool are missing the Colombia international for his pressing and goal contributions.

Agbonlahor told talkSPORT: “You know, who they miss? Luis Diaz. 13 goals, eight assists in 20 Bundesliga games this season.

“They miss him like you won’t believe, the way he pressed.

“How he pressed, non-stop. He was a good replacement for Mane, and they have left Diaz go and they haven’t replaced him.”

Speaking earlier in the season, former Manchester City winger Shaun Wright-Phillips thinks failing to replace Diaz adequately was “an even bigger mistake” than selling the 29-year-old.

When asked whether he thought it was a mistake by Liverpool to sell Diaz, Wright-Phillips replied: “Yes. I thought that when I heard it before it even happened. I couldn’t quite understand it. That was a mistake, but an even bigger mistake was not replacing him.

“You’re losing a winger, so replace him with another winger. For whatever reason, they chose to look elsewhere.

“I think a few Liverpool fans recognised just how good he was for them, but a lot of people didn’t really understand how important and effective he was until he started doing it for Bayern instead.”