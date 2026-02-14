Paris Saint-Germain manager Luis Enrique has criticised star forward Ousmane Dembele for his “worthless statement” after the Ligue 1 giants lost 3-1 to Rennes

PSG are now just two points above second-placed Lens in the table as Dembele scored his 11th goal in 24 appearances this season in the defeat on Friday night.

After the game, the Ballon d’Or winner hit out at his teammates for “playing as individuals” after they put that infamous tag behind them last season.

“Above all, we have to play for PSG in order to win matches,” he told Ligue 1+ when asked about the performance.

“If we play as individuals on the pitch, it won’t work; we won’t win the titles we want.

“Last season, we put the club before everything else, before thinking about ourselves. We have to rediscover that, especially in these matches.

“We know we’re in the second half of the season. And Paris Saint-Germain has to come first, not individual players.”

But rather than simply agreeing with the France international, Enrique bristled in response to his comments, branding them “worthless” as the Spanish boss insisted “I will never allow any player to be above the club”.

“The players’ statements after the match are worthless,” Enrique said in his press conference.

“Absolutely worthless. Neither are the coaches’ statements, but the players’ statements are worthless. I’m not going to answer any question from a player, any response from a player.

“I will never allow any player to be above the club. So, it’s clear. I am the person responsible for the team.

“I will not allow any player to think that he is more important than the club. Neither me, nor the sporting director, nor the president, nor the club.

“So, these statements are worthless. They are the result of anger after a match, and I think that’s clear. We have nothing to lose.”

On the game itself, Enrique added: “It’s a difficult analysis to make because I think we dominated the first half, creating a lot of chances, but we went in at half-time trailing 1–0. Afterwards, we created a lot, we had almost four expected goals but only scored one, whereas Rennes created fewer than two but scored three goals. Given that they were that efficient, they deserve to win.

“We need to improve, we’re annoyed because this result means a little less confidence for the team. And the opponent feels they can win, and in that sense, it’s more difficult for us.”