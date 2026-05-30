Luis Enrique gave his honest assessment of Arsenal’s tactics in their Champions League final defeat to PSG, while one reporter claims it’s now ‘inevitable’ the Gunners break their UCL duck.

Arsenal never really laid a glove on PSG in more than 120 minutes in Budapest. Thankfully, their crop of world class defenders ensured the Parisians struggled to craft much by the way of clear-cut chances either.

The Gunners defended manfully throughout the contest and in truth, it was the rearguard that gave Arsenal a sniff of glory by forcing a shoot-out.

Ultimately, Eberechi Eze and Gabriel Magalhaes failed to convert after failing to hit the target altogether with their spot-kicks.

It ensured Arsenal’s historic season that brought their first league title in over two decades ended on the sourest of notes, though one person who wasn’t prepared to stick the boot in was PSG boss Enrique.

Speaking post-match, the Spanish manager summed up his emotions when stating: “I’m mixed. Excitement, fatigue.

“Everything but this is the best moment of the season. We are still champions, two in a row, it’s amazing.

“We deserved that. Our supporters, during the whole season. We deserve to be in the final.”

Luis Enrique reacts to Arsenal tactics

On Arsenal’s style of play that centres on disruption, defending deep and in numbers, and is generally reliant on set piece goals, Enrique admitted his PSG side were suitably challenged.

“It was very tough and difficult,” he admitted. “Congratulations to Arsenal, it was very tough.

“They played great. It’s normal. They try to take the match into phases they are strong. We tried to control the ball and press. We have won the title.”

Enrique has now won back-to-back UCLs and has taken his tally in this competition to three after previously winning the tournament with Barcelona back in 2015.

But while some managers – a certain special one, perhaps? – might get carried away after this accomplishment, Enrique insisted he’s got no interest in blowing his own trumpet.

Asked whether he should now be considered a legendary manager, Enrique replied: “Legend? I’m not interested in that.”

Arsenal, meanwhile, will win the Champions League with this current crop of players and Mikel Arteta at the helm.

That’s according to French journalist, Julien Laurens, who declared during the post-match fallout: “It is cruel for Arsenal fans, but it is inevitable that this club win the Champions League.”

He added: “Mikel Arteta will see the positives because that is the kind of guy he is.

“Arsenal are getting closer and closer. This team adds a bit more attacking power and desire. This team can have everything. It will hurt tonight.”

MATCH REPORT: Arsenal deserved losers as Eze, Gabriel bottle penalties to gift PSG the Champions League