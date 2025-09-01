Luis Suarez started a brawl and spat in someone's face as Inter Miami lost the Leagues Cup final.

Luis Suarez has added to his long list of awful things he has done on a football pitch as he spat in the face of an opposition staff member.

The ex-Liverpool forward may be one of the best strikers of this century but he is undoubtedly one of the most ill-disciplined with three biting incidents and a racism charge on his rap sheet.

And even at the age of 38, Suarez has still proven unable to control his emotions on the pitch as looks to have spat at a Seattle Sounders staff member during their game with Inter Miami.

The incident came in Miami’s 3-0 defeat in the Leagues Cup final and was proceeded by Suarez grabbing the neck of Sounders midfielder Obed Vargas. Sergio Busquets then weighed in by hitting the Mexican international on the chin.

That sparked a brawl and Suarez further disgraced himself by appearing to spit in the face of a Seattle staff member who was attempting to calm the situation down.

Rough scenes in Seattle, as Luis Suarez appears to have spit on a member of the Sounders staff after full time of the Leagues Cup final.pic.twitter.com/FlIa8VhtAr — Men in Blazers (@MenInBlazers) September 1, 2025

Inter Miami coach Javier Mascherano dodged the question when asked about it, saying he had not seen it.

“I have nothing to say because I was far away and didn’t see what happened,” the former Liverpool and Mascherano defender said.

“Nobody likes for there to be these types of actions. Maybe there was provocation, but I don’t know what happened.”

A career producing more than 550 goals scored has often been overshadowed by Suarez’s moments of madness.

In November 2010 and while playing for Ajax, he bit PSV’s Otman Bakkal and was given a seven-match ban by the Dutch FA.

Three years later and this time playing for Liverpool, he picked up a 10-match ban, this time by the English FA, for biting Chelsea’s Branislav Ivanovic.

Suarez then took his biting to the world stage as he attacked Giorgio Chiellini during Uruguay’s group stage game with Italy in the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.

FIFA threw the book at him, banning him for four months from all football-related activity as well as a nine-match international ban. This opened the door for him to move to Barcelona where his antics largely stopped.

His biting pales into significance though in comparison to his racial abuse of Patrice Evra in 2011.

The Uruguayan was found guilty of using a racial slur against the United full back and was given an eight-match ban.

Following the investigation, Liverpool players wore T-shirts to support the striker during a pre-match warmup, a move that Jamie Carragher later apologised for.

