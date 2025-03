Cristiano Ronaldo didn’t make the cut when Luis Suarez recently named his five greatest strikers of all time.

There’s a debate about whether Suarez himself is in this conversation, but the Uruguayan didn’t choose to include himself in the list either.

During an interview with Bleacher Report, the Inter Miami star was asked to name his top five greatest strikers and these were the players he selected.

For the full article, please click here.