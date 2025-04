The most embarrassing thing in football isn’t getting beaten in humiliating circumstances. It’s being beaten in the same manner twice in the same game. Just ask David Luiz.

Back in 2015, the centre-back scored for PSG to force extra-time against Chelsea in the last 16 of the Champions League, with the Parisiens subsequently progressing on away goals.

One round later, though, he was probably wishing he hadn’t.

For the full article, please click here.