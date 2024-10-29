Man Utd specialist set for extended period on sidelines with Ruben Amorim system set to take hit

The Manchester United boss, whoever that maybe at this current moment in time, will still be without a recognised left back.

From the beginning of the current campaign, former boss Erik ten Hag had been without both Tyrell Malacia and Luke Shaw, with Diogo Dalot and summer signing Noussair Mazraoui filling the void in that position.

The pair have bizarrely been rotated between both positions, with Ten Hag not favouring either of them ahead of each other at left-back.

United’s first choice Shaw last played for the Reds in February this year, with the club expecting him back early in the season, though things haven’t gone to plan in the 29-year-old’s recovery from a calf strain.

The news was confirmed by Ten Hag in his post match press conference prior to the West Ham game, though the embargoed section will not be released with Ten Hag being relieved of his duties as manager on Monday. Assistant boss Ruud Van Nistelrooy will take charge of the team while United find Ten Hag’s successor.

Shaw came under fire from United fans in the summer as he rushed back to full fitness to play his part in England’s second place finish at the Euro’s.

Fans on social media have called for Shaw to be sold come next summer as he looks to be heading down the same route Anthony Martial did: picking up a handsome pay check while playing limited minutes.

Shaw played the second half of the semi final against the Netherlands, as well as completing a full 90 minutes in the final, showing a spirit for his nation which he hasn’t for his club. Since joining United in 2014, Shaw has made just 275 appearances, enduring difficult moments with a host of separate injuries, including a double leg fracture.

With United set to bring in Sporting Lisbon manager Ruben Amorim in place of Ten Hag, a fully fit Shaw may have an important part to play under the new man, who is known to deploy a system consisting of wing backs which could suit the England international.

The incoming Amorim may have to look at a potential loan signing in January should things not improve with Shaw and Malacia’s health. Such was the case last summer when United brought in Sergio Reguilon on loan from Tottenham, though his loan was foolishly cut short in January while United then spent the rest of the season shoehorning Victor Lindelof and Jonny Evans at left back.