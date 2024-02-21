Man Utd suffer ‘huge injury blow’ as Southgate ‘sweats’ over fear player ‘could miss rest of season’

Manchester United left-back Luke Shaw is in danger of missing the rest of the season through injury, according to reports.

Shaw’s 2023/24 campaign has been hampered by injuries, suffering his most recent setback in Sunday’s Premier League win at Luton Town.

He was substituted off in first-half injury time, walking straight down the tunnel with his side 2-1 up.

The England international was a doubt going into the fixture at Kenilworth Road and it looks like Erik ten Hag took a massive risk by starting him.

It has been reported by the Daily Mail that Shaw’s ‘recurrence of a leg injury’ against Luton means he ‘could miss the rest of the season’.

This does not just have repercussions for Man Utd but for England as well, with Gareth Southgate said to be ‘sweating over the player’s Euro 2024 inclusion’.

Shaw will definitely miss the Three Lions’ friendly fixtures against Brazil and Belgium next month and his place at this summer’s European Championships in Germany is now up in the air.

The Red Devils, meanwhile, have 13 Premier League matches remaining and are still in the FA Cup.

Ten Hag has been forced to deal with a number of injuries to important players this term and is without Lisandro Martinez for several months.

Martinez could have filled in for Shaw in left-back, with Ten Hag now without a player in that position.

Tyrell Malacia has not played at all this season due to a serious knee injury and the report adds that the Dutch defender recently suffered a setback in his recovery.

Man Utd signed Sergio Reguilon on loan from Tottenham last summer but sent the Spaniard back to north London in January.

Ten Hag has turned to Victor Lindelof and Sofyan Amrabat when Shaw and Malacia have been injured this season, but both players have struggled in left-back.

If Shaw is unavailable this summer, Southgate will have Chelsea’s Ben Chilwell to turn to.

Chilwell, like Shaw, has had his fair share of injury problems in recent seasons but has been a constant fixture under Mauricio Pochettino this year.

