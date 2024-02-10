Luke Shaw sets out ‘realistic’ Man Utd goals for the season, including lifting silverware

Luke Shaw says Manchester United have got to be “realistic” with their goals for the season, which still include lifting a trophy, but not the Premier League.

United’s first season under Erik ten Hag saw them win the League Cup, reach the final of the FA Cup and come third in the Premier League. Already, some of those achievements are off the table for this season.

Indeed, United fell in the fourth round of the League Cup, and replicating their league finish currently looks tough, with the Red Devils in sixth place, and eight points below fourth-placed Aston Villa.

Left-back Shaw has suggested the goals that were in place at the beginning of the season have already gone up in smoke.

“At the start of the season we wanted to win the Premier League, the Champions League, we want to win everything,” he told Sky Sports.

“But at this point right now we have to be a bit more realistic on the position we are. For us now…a club like this has to be in the Champions League. We’re in the FA Cup competition at the minute. I think these two should be our aims.”

Indeed, silverware is still on the mind, as is qualification for the Champions League for the second year running.

“I think for me now we have a really good group here, good manager and we all need to focus on what our ambitions are and what we want to achieve,” he added.

“Win the FA Cup and qualify for the Champions League.”

United are one of the biggest names left in the FA Cup, along with last season’s winners Manchester City, Liverpool and Chelsea.

The Red Devils face Nottingham Forest in the next round, which is a game they would believe they should win. That said, they lost 2-1 to them in December.

In any case, they’ll be looking to put a lot of energy into the cup run with it being one of their main goals, and given they lifted some silverware last season and reached a final, there’s no reason to suggest why they couldn’t do so again this term.

