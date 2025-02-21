Liverpool face ‘two notable hurdles’ with ‘plans underway’ for £74m defender to join club in summer

Liverpool are reportedly interested in signing RB Leipzig defender Castello Lukeba, who is on the ‘radar’ of Real Madrid and two Premier League rivals.

Arne Slot is expected to target a new centre-back at the end of the season and could be tasked with replacing club captain Virgil van Dijk.

The Dutchman is out of contract at the end of the season and should he not sign an extension, will be able to leave Liverpool on a free transfer.

Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold are also in the final months of their contracts.

The Reds are keen on bolstering their defence regardless of Van Dijk’s uncertain future, due to his injury-prone centre-back partner Ibrahima Konate.

Konate is an outstanding defender but his fitness has proven to be pretty unreliable.

The French international joined Liverpool from RB Leipzig and the Premier League club are looking to repeat that trick.

Konate’s compatriot and current Leipzig centre-back Lukeba is a transfer target for Slot, according to transfer expert Christian Falk.

Falk says promising defender Lukeba is ‘on the radar’ of European champions Real Madrid, as well as English clubs Liverpool, Manchester United and Chelsea.

A move to Madrid appears to be the 22-year-old’s preference, however.

“The Leipzig defender extended his contract until 2029 in October – but plans are apparently already underway for a potential transfer in the summer,” Falk told CaughtOffside.

“Lukeba and his agents have their sights set on a move to Real Madrid.

“Following the contract extension, the 22-year-old’s release clause will be €90m (£74.5m) for the upcoming transfer window.”

The report adds that Liverpool are facing ‘two notable hurdles’: Madrid’s interest and the player’s huge release clause.

Leipzig are under no pressure to sell and will tell interested clubs it is Lukeba’s release clause – which has to be paid in one single payment – or no sale.

Although Los Blancos are keen, Liverpool will continue ‘keeping tabs’ on the defender, who has made 19 appearances this season.

Slot views Lukeba as a ‘prime candidate’ for his back four in 2025/26, the report adds.

Another similarity to Konate is the fact Lukeba is also injury-prone. He has missed 12 matches due to hamstring and muscular problems.

