Luton captain Lockyer thanks heroes for ‘saving my life’ in first statement since cardiac arrest

Luton defender Tom Lockyer has thanked the heroes that saved his life after he suffered a cardiac arrest at Bournemouth earlier this month.

The 29-year-old collapsed in the 59th minute of the Premier League clash at Vitality Stadium, resulting in the December 16 fixture being abandoned.

Lockyer suffered a cardiac arrest and was discharged from hospital five days later following a successful procedure to fit an implantable cardioverter defibrillator.

The Welshman made his first comments since the incident via his Instagram account on New Year’s Eve, providing an update on his well-being and expressing gratitude to all those that helped.

“I would just like to say that I am doing very well and feeling very much myself after the cardiac arrest I suffered in Bournemouth,” Lockyer said.

“The reason I’m doing so well is all down to the heroic actions of the players, staff, doctors and paramedics.

“I feel thankful that this happened to me surrounded by these heroes. They saved my life. I will never forget what you did for me.”

Concerns over Lockyer’s health had been heightened after he collapsed during May’s Championship play-off final victory over Coventry, leading him to undergo surgery to correct an atrial fibrillation.

The defender returned to action for the start of the new season and the Wales international highlighted 10 people for particular praise after suffering a cardiac arrest.

Lockyer named Phil Ballett, Abbey Clark, Dean Fernee and Adam Todhunter, along with Dr Craig Roberts, Dr Mufeed Ni’man and Bournemouth midfielder Philip Billing.

Simon Parsell, Chris Phillips and Dr Amos Ogunkoya were other included on the front image of an Instagram post featuring a lengthy caption.

“While I’m sad not to be involved, I feel full of pride watching the boys carry on the battle without me,” Lockyer said, having seen Luton beat Newcastle and Sheffield United before losing 3-2 at home to Chelsea on Saturday.

“The fighting spirit I’ve seen in the last three games has given me a much needed lift.

“I will be doing whatever I can in whichever ways are possible to help the gaffer and the club. In what capacity that is remains to be decided as I’m due to meet with specialists in the new year.

“I cannot stress enough how important it is for as many people as possible to know CPR. It literally saves lives, like mine.

“Please check out the British Heart Foundation website for basics or get yourself on a course. You just never know when you might need it.

“I have been overwhelmed by the support that I have received and thank you all for your messages, letters, gifts and well wishes. Seeing the banners at the ground and hearing my name being sung really did mean a lot to me and my family.

“Finally I would like to thank Bournemouth, Gary Sweet, Rob Edwards and Luton Town for the support they’ve given my family during this time.

“I hope that everyone has a very Happy New Year and best wishes for 2024.”