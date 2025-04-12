Alexis Mac Allister is “very happy where he is” but the Liverpool star’s agent kept the door ajar to the midfielder moving to Real Madrid by claiming “time will tell”.

It’s been a good week for Liverpool, with Mohamed Salah extending his contract and Virgil van Dijk expected to follow suit in the coming days.

The next point of business for sporting director Richard Hughes will likely be talks with Ibrahima Konate over a new deal, with the Frenchman’s current contract expiring in the summer of 2026.

He reportedly wants a wage increase from £70,000 per week to around the £200,000 per week mark, which would make him the third-highest earner behind Salah and Van Dijk.

But Hughes may also have to bat away interest in some of the club’s other players such has been their excellence in the Premier League this season.

Mac Allister has been one of the top performers and Carlos, his father and agent, was asked about the possibility of the Argentinian joining Real Madrid in an interview this week.

“For now, I don’t think he’ll leave Liverpool. Time will tell,” he said. “Alexis is very happy where he is. He lives in Manchester, and on the same block as him is [Andy] Robertson, [Joe] Gomez, and four blocks away is Licha (Lisandro) Martinez.

“Alexis speaks English well, understands the rules of the game, and converses with people. I think it’s been the best thing that’s happened to him, and that’s why the adaptation was easier.”

Fellow Reds midfielder Ryan Gravenberch was also linked to the Bernabeu this week but his agent claimed “it’s impossible” given the amount of money Liverpool would want for his client.

Jose Fortes said: “He’s good enough for Real Madrid. We would love for him to play for them, but Liverpool would ask for a lot of money. I know they’ve had their eye on him, but now it’s impossible.”

On Mac Allister’s transfer from Brighton to Liverpool, Carlos recalled a conversation with Jurgen Klopp in which he divulged a “big problem” in the team.

He said: “The first meeting was with me to explain what I saw in Alexis and why I wanted him. We had a very pleasant conversation there.

“When we spoke in that first meeting, I don’t speak English, and there was a translator who works at the club. He asked me what I saw after Liverpool’s 5-2 defeat to Real Madrid (in February 2023), and I told him they had a major problem because the players have to understand how to mark.

“The translator saw me and said I couldn’t tell him that, and I told him to tell him because I was going to explain it to him. Then I told him in English, and Klopp asked me what I meant.

“I told him to jump on them, grab them, push them, hug them, and that you can’t mark from two meters away, that’s why they conceded five goals. He looked at me and told me I was right, that he would stick to that definition. That’s when we started to forge a relationship with him.”