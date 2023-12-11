Gary Neville was among the pundits to slam Cristian Romero for his tackle in Tottenham’s win over Newcastle which should have seen him given his marching orders.

Spurs cruised to a 4-1 win over Newcastle courtesy of goals from Destiny Udogie, Richarlison and Son Heung-min.

But the home side were lucky to finish the game with their full XI after Romero’s reckless challenge on Callum Wilson in the 80th minute.

The Argentinian was shown a yellow card but escaped a red which would have seen him suspended for four games having only just come back from a three-game suspension after he was sent off on the 4-1 defeat to Chelsea.

Neville claimed it was a red card challenge from a “crazy” footballer.

“He’s mad him, honestly. Absolutely mad,” Manchester United legend Neville said on commentary for Sky Sports.

“I think it’s a red card at first look. He’s crazy, Romero. He always has to tackle. Slowing players down doesn’t come into his head.

“For me it’s a red. I have very little sympathy with him. He’s just gone straight over the ball into his ankle. He’s defenceless.”

“It’s frightful. Some people will say he cares, but it’s just going to cost his team,” former Tottenham midfielder Jamie Redknapp added.

“He can play, he’s good on the ball technically, he reads the game well. But he makes rash decisions all the time. He’s vice captain now so he has to set a good example.

“You can’t keep doing that. It’s a red card all day. I don’t think he’ll learn. He sees red and goes for it. With some players, you can’t tame them.

“He’s got that aggression in him and it makes him the player he is. Every time I watch him, I think he’s either going to give away a goal or cost his team with a sending off.”

“He plays on the edge. I thought it was stupid,” Spurs icon Michael Dawson concurred.

“There was no need to make the challenge as you’re 3-0 up and in cruise control. You’ve just come back from a suspension and there wasn’t any real needle in the game.

“He just goes over the top. When Chris Kavanagh gets the yellow card out, I was thinking they would go to VAR. If he had got sent off, it would have been four games. He’s such a good player, but it’s not use if you’re going to get sent off all the time.”