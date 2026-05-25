Maddison calls for Tottenham investigation into ‘astronomical’ problem – ‘That’s just a fact’

James Maddison has called for Tottenham to launch an investigation into their “astronomical” injury woes this season, insisting they would not have been in relegation danger had he and three other stars not spent long spells on the sidelines.

Tottenham beat Everton 1-0 on the final day of the season to retain their Premier League status having been hit by a number of significant injuries to key players to hamper their progress this term.

Dejan Kulusevski was out for the whole campaign after knee surgery, Mohammed Kudus missed the second half of the season with a hamstring problem, Rodrigo Bentancur also suffered a hamstring injury and was out for 15 games, and Maddison himself only managed brief cameos in the final three games of the season after recovering from a torn ACL.

READ MORE: 16 Conclusions from the Premier League final day: Spurs survive, West Ham down, Euro fighters

The Spurs playmaker insists it’s a problem worth investigation as although some of the injuries can simply be put down to bad luck, he insists it’s a “fact” that Tottenham would not have found themselves fighting relegation without so many long-term absentees.

“Our situation with the injuries has been worse than any other club,” Maddison told reporters following Tottenham’s win over Everton.

“People try and say, ‘Oh, but we’ve got this and that’. But ours is astronomical and we need to look at why that is.

“Sometimes it can just be unlucky, sometimes it can be a coincidence, like me doing my ACL or (Dejan) Kulusevski getting a horrendous knock off [Marc] Guehi.

“That’s not the medical team, that’s not the pitch or all the theories that you see, sometimes that’s rubbish.

“We’ve been a bit unlucky. But like I said, the big names that we’ve missed, it does affect you and you can’t just deny that.

“If we had had myself, Kulusevski and [Mohammed] Kudus, and [Rodrigo] Bentancur missed three months and whatnot. If you had had them for the whole season, we wouldn’t have been in this situation, I strongly believe.

“That’s just not me being naive, that’s just a fact. But it is the situation we find ourselves in, and I am just proud of the lads to dig deep today.”