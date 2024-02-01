Maddison says Maupay ‘hasn’t scored enough goals of his own’ as celebration spat boils over

James Maddison and Neal Maupay took their on-field feud onto social media after the Brentford striker mocked the Tottenham star by copying his goal celebration.

Maupay opened the scoring at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium as Spurs came from behind to secure a 3-2 win over their London rivals.

Having found the back of the net Maupay mimicked Maddison by pretending to throw a dart in celebration alongside Ivan Toney, leading Maddison to confront the Bees forward and grab him by the scruff of the neck.

Asked on TNT Sports after the game what he had said to Maupay, Maddison revealed: “I just said to him he probably hasn’t scored enough goals of his own in the last few years to have his own celebration so he had to copy mine.

“Short story, but it ended well for us anyway.”

Maupay has scored 97 career goals in 328 appearances, but just five over the last two seasons, while Mddison has managed 82 in 329, albeit from midfield, and is also currently the Premier League’s most creative player.

The Brentford striker later hit back on Instagram, writing: ‘Gutted we couldn’t get the win. More goals and less relegations in my career than James Maddison. We go again Monday Bees.’

The Tottenham star then posted a picture of Maupay on his Instagram doing the celebration, alongside the caption: ‘A short story… COYS’.

Maupay responded: ‘Ahaha rent free,’ with kissing emojis.

Brennan Johnson later threw an imaginary dart as his goal gave Tottenham the lead after Destiny Udogie drew the sides level.

Richarlison increased the lead before Ivan Toney gave the visitors hope, but Spurs held out and climbed into the top four after Villa’s defeat to Newcastle on Tuesday.

Maddison insists there’s “no ceiling ” to what Tottenham can achieve under Postecoglou.

He added: “I feel really positive. We’ve had a very stop-start season with injuries and suspensions. We started really well and had the same XI for 10 or 11 games in a row, which is very rare in the Premier League. That Chelsea game (which Spurs lost 4-1) was a crazy game.

“The main question I get asked is, ‘What’s the aim for Tottenham this year?’ I don’t think the gaffer wants to put a limit on it.

“There’s no ceiling because there’s more chance of something special happening. We’re three points behind second place, so let’s not put a ceiling on it. Let’s take it game by game.

“We could go on a run. If you don’t believe something special can happen, then nothing can ever happen.”

