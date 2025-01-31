Joe Cole believes the Tottenham squad will feel ‘galvanised’ after their crucial Europa League win over Elfsborg on Thursday.

Tottenham secured their place in the last 16 of the Europa League with a 3-0 win over the Swedish side, who ended up in 26th place, missing out on a playoff spot.

Ange Postecoglou desperately needed a positive result after another miserable Premier League defeat.

Spurs lost 2-1 at home to Leicester City last Sunday despite leading at half-time, leaving them 19th in the Premier League form table.

They have found respite in the Europa League and Postecoglou had three academy players to thank for getting the three points, which helped them finish fourth in the league phase table.

Dane Scarlett came off the bench to score his first senior goal before Damola Ajayi netted on his debut with a fine left-footed finish.

Fellow youth graduate Mikey Moore made it three late on to cap off an amazing night for the Spurs academy.

Former Chelsea and England winger Cole believes three goals from the youngsters could ‘galvanise the place’, potentially proving to be a turning point in the club’s season.

“It’s a massive moment for the club,” he said during TNT Sports coverage.

“Don’t underestimate the feeling that the three young lads scoring has. It galvanises the place.

“Everyone from their families, the staff, the people in the academy that have worked with them and were all rooting for them.”

Postecoglou was delighted that his side “were never really threatened” by Elfsborg and said Thursday’s victory was “made in Tottenham”.

“Really pleased,” he said. “The objective was to try and win today and secure our spot in the top eight. I thought the boys were good, controlled the game and we were never really threatened.

“We had to bide our time as they sat deep, but they gave that up in the end to chase the game and the goals came.

“[The victory was] made in Tottenham tonight.

“I’m super pleased for the young boys, and we also shouldn’t lose sight of the fact that we had a couple more teenagers out there too.

“I’m sure those three lads won’t sleep tonight. We needed something tonight and the young lads stepped up.

“We’ve got another big week coming up so the changes at half time were about managing the load. We still picked up injury with Radu [Dragusin] which is not great, but the three lads at half time are good.

“[On Dragusin’s injury] It is too early to say what it is, we will need to investigate further. But it was his knee which is not good.

“We have another game on Sunday. The club will be working hard behind the scenes to see if we can get something done.”

Scarlett was obviously ecstatic to open his account for the club on his 18th senior appearance, saying that he is “ready to kick on”.

He said: “It was amazing. I have been waiting for that moment for a long time. I have been on loan and experienced men’s football. I feel really good now. Ready to kick on. Very happy.

“I have just been training hard with a clear mind and waiting for the opportunity. Today it came and I am just grateful that the team won.”

Victory on Thursday night extended an impressive run of 17 matches unbeaten at home for Spurs, including qualifiers.

Their last defeat came against German side RB Leipzig in the Champions League five years ago.

