Arsenal and Chelsea have reached an agreement on a fee for England winger Noni Madueke, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Mikel Arteta has done it again, folks. What is it with this guy and signing Chelsea players?

Kepa Arrizabalaga — from the Blues — was his first signing of the 2025 summer transfer window. Arsenal have since confirmed the additions of Martin Zubimendi and Christian Norgaard.

A centre-forward remains the priority for the Gunners, with Viktor Gyokeres expected to join from Sporting CP, but interest in Madueke has significantly ramped up this week.

After exploring the conditions of a deal, the Gunners swiftly agreed personal terms with the 23-year-old and then opened talks with their London rivals over a fee.

Arteta is clearly eager to bolster his attack with the addition of a player capable of operating on the left wing and providing cover for Bukayo Saka on the right.

The prospect of Madueke joining has angered a large portion of the Arsenal fanbase — on social media, anyway.

Entitled supporters managed to get #NoToMadueke trending on X, which must’ve been a lovely thing for their potential new player to see.

Plenty of fans have already written off the signing of the Chelsea winger, unconvinced by his ability and frustrated by the fact he’s yet another arrival from Stamford Bridge.

Arteta made the last-gasp loan signing of Raheem Sterling last summer and has already brought in Jorginho, Kai Havertz and Willian from the two-time European champions.

It’s a baffling transfer philosophy, no doubt, but it is what it is. And Arsenal fans spiralling over it aren’t helping anyone…except rival fans revelling in the meltdown.

The signing of Madueke is now close to becoming a reality, with the transfer as good as done after Fabrizio Romano dropped his famous catchphrase: ‘Here we go’.

Taking to X on Thursday night, the transfer expert confirmed that a fee has been agreed, with Arsenal expected to pay in excess of £50million, add-ons included.

Romano said: “Noni Madueke to Arsenal, here we go! Fee agreed in excess of £50m with add-ons included, green light from Chelsea.

“Madueke already agreed five year deal at Arsenal days ago and he’s now set to complete the move. The winger leaves #CFC to join #AFC.”

Arsenal have been strongly linked with Real Madrid winger Rodrygo — the supporters’ first-choice wide signing — but they might’ve just helped Chelsea’s pursuit of the Brazilian by handing them £50m.

The good news for Arsenal fans is that Crystal Palace playmaker Eberechi Eze remains a target, despite the Madueke signing, according to reports.

Signing another big-money winger feels unlikely, however.

