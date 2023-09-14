Maguire breaks silence on £30m Man Utd transfer amid claim West Ham deal was ‘very close’

Manchester United and England defender Harry Maguire has discussed his failed move to West Ham United while admitting that he “wants to play games”.

The centre-back slipped down the pecking order last season as Erik ten Hag favoured Lisandro Martinez, Raphael Varane and Harry Maguire.

Maguire was expected to leave Man Utd this summer amid interest from other Premier League clubs and several teams across Europe but he ended up staying at Old Trafford.

West Ham were most interested in the defender and they reportedly agreed to a £30m deal with Man Utd but this transfer fell through a few days later.

Maguire is yet to start for Man Utd this season and England boss Gareth Southgate has been urged to drop him ahead of next year’s European Championships.

A move to West Ham could have afforded Maguire the perfect opportunity to kickstart his career but it wasn’t to be. The 30-year-old has now suggested that he simply “didn’t come to an agreement” with the Hammers.

“How can I put this? We just didn’t come to an agreement,” Maguire told The Express.

“They were happy for me to stay and I was happy to fight for my place. I want to do that and every time I train or play I will give everything.”

He added: “I know, at the moment, when I have not started a game in the first four games of the season, the story comes to me. I want to play games, I want to play football.

“The first four weeks were hard because it was one game a week and the manager didn’t select me but we have lots of games coming up now and I am sure I will play lots of games.”

West Ham coach Kevin Nolan meanwhile is under the impression that the Maguire deal “was very close” and he was “a bit upset” after it was not finalised.

“I think it was very close, I was a bit upset that we didn’t make it [happen],” Nolan told talkSPORT.

“I think it was just in the end, the money didn’t get sorted from what I can gather which is obviously upsetting from our behalf because we wanted to [sign him].

“Probably upsetting from Harry’s behalf and probably United’s behalf as well.”

When asked if he had been in contact with the defender, Nolan added: “I think the gaffer was in contact with Harry, his agent and everything else but yeah, obviously we then had to move onto our next target.”

