Man Utd ‘remain attentive’ to player’s situation with Ten Hag ‘not convinced’ by summer signing

Mike Maignan and Kylian Mbappe line up before a match for France.

According to reports, Manchester United and Chelsea are keeping an eye on Mike Maignan’s situation at AC Milan, who are still negotiating a new contract with the France goalkeeper.

Maignan joined the Italian giants from Lille for €15.4million in July 2021.

He helped Lille beat Paris Saint-Germain to the Ligue 1 title in his final season at the club and was then pivotal as Milan won the Serie A for the first time in 11 years in his maiden season in Italy.

The 28-year-old joined the Rossoneri with a good reputation but has since established himself as one of the best goalkeepers in the world, if not the best.

Maignan is now France’s first-choice goalkeeper after Hugo Lloris retired from international football, giving his reputation another boost.

Leaving Milan for Manchester United or Chelsea would be a good way to undo all of your good work and it would appear that a move to either club is a possibility.

According to Foot Mercato journalist Santi Aouna, Maignan and Milan are ‘still in talks over a new contract’ with the Frenchman ‘happy in Italy’.

His current deal does not expire until 2026 but Chelsea, United, PSG ‘and more top clubs’ are ‘attentive to the situation’.

This comes from Aouna’s X account, and a full report from December – that we covered in our Gossip column – gives us a bit more to work with.

The fact there is no contract agreement yet could give interested clubs some encouragement, with talks being opened over eight months ago.

However, the report claims that Maignan is yet to agree a new deal because of ‘sporting and financial’ issues at San Siro.

Manchester United’s interest – which is mentioned by Aouna in his retweeted post on Wednesday – reportedly comes with Erik ten Hag ‘not convinced by Andre Onana’.

Meanwhile, Chelsea are ‘very interested’ and it has been claimed over the course of the season that Mauricio Pochettino is also not convinced by his summer signing in goal, Robert Sanchez.

Should one of the Premier League clubs look to sign Maignan at the end of the season, Milan will ask for at least €70m (£59.7million), the report claims.

It has also been reported by Sports Zone that PSG are ‘prioritising’ the signing of Maignan at the end of the season, despite having Gianluigi Donnarumma.

There is also interest from Bayern Munich, who are looking for a long-term successor to legendary ‘keeper Manuel Neuer.

