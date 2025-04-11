Forget Ronaldo to Obertan – De Gea to Onana is ‘single biggest downgrade’ and Amorim must ‘drop’ him

Andre Onana ‘costs’ Man Utd anywhere between 15 and 30 points where David de Gea used to save them as many. Ruben Amorim must ‘drop’ the liability.

Disagree to agree

Looks like Onana & Matic were both right: Man Utd ARE a better team than Lyon, EXCEPT that they have a dodgy keeper!

John, Chicago (who else is hoping for a Barca vs PSG final?)

You can’t hide your Lyon eyes

Decent performance last night and thought we played well. But for two bad pieces of goalkeeping, and some poor finishing, it could have been the perfect European away result. There are definitely good signs that the system is starting to work, which bodes well for next season.

Let’s start with Onana. Oh Andre (or King Andre as my mate Marty often refers to him, being a super-fan)! You had to open your mouth before the game, thereby ensuring you would open your goal during it. The script was always likely to go that way. This should give the manager enough reason to drop him as you can’t make those mistakes and get away with it – question is, does he have enough faith in any of the deputies at Man Utd?

In terms of the shape, I felt we pressed well at times (although Lyon were tidy enough on the ball), the CBs provided good cover for the WBs, the MF looked solid, and we created a number of good chances. Hojlund’s lack of confidence was clear for all to see so we badly need someone in to share the load. Zirkzee came on and got the goal but definitely doesn’t seem a traditional #9 who will stretch defences, he can fill one of the 10s.

All in all, not a bad result for Man Utd and hopefully we can get the job done next week. Would be tempted to rotate at the weekend as we’re on the beach in the league anyway.

Garey Vance, MUFC

Biggest downgrade in history

I remember the days when a lanky dude named Obertan took over the number 7 shirt from a certain Cristiano Ronaldo at Man Utd. And I can confidently say that De Gea to Onana is the biggest downgrade I’ve ever seen in my life.

It’s embarrassing that a professional football club, forget one that plays in the Premier League, employees a keeper who cannot save, pass, grab, stop, kick or communicate.

Antony may have burnt 90m, but Onana was the biggest mistake Man Utd have made in 3 decades. DDG saved us 15-20 points a season and kept us in the top 8. Onana donates 15-20 poi ts a season and ensures we are in the bottom half.

Ever manager who keeps him as their number one, deserves what’s coming to them. Ten Hag got sacked, Amorim will too if this continues into next season, and they should as well because any manager that think Onana is capable of being even a Sunday league keeper, is not a manager who will ever win anything.

The worst keeper in Man Utd history, spoke sh*t pregame and got fed a pile of sh*t in game. Glad Matic had the balls to say what everyone knows. Worst. Keeper. In. History.

I dare the mailbox to name one single downgrade that single handedly cost your team 30 points or more per season.

That’s all.

Aman

AMN watch

Maitland-Niles watch.

Potentially on track for a second cup final with Lyon, and a second Europa league final overall. Requires Lacazette to not continue to miss sitters, and overcoming either of Rangers or Bilbao who showed some limitations.

Still think he’s got the potential to become another Milner, and a top tier prem league club should take the gamble. Whatever was affecting his headspace has potentially passed.

Never in a million years did i think i’d be advocating two french sides to get to the finals of the top two European competitions.

Tom G

Inequality

Interesting looking at the starting line ups for Spurs and Frankfurt today. (All numbers in Euros from transfermarkt.co.uk)

Frankfurt

Santos – 1.6

Kristensen – loan

Tuta – 1.8

Koch – free

Theate – 13

Skhiri – free

Larrson – 9

Gotze – 3

Brown – 3

Ekitike – 16.5

Spurs

Vicario – 18.5

Porro – 40

Romero – 52

Van der Ven – 40

Udogie – 18

Bergvall – 10

Bentancur – 19

Madison – 46

Johnson – 55

Solanke – 64

Son – let’s call it free

I look forward to seeing a Euro Winners and Losers with at least 3 Spurs “winners”, as per usual. 🙂

Mike

READ MORE: Spurs live in the moments as the battle between their best and worst somehow remains to be won

Stew beef

Thought I’d summarise Stewie’s latest drivel for anyone who couldn’t be bothered to read it:

– Beating Madrid means nothing, as they are rubbish. They even lost to a clearly inferior team on the weekend

– Despite being rubbish Madrid will definitely destroy Arsenal in the return leg

– Liverpool are amazing, even though they lost to a clearly inferior team on the weekend

– Arsenal’s recruitment has been awful for the last five years (!) and this is all Arteta’s fault

– Rice is actually good and even though he was signed during Arteta’s reign as manager, Arteta deserves no credit for it. In fact it’s Arteta’s fault he doesn’t score worldie free kicks every week

– Deep state PGMOLzzzzzzzz

Much love

Simon Cochrane

Magical moments

Dear editor,

Thank you kindly for listening (I presume) when I wrote a while back that if you put Stewie’s name at the top of the article it would prevent me from reading his downpour of negativity. I just read read through the 10th of April mailbox and to my surprise his name was at the top of the letter which allowed me to skip whatever troll inspired vomit he wrote down.

As for THAT match, I enjoyed reading how happy it made us Gooners and for me that’s what supporting your team is all about. I’m not here for the good only, I’m here for the average, the bad and everything else you can think. What I enjoy most are special moments and I’m sure we we all have one or two.

Mine are:

The most amazing goal I’ve ever seen. Dennis Bergkamp’s goal against Newcastle.

Thierry Henry’s 227th goal against Leeds in his comeback.

The build-up to Jack Wilshere goal against Norwich City (19-10-2013).

Zlatan’s Ibrahimovic his bicycle kick in the friendly against England scoring the 5-0.

There are many more but these are the ones that pop to mind. I am curious what magical moments other readers have.

Soei (Holland) Arsenal fan.

PS Gee, they’re good

My that third goal stung. Let’s be honest though, even at 2-1 it would have been a mammoth task. PSG are an incredibly well drilled but also thoroughly entertaining team. Press well, maintain possession well, create chances aplenty. Shame Villa couldn’t get to HT at 1-0 but that Doue goal was rather decent. Annoying that Emery felt he had to take Cash off as he was on a yellow card. Which was never a yellow card, maybe wasn’t even a foul. Disasi is a CB, not a RB, and it really showed. Actually felt a bit for him.

A bit of fun at Villa Park next Tuesday would be nice; believing it still possible (it isn’t) until PSG score around the hour mark. Champions League QF’s though, I’d have taken that at the start of the season. Just please don’t lose at St Mary’s on Saturday.

Gary AVFC, Oxford

Just a quick one. That PSG team is the best I have ever seen Villa play in almost too many years of supporting them. Bejesus. A Barca v PSG final would be glorious. I’ve seen us get battered by City, mullered by Chelsea, completely hosed by United when they were good. This PSG lot felt like they were somehow breaking all the rules. Of actual physics. With the ball they are incredible, 3 world class goals to beat us is no disgrace but OFF the ball they are bloody savage, hounding Villa down like a pack of animals. We are actually pretty good at regularly beating the press in the Premier League but had no answer to these feral ball winners. Don’t get me wrong, our inexperience showed a bit in how often we gave the ball away under little pressure at times, but PSG were awesome.

That 3rd goal really killed it for the second leg I feel, but Villa Park will be absolutely rocking and stranger things have happened. Like two Declan Rice free kicks actually going in.

Funstar (Watching that was both amazing and torture, and I’m not just talking about Rio Ferdinand) Andy

Bad season for the ABLs

Imagine being a Liverpool hater this season though.

First of all, in pre-season, you’re looking for any sign of a post-Klopp implosion. It isn’t there.

So when the real stuff starts you’re hoping for a post-Euros hangover. Instead they go off like a steam train.

So then by autumn you’re trotting out the line “they haven’t played anyone yet™ “, whereupon they just go and beat in-form Chelsea, Invincible Leverkusen, European Champions Real Madrid and Premier League Champions Man City.

So by new year you turn your attention to fixture congestion, hoping they lose ground in the title race with an incredibly packed February. They remain unbeaten in away games at Everton, Aston Villa and Manchester City, and beat Newcastle. While Arsenal implode.

So then you finally turn to all you have left, which is looking to next season and a dystopian Salah and Van Dijk-less future. Only for most major outlets in the last 24 hours to report new 2-year deals are about to be signed sealed and delivered.

Oh dear. Oh dearie, dearie me.

May 25th is going to be a loooong, long day for these people…..

Andy H, Swansea.

It didn’t begin with Pep or Sacchi

In response to Lee, if you’re wondering whether system over genius began with Arrigo Sacchi in the early 90’s, may I point you in the direction of Sir Alf Ramsey, Sir Geoff Hurst, and Jimmy Greaves MBE?

Uncle Albert

Pre-empting another egregious Big Weekend

This weekend will surely see the end of one of the stranger winning streaks in English football.

I am of course talking of Peterborough United’s proud record of never having lost at Wembley (and before any wag suggests that is because they’ve never been there before….).

Play-off final wins, defending the whatever they’re calling it this season Football League Cup, Wembley has always been the happiest of hunting grounds for the Posh, dating back to club legends like Ken Charlery and sadly now sold academy products like Harrison Burrows.

The Barry Fry derby against Birmingham will surely be the end of this proud record, possibly unique in the English game. A chastening thrashing awaits,

Dan

Inspired by Scunthorpe

I guess I ought to apologise for this one but … watching the Chelsea game, when Legia’s Morishita went for goal and missed by a long way I couldn’t help thinking, you might want to take the p*ss out of Legia Warsaw but you can’t take the sh*t out of Morishita.

Okay, I’m sorry.

Eagle in exile near Athens in Greece