Amorim slammed as unprofessional and blasted over lack of ‘common sense’ with training comments

One Manchester United player has already been accused of ‘dropping tools’ under Ruben Amorim in what must be a new record after a chance of managers.

No to Sir Gareth

Very amusing to see a couple of people predicting Southgate will replace Amorim at Man Utd, presumably before it was announced that he is getting a Knighthood.

Talk about rewarding failure. I am not saying that he didn’t make England better but ultimately he didn’t achieve the goal set – winning a trophy – but he will soon be a Sir & possibly the next Man Utd manager.

What will happen when he can’t fix them either? Will he replace Prince Andrew? I’m sure Charlie would like that to happen.

A, LFC, Montreal

As we all begin to fawn about how great Sir Gareth has been, in Lewis Hall, a left-footed English left-back crosses with his left foot to create the opener at Old Trafford.

We took an injured Shaw, with Trippier as the reserve option playing out of position for left back.

Cole Palmer given 85 mins across the whole tournament.

Yes, this is getting “arise” out of me.

Simon S, Cheshire

Amorim parroting

What is this with Ruben Amorim and him parroting about no time to train with players after every loss?

Where is his common sense to connect “no time to train” to changing to 5 at the back, playing 2 midfielders in Premier League, and rotating players before and during each game. Either you let them try to settle in same 11 to compensate for “no time to train” or you don’t push for so many changes when you know you “don’t have time to train”. I don’t believe he can be that daft, I find it more believable the United’s new “football men” insisted on formation change together with new coach so their decision to change managers when they did would not look as stupid as it does, in other words; they thought it would work and it would made them look smart.

On the side note what is Ruben Amorim saying to those players in that dressing room that they looks so low on confidence. It looked so nice and rosy at the start, then he dropped Rashford and Garnacho and criticized them publicly and it seems it all went downhill from there despite City rolling over and gifting them 3 points that game.

Also why does anybody think Jim is there to do something for United instead of filling his own pockets?

Mat, Plastic UEFA A fan, Munich

MORE ON THE MANCHESTER UNITED MESS FROM F365

👉 Manchester United man Amorim ‘berated’ joined by atrocious West Ham trio in worst XI

👉 Carragher slams Amorim as Man Utd trio ‘can’t run’; one star branded ‘horrific’ and ‘awful’

👉 Zirkzee nightmare proved Man Utd fans are not actually a uniquely tolerant, civilised breed

Shambles

The worst thing I can say after all my years as a Man Utd fan, and probably the worst thing any fan can say, is that I have to admit to being “apathetic”.

Should we change the manager? Don’t really care – no change of managerial style and approach has ever really made a difference. A season of relative success here or there has never been backed up. In fact it seems we get worse.

What players should we bring in to fix it? We’ve done the lot. Superstars, British spine, academy, buying young talent. Nothing works.

Change ownership? That was probably the one that got me most excited because with ownership change comes structural change. I got excited by the appointments and structure put in place. However, I cannot for the life of me understand how you can let a situation such as this transpire. Hire ETH, successful season followed by the inevitable decline. Almost sack but instead renew the contract and Back him (and his system) to the point of tying your hands from an FFP perspective, bring in someone who demands and entirely new system but have no cash to do it. Isn’t this what competent staff behind the scenes were supposed to sort out? Either the people of great reputation you have hired suffer the same fate as players of great reputation coming to Man Utd or the owner of questionable football ownership pedigree is making captains calls undermining the people he has appointed.

The only hope I have in all of this is that Utd as so stuffed by FFP that they now have to burn the house down by selling a bunch of their players in order to start again. One more roll of the dice on the recruitment front and maybe we’ll finally come good.

Dan

Good news

Morning all,

F365 should be relieved. As you only write 16 conclusions when the big teams play each other, no need to compile a list for Liverpool v Man United this weekend.

Cheers

Ged Biglin

Down, down, down, down

Man Utd in a relegation battle, is it?

Oh go on then

Jbrusty

Ruben has lost the dressing room

Let me say this. I can’t do 16 conclusions, but here are some thoughts:

1. Newcastle 2- United 0. At Old Trafford. The scoreline flattered United.

2. 3 4 3. A system that has proven unsuited to the current squad. Solution, change to a 5 4 1. Did anyone else notice that this isn’t the system that this squad is built for either? If Amorim is finally going to change the system why not change to the 4-3-3 that this squad is used to playing, and maximizes what ever talents this squad possesses?

3. Defence. Midfield. 45 minutes of mayhem. None of it good.

4. 33rd minute first attempt at goal by United.

5. 33rd minute first attempt at goal by United. Yes I said that twice. It bears repeating.

6. Mazraoui was our best defender, until Amorim arrived. How do you make someone that crappy that quickly??

7. Amad. Yes he’s talented, but he’s not Messi or Ronaldo. He’s put in a few good matches. But he’s certainly proving to be no better than Garnacho or Rashford. He seems undroppable, but the opposition has figured out his tricks – speed and hustle. He neither outran anyone or outhustled anyone in a Newcastle jersey.

8. Casemiro. Slow. Old. And that shot. Onto the roof of Old Trafford. Didn’t look like he really much cared did he?

9. Zirkzee subbed out. A professional manager would have gone over and apologized, told him “I should never have put you into that spot”. Maybe not a hug, but a pat on the back. Instead, Zirkzee heads straight down the tunnel. No support from the manager. Zirkzee only returning to his teammates when either staff told him to get his ass back up there, or more likely his agent told him to get back up there. Looks like another of the lads has dropped tools.

10. A couple of points about Martinez. He is short. So why the F*** is he man marking a player a head taller? He is also full of piss and vinegar, and in the second half everything positive coming out of the United end came through Martinez. One stupid yellow card and he’s subbed off. United didn’t look the same afterwards.

11. 80 ish minutes in. Two goals down On comes Antony. Goals this season? 0. I can’t even imagine how well he must practice. I really want to see that, because as a game winner he is absolute shite.

12. Rashford is dragged out in front of the home supporters. Ran up and down the sidelines. When the match needed goals where was he? Just another bit of 1950’s “man management “ from a manager who looks to either never have gained the dressing room, or has seemingly lost the confidence of the dressing room. Or both.

13. A professional manager should know the skills and mentality of his players and he should act and lay out a plan that best provides them an opportunity to succeed. Frankly I haven’t seen that from Amorim and his staff. Starting a very public war with two of your three attacking players is probably not allowing anyone the opportunity to succeed.

14. Last time United lost 6 matches in a month was 1930? It looks conceivable that it could happen again in January.

15. Doesn’t Eric Ten Haag look good now?

16. SAF is probably thanking Ratcliffe that he was spared the shame of being attached in any way shape or form to this dumpster fire.

Prince MNC, Muskoka, Canada

Postecoglou trapped in the Levy cycle

Dear F365,

I can’t help but wade in the debate on whether or not Postecoglu should be sacked. The answer depends on what kind of Tottenham fan you are. If you’re a Tottenham fan who wants an immediate bounce in results, then the answer is ‘sack him’. If you’re a Tottenham fan who wants to one day in the not too distant future actually win a trophy and consistently challenge for the league, then the answer is ‘it doesn’t matter so long as Levy is around’.

Levy is the fundamental problem because he thinks that since he’s excellent at making money from football, he is excellent at everything in football. The thing is he’s shown himself to be an utter moron at the most important thing for success in football (aside from being a vehicle for sportswashing or the plaything of a multi-billionaire): football strategy. Tottenham’s vision is clear, ‘To Dare Is To Do’: try and win by taking risks, by being adventurous, to attack and have a go and to be OK if that doesn’t always work out. The football department should be led by that vision and hire staff and recruit, develop and train players accordingly. But at Tottenham it doesn’t because Levy fails to understand this incredibly simple idea and instead thinks he knows it all. So he meddles in problems without any self awareness that he’s hashing up the fix of the mess he created in the first place. When it comes to football strategy, he’s like a puppy with a broom stuck up its bum which funnily enough is exactly how I would describe Ed Woodward.

Levy has overseen 11 managerial hires the sequence of which has shown zero application of a consistent approach to football. He started by hiring a frankly weird but popular Hoddle. He then zigged to an ultra-defensive Santini, then zagged to a neutral but popular Jol, then zigged back to an ultra defensive Ramos before zagging to the first manager in his reign you could say fits the Tottenham way: Redknapp. But then he went weird again and zigged to AVB before over-compensating for hiring a technocrat by zagging to an imbecile and a rookie in Sherwood, and only after that did he made his first correct footballing decision by zagged again (instead of zigging) and hiring Pochettino. It took him 13 years (or about the same time to learn literally everything about finance… twice!) to get the most important footballing hire right. But it wasn’t a lesson learned as from there Tottenham endured 4 years of zigging, first to Mourinho, then to an even more defensive and less successful Santo and then again to Conte. Then comes Postecoglu, the first manager since Pochettino and only the 3rd in 24 years that fits the Tottenham vision.

This constant leaping from left to right across the footballing philosophy from progressive to defensive creates a squad made up of the left-overs of previous managers. Of particular problem for Postecoglu is the last 4 years of managers were all defensive to ultra defensive, meaning very few inherited players naturally fit his style. The only other club in a similar shambles is United where the parallels are clear.

I’m not saying Postecoglu is the right coach, but I think he’s the right type of coach. He is unlikely to be given the time, so the only hope I think Tottenham fans can have is that the next manager is in the mould of Pochettino, Postecoglu and Redknapp and not another zig to the defensive where the whole rotten cycle will start again.

Dr Oyvind, Earth.

Deluded or proper?

Hi, deluded Arsenal fan here. How did I automaticatly know where that plastic mail has come from? Of course we can win it depending on luck with injuries and red cards swinging the other way!

LiVARpool: v Palace: a tight 0:1; v Southampton scrappy 2:3; v Wolves a very very dodgy 1:2 etc. I can go on. Liverpool’s team didnt appear overnighr you pathethtic wally. Arsenal are still in it ….1989? Injury time. I was 21 in Liverpool…’The Vines’ I think?

A ‘proper’ Arsenal fan doesnt talk like that. Yes we can still win it. why not? Saka’s injury is not helping. But you are a plastic puppet troll!

I can’t stand plastic fans from Arsenal, Citeh,ManYoo,pool, Chavski(ohhhh Stewie 2:0 down to Ipswich (didnt we beat them 🤣?)).

Arteta has done an amazing job at Arsenal as a junior coach and we should keep him. I slate anybody who says otherwise or who critiicises Raya or Martinez!

Arsenal give me the enthusiasm and passiin I need to watch my team.

Stewie, get back to your sticky Angelar Raynor picture….it’s Pulp Fiction for me tonight!

Chris, Croydon