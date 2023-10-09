Enjoy it while it lasts, Arsenal fans. Because Man City will have you choking on dust after Christmas…

One Manchester City fan in the Mailbox isn’t worried since the champions always kick on around Christmas. Also: is playing out from the back worth the risks? More evidence of conspiracy; and plenty of fan mail for Tickner…

What a season!

Well, just when you thought all the petrodollars and wealth would decide the premier league this season has shown that jeopardy is here.

10 games into the season and Chelsea and Man Utd are in disarray, city lost 2 in a row, and surprise table toppers are spurs!!

It’s still a long way to go, and the season could still have a predictable finish, but give me this over the cricket World Cup any day.

Cheers,

Nitz

Don’t fret for City

Man City after 8 games

23/24 – 3rd. 2 pts off top. (Today)

22/23 – 3rd. 1 pt off top. (Treble winners)

21/22 – 3rd. 2 pts off top. (PL Winners)

20/21 – 7th. 3 pts off top. (Double Winners)

19/20 – 2nd. 8 pts off top. (Covid paused)

Every year around now, fans get very excited about how actually this is the year that City are collapsing. They never learn that City always start slow due to integrating new players into the system. Despite having a centre midfield consisting of a right winger, a 18 year old right back and one of the aforementioned new players who spent most of the game unable to physically challenge due to his earlier stupidity, City went to their biggest title rivals away from home and were beaten by a deflected goal that was going 5 yards wide from a long ball at the death.

But no, it really IS your year this year and not just yet another time where you get overexcited for 3 months until the inevitable 15 straight game winning run from City after Christmas as you fall away into dismay and despair.

Paul (Father Christmas is also not real, sorry), Manchester

VAR and Kovacic’s escape

I used to watch a lot of football, and write in to the mailbox quite often. I even had an article about Tino Asprilla published when the Boss asked regulars to submit longer stuff.

I always said I would stop watching football once VAR was introduced, and I’ve stuck to that 99% of the time. I follow results, as I still enjoy a bet. But that’s that.

I always said it would never work – unless it gets EVERY decision spot on, it would merely be another way for the top teams to get even more of an advantage. And there’s no way it can get every decision spot on.

I’m somewhere where I can see a telly with Arsenal v Man City. I am now glad I no longer watch. The two Kovacic fouls in the first half – the first he was booked for, which made it harder for VAR to change it to a red. The second, VAR can’t have a non-yellow turned to a yellow.

What’s the point? It wasn’t needed; it’s been badly-implemented.

Remember – NOTHING changes in football without the big teams say-so. It’s for them.

It makes Man United’s dominance of the 90s seem even more impressive, when all they had was refs never giving penalties at Old Trafford, and forgetting to start their watches leading to 9 minutes of stoppage time when they needed it. They’d never have lost at all with VAR.

Yours, mostly serious,

Alex Stokoe, Newcastle upon Tyne.

…As Kovacic throws in treated leg breakers without a hope of a red card, having watched every Liverpool player with a hint of a red being sent off you gotta just think…is this just too corrupted to watch anymore.

It’s like that moment as a kid when you realise wrestling is made up. After that you can’t really watch anymore, unless you’re corrupted or blind yourself.

Dave LFC

…How the hell was Kovacic not sent for city for either his yellow card offence or the second one which was certainly bookable?

Either he has inherited the Fernandinho cloak or michael Oliver bottled it.

I’m not one for conspiracies but city certainly do get some favourable decisions in their favour.

Key decisions like that don’t help the general referee/VAR cause – how can you respect a system that shows an inability to make the correct decision regardless of the team involved.

Tom

P.s. I know Rodri got some sent off but that was obvious (as was this).

More conclusions

Dave Tickner’s effort was a poor one, so here are some other things he failed to mention whilst he tried to shoehorn Tottenham into every Arsenal vs City conclusion:

– Arteta’s use of subs. So often a weak point in his management, he is certainly improving in this area. Against Utd, he waited for Ten Haag to blink first and make changes, then responded with his own after a few minutes of debate. Almost exactly the same time elapsed between the changes made that day and Arteta responding to Pep’s subs with a triple change of his own here. They were also the perfect subs for the moment – Tomiyasu the finisher, who ends games when Zinchenko is tiring. Partey the passer, whose range is still so important to Arsenal and whose legs obviously have more in them than the man he replaced. And Havertz the forward – not midfielder – who offers more of a physical presence than Nketiah can in that position. That the goal came from a combination of all three of them is a coincidence, and lord knows what Tomiyasu was doing making that run and excellent knockdown header.

– Ben White, imperious again basically, the £50m defender whose price tag is hardly ever mentioned anymore. Remember when £15m less on Varane was seen as smarter money? Doku came on and got no change from Zinchenko twice, and switched sides as Arsenal brought on a better defender than Zinchenko to play left back. After that, the only thing Doku really I did was be megged by White over on the touchline. Southgate hates him, which means a fortnight off and he’ll be fine with that. The famous non watcher of football can relax while the likes of Maguire and Phillips can use the national team to get minutes in the tank.

– interesting to me that City can be that poor in an attacking sense and Grealish not touch the pitch. He was a key man in their victory here last season, so him not getting a minute, considering De Bruyne – their chief creator – be missing, was a surprise to me. I know he’s a bit of a robotic player these days and not the shining star who played for Villa, but even so I expected him to come on and try to make something happen for them.

– The handbags afterwards are interesting because it looks as if all Jover tried to do to Walker was shake his hand. The reaction from Walker and then Haaland suggested a frustration far beyond the actual incident and more at their general blunt play. It was a far cry from the City lads all rounding on Zinchenko in the FA Cup last season smiling and laughing and acting like he was there to be picked on. For a change, it’s nice to see Arsenal rule up an elite opponent in that way – it’s been too long.

– On Kovacic, I didn’t think his first tackle was quite a red so on that basis I was ok with the VAR check and subsequent booking. What I couldn’t handle was the second tackle not being a card – that was a shocker of a decision and Tickner alluded to it feeling like justice being done in the end result. That Jesus’ ‘hand to the face’ of Foden was checked late in the first half for a possible red card was beyond laughable. Can you imagine the stadium if that had resulted in a sending off?

– North London Forever belting around at full time. I know you all hate it, but it’s becoming ‘a thing’ and the atmosphere in there these days is hard to top in this country. Highbury Library.

1-0 to The Arsenal

Joe, AFC, East Sussex

…Certainly not a game for those that wanted entertainment and attacking football, and many neutrals will probably be writing in saying it was dull and is that the best the two best teams can come up with. However, when the line ups were released it already felt like both defences were going to outnumber and be stronger than the attacks. Arteta resisted the option of Havertz, Vieira or Smith-Rowe as the third midfielder and played Jorginho deep. Pep put Bernardo deep with Lewis and Kovacic also both more defensively minded midfielders. That shunted Alvarez out wide when he’s been in good form centrally. And for Arsenal the lack of Saka and Martinelli left us shunting Jesus wide.

The game was like chess, see who blinked first or who was brave enough to take a risk. I think the lack of quality on the ball was hugely due to the immense quality off the ball. I think these two teams have the best off the ball structure and best defences in the league. It was just really difficult for either side to make in inroads and were restricted to sterile possession a long way from danger areas.

Arteta must be credited with his subs, all 4 combining for the winning goal, but also the way he reacted to what Pep did. Doku came on and went wide right to target Zinchenko, Arteta bought on Tomiyasu in a move that will be familiar to Arsenal fans. Pep immediately moved Doku to the left side (where he got nutmegged by Ben White) so Arteta then pushed Tomiyasu on further forward and it was one of the few adventurous/risky moves with Tomiyasu’s forward run that eventually made the difference.

Rice and Saliba were outstanding but also a shout out for 2 vastly under rated defenders in White and Gabriel who consistently perform every week. Jorginho was quietly very good as well and helped Arsenal eventually win the midfield battle.

I completely agree with the point made in 16 conclusions about City’s transfers potentially making them weaker this year. I think it’s Gundogan they miss the most. He stitched things together so well. Like Mahrez as well he just kept popping up with vital contributions.

Without the winning goal the entire international break would be Arsenal fans taking the mantle from Liverpool fans moaning about the big referee decision. Kovacic first yellow was borderline red, that same tackle from the front would get a red more often but from behind it is rare that a red is given.

What is unforgivable is that the second one didn’t get a yellow (see also Bruno vs West Ham) it feels like a classic case of a ref not wanting to make a game defining decision for fear of the game being about him, but by shirking the decision he inadvertently very nearly made it about him. Felt like if Kovacic made that second tackle in the 90th minute Oliver would have had no hesitation bringing out the second yellow, refs don’t like to dish out two yellows in quick succession….except Michael Oliver when he booked Martinelli twice in 30 seconds v Wolves – not that Arsenal fans remember every ‘never to be repeated again’ decision against us down the years….

Rich, AFC

Ticked off

While I get the temptation to make fun of Liverpool following VAR-gate last week – with David Tickner weakly trying to weave in ‘significant errors’ and ‘good process’ – the significant error he makes is that the players are under pressure from opponents with opposing manager’s analysing ways to create errors. Referees are not.

Sure, managers and players make mistakes week in, week out. Managers and some of the players are asked to account for these during press conferences they are forced to participate. Referees are not.

Sure, referees jobs are not easy, but they are not truly held accountable in the same way managers are. They aren’t forced to go in front of the media and explain any errors they make. They aren’t miked up during a game so we can hear their decisions.

While managers and players have to live with the result of their playing errors, they also have to live with the result of the refereeing errors – oh, and have to lump it or receive further punishment. It’s pretty much an error one way street.

Teams will work on their mistakes to improve team and individual competence. The PGMOL will generally find in favour of the referee so they don’t have to address the issues. Even the ex-referee pundits seem to have a form of omerta.

Paul McDevitt

…So Tickner suggests that as Szboz wasn’t in control of the ball the Ref and VARx2 should conclude that it wasn’t a DOGSO.

Riddle me this Dave, what happens if a player is played a through ball against a high defensive line, only the keeper ahead, and then gets hauled back before gaining control of the ball?

But do you know what? I accept this decision for precisely the reason you state. Subjectivity.

Quite when you’re going to recognise the difference in every false equivalence you dredge up and what happened last week is a query for the ages.

“Has your team ever had a decision go against you when playing Liverpool? Of course it has. Because it’s happened to everyone against everyone. It is quite literally part of the game and is how we ended up with VAR in the first place.”

I’d be fascinated to hear the other examples you can provide for when the officials knew that a legitimate goal had been scored and then they subsequently failed to award it.

James Outram, Wirral

…Good to see Dave Tickner is spouting nonsense again.

No need to talk about the refereeing mistake as Dave thinks all the mistakes were made by players. Hell, why even talk about the players’ mistakes by that measure. Why talk about the game at all?

People started to get exercised online. People with a better knowledge of the rules of the game than Dave clearly.

Managers make mistakes. We talk about them, and we criticise. Players make mistakes. We talk about them, and we criticise. Referees make mistakes – sssh, move on, accept it. Absolutely nonsense.

Szoboslai was not in possession of the ball – but he would’ve been if not fouled by Dave’s own admission – given it was a one-yard pass to him, 6 yards out with no-one ear him but Gross who fouled him I think we can say he was in possession unless you want to go all Carragher existentialist (Was Isak in possession of the ball when van Dijk fouled him and was rightly sent off? When did this become a thing?). It’s only one of those if by one of those Dave means a clear red card offence but he doesn’t because we shouldn’t talk about another refereeing cock-up.

In conclusion, Liverpool can’t defend and need to move McAllister further forward and bring a more comfortable 6 in but have great determination and a front 6 who can turn a game. Brighton is brilliant to watch and look like they’ve brought in 2 or 3 great replacements, and someone needs to take Tickner’s laptop away.

Regards,

Lindsay, Dublin.

…Only Dave Tickner could think Szoboszlai’s chance wasn’t a clear goal scoring opportunity. ‘It is easy to argue it is no mistake at all’. It really isn’t. It is the debating of clear situations such as this that are the bigger problem when evaluating refereeing.

It was clear that the referee was looking at this incident, then the following challenge and subsequently either forgot or didn’t see it well enough to consider a red, the fact he didn’t give Gross even a booking suggests he simply got caught up in the 2 incidents and forgot.

Referees being the subject of much debate is taking away from the football and is getting boring, but the laws are set and they then subsequently choose which ones they’ll adhere to and which ones they won’t. Perhaps if they followed the laws set and explained contentious decisions a lot of the noise would stop.

Mark C (bored of rampant tribalism)

Risky business

So I have just seen the goal Liverpool conceded against Brighton from yesterday’s game, where not only was the pass into MacAllister really bad, but Allison is way out of position and it was just such a sloppy goal to concede.

Saw Brighton do the same thing a couple of weeks ago, Onana did it against Galatasaray in the UCL too when Casemiro got sent off. I’m sure there have been other errors similar when playing from the back from other teams this season.

The question is, why do most teams in the league do it, if they don’t feel comfortable with it, or should I say, don’t have the ability or have trained enough on it? I think City are legit the only team in the league that can do it because Ederson is an outfield player and Pep is some kind of perfectionist wizard who must drill the shit out of them in training.

If anything these really silly errors is making the Premier League look like such an overrated league. I ain’t a footballer and not a professional, but some of the mistakes are legitimately so bad and quite amateur, surely passing a ball around at the back while there is a lot of space (and yes pressing from the the team) isn’t that difficult to do? Think some players are just shockingly bad at concentrating or trying to be too smart.

Rami, Dubai

…For most of the game Arsenal bossed Citeh but alas Raya could have handed them the game on a plate.

Arteta needs to put Ramsdale back in goal. In general though, this Arsenal team are looking classy.

Come on Arsenal.

Chris, Croydon

