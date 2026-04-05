Liverpool are told to give Arne Slot a statue before sacking him, with two of their fallen greats looking like ‘punch-drunk boxers’.

But first, Arsenal’s ‘bottlejobs’ are slammed by our beloved Stewie and others after that loss to Southampton.

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Ben White ‘not very good’ as Gabriel shows ‘panicked desperation’

Turns out that Ben White not only doesn’t like football, he’s not very good at it either (related, in large part one suspects, to his England flounce & terrible comeback performance). To be fair though, none of his teammates were very good either. Turns out you can’t suddenly switch to flowing attacking patterns when you need to, after you’ve spent the second half of the season being instructed by Señor Charisma to keep burrowing further and further into almost totally risk averse football. Someone needs to have a word with Gabriel too, his constant and laughably obvious diving is just starting to look like panicked desperation at this point. Still, look on the bright side Gooners, at least you’re not Liverpool fans. Plus, even your lot can’t lose the league from this position. Can they?

RHT/TS x

(I reckon Chisora might be a shrewd emergency loan signing to step into Salah’s shoes for the remainder of the season. Okay, he’s a shade slower, but he’s definitely got a better touch)

READ: Two Arsenal careers over as not even Arteta can shield some amid generational bottling



After a performance like that we deserve all the hate we’re going to get in here…

MAW, LA Gooner (We’re still winning league though so all good but right now this sucks)

Phase two of bottlemageddon successfully complete.

Stewie Griffin is going to need some new underwear.

Matt D, London

Speaking of Stewie…

Just a quick check-in to see how El Fraudo and his £1bn bottlejobs are going? Last I checked, there was talk of momentous “deepen in Four competitions”. So after a sh*tshow final where disinterested Citeh still bagged a trophy this season, we switch to the sight of El Pulizon and Fraudegaard getting schooled by Southampton! Credit where it’s due to Viking Clogger, this was much more like it – he will light up the Championship at Charlton next season if he keeps this up!

Still. “Bigger fish to fry” FC will no doubt regale the world with tales of how El Pulizon’s grandeur means that the FA and Carabao cup are “beneath” a manager that has spent over £1bn and still cannot coach attacking patterns of play, cannot instigate creative football and a cv that shows a solitary trophy, won with the “terrible team” Emery left behind! Over 2,065 days without a single trophy.

Stewie Griffin (They will blame Iran and Hezbollah)

Slot is no Pep or Klopp; he has to go

Slot is not on the level of Klopp or Pep and at this point, he has to go.

There’s been a lot of talk about him having “credit in the bank” for winning the league last season, but that credit is clearly exhausted now. If FSG continues to back him, it starts to look like self-sabotage.

He looks completely out of his depth. You could already see the warning signs earlier in the season when the team went on that run of nine consecutive losses. Since then, nothing has improved. He has no answers, no solutions, and the longer he stays, the more damage is being done.

If this were Klopp or Pep, you might understand giving them time after a poor run, they’ve earned that patience through years of success. But Slot hasn’t. This situation actually reminds me of the final days of Ole, where things just fell apart. The difference is, with Ole you felt sympathy. With Slot, it’s harder to feel that way because he carries himself like he’s at a level he simply hasn’t reached.

What makes it worse is that the players are not this bad.

Van Dijk is better than what we’re seeing. Konaté is better. Gomez is better. Kerkez should be offering more. Gravenberch has more quality than this. Mac Allister is definitely better. Curtis Jones can give more. Szoboszlai should be influencing games far more in open play. Wirtz is capable of much more. Gakpo is not this poor. Ekitike still needs development, but in a proper system he should look far better.

And Salah… they’ve completely killed our king. It’s honestly reached a point where you feel sorry for him, he doesn’t deserve this. At the end of the day, this falls on the coach.

There’s no cohesion, no clear system, no motivation. The team makes too many mistakes, and the work rate has dropped. You can’t even tell what Slot is trying to implement.

After the FA Cup loss to City, this should be the final straw. He has to go.

Labson LFC (SA/ZW)

READ MORE: Guehi 5-0 Liverpool must force Slot sack after Manchester City channel Klopp blitz



There were rumours that Slot is still backed by our owners and decision makers to turn it around and this season is all down to bad luck. What in the name of sweet baby Jesus are they watching?

2 wins from the last 7 games. We have lost to Marc Guehi 5 times this season. We have lost to Man City 9-1 this season across 3 games.

Please just get rid.

Minty, LFC

But it’s a no to Gerrard

I keep reading all of these stories about Gerrard as a potential interim manager at Liverpool, and I would say the overall consensus that I have found from Liverpool fans here in Montreal, and from friends back home is an absolute no!

He’s failed wherever he has been as a manager so why would we want him?

A legendary player know doubt at all, and I was there for some of his greatest moments, but he is the archetypal ‘great player does not necessarily make a great manager’. He is now a rent-a-gobshite, like Keane, Neville, and Carragher and he should be left to pollute Sky Sports or whatever.

As an aside, I once bumped into Jamie Carragher in the cafe on Preston railway station. I said to him ‘Sorry’ as I had walked into him whilst shepherding two young children, and ‘Tell Neville to put a sock in it it, he’s full of shite’. He said to me ‘Hurry up if you want a selfie, I have a train to catch!’. I said no thank you, and he looked very confused by this!

A, LFC, Montreal.

READ NEXT: Who will be the next manager of Liverpool after Arne Slot sack?



Liverpool duo like a ‘couple of punch-drunk boxers’

Ye Gods, that was s***e. One of only 2 competitions left for us this season and we played like that. The only reason it wasn’t any worse was that City took their foot off the gas after the 4th. With Arsenal struggling now and City in this form, maybe there’s life in the league yet.

Which is more than there is in us. While technically we *could* yet win the Champions League, we simply aren’t going to get past PSG. Not playing like this. Trembling over their morning croissants, they are not.

Konate is a bloody waste of space and Virgil is turning into a liability, which is very sad. He and Mo seem to have gotten old overnight, like a couple of punch-drunk boxers. Whoever is responsible for the Guehi f**k up needs to have their insides scraped out with a small rusty spoon. What would the season look like if we’d got that transfer over the line, instead of wasting time buying a record breaking striker we didn’t need? Better is what, perhaps much better.

Arne isn’t going to fix this, I think that’s clear now. It’s a real shame after last season but clearly he got rather more of the credit than he perhaps deserved. It was Jurgen’s team and he simply didn’t arse it up. Which he definitely gets his flowers for, but only a dubious £5 bunch from the Co-op in retrospect.

He’ll get to the end of the season out of respect and also to avoid a Spurs-style catastrophuk . But no more than that. Xabi will surely get his chance next season, though yet more serious expenditure for the defence is needed.

Only a year removed from our 20th league title, it’s hard to be too depressed. It is all just a shame – it felt like the beginning of a new era rather than a very good ending to the previous one.

James, Liverpool

It’s time to give Slot a statue, then sack him

Not sure what FSG and lfc’s front office think seeing this lfc lurch from one disastrous game to another.

This Man City team isnt even on par with the peak ones who outpointed Klopp’s peak teams (albeit with lots of financial doping).

But we just rolled over. The players have got that glazed eye look , as tho they cant wait for the season to be over and summer holidays to begin. Slot looks powerless and at wit’s end, and speaks like one.

Is it about time (or long past time) to put the Slot “lfc coach” metaphorical dog to sleep? Doing that feels more akin to an act of mercy than cruelty.

I point this out in sadness, like putting down an old suffering beloved pet dog. Before Klopp , lfc hadnt won a single EPL title, putting us behind blackburn and leicester. Klopp’s best efforts against a financially roided City team earned us one league title (99 pts! And 2 top second place finishes, but i’m sounding like arteta so i’d best stop.) and put us on par.

Slot’s arrival as a rookie coach earned us our second epl title in 35 years! If klopp deserves a statue, slot deserves at least a mini bust (lol, what a word).

However, as much credit as slot deserves, this team is not just unwatchable , but even looks like they have given up responding to him. There isnt a regular “lost the dressing room” revolt, but it still looks every bit like he cant get a response out of them. Teams even in midtable look like they got more fight than we do, more poignantly given the gulf in talent class.

It’s (past) time to end this. It may need a massive investment, but at least bring in some players with the heart to fight and struggle on the field. Apart from szobos and maybe alisson, almost everyone seems to have given up. Maybe szobos too.

Best make the change before we fall even further.

Gab YNWA

PS slot: massive thanks for winning our 2nd EPL title in 35 years. As an f365 writer wrote, it’s really time to give u a statue and sack u.

MORE ON F365: Van Dijk’s Liverpool career ‘almost over’ as Man City humbling prompts Carragher U-turn



Liverpool supporter ‘ashamed’ of fellow fans

Look Liverpool were muck yesterday but to see our fans walking out of the ground with 30 mins to go while chanting another managers name, slagging off our midfield and then the abuse online towards our manager makes me ashamed of the fans who support my club.

We’re premier league champions for Christ’s sake. How entitled can you possibly be. We’re having a bad season, it happens. But you know what that’s life and football you bunch of fairycakes. Yes I know you feel bad, I know you want to win every year but being a fan means sticking by your team through thick and thin, supporting the players on the field and the manager.

For what’s it’s worth I think Slots time at Liverpool will be done at the end of this season but I’ll support him until the day he leaves because he is our manager. Booing this team of premier league champions, walking out and turning your back on them after what they gave us last year, you’re a disgrace and not worthy to call yourselves fans of this great club.

Dave LFC

Football pet hates

I’ll be honest, there’s quite a few things I don’t like about football at the moment.

Chief among them, is when players and managers approach the crowd at the end of the match, one after another, all doing the same three fist pumps accompanied by the crowd shouting ‘yeah, yeah, yeah’

It was bad enough when we saw it a few times every season when Klopp was in charge of Liverpool, but now it’s at the end of every televised match.

×G can f*** off as well.

Well done Southampton.

Ant MUFC (turning into a rather miserable middle aged man)

PS: I didn’t see the post-match celebrations of the Southampton vs Arsenal match, but if the Southampton players did the fist pump thing, they should be thrown out of the competition immediately.