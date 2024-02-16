The path for Arsenal to sign Mbappe, and the unfairness around Dan Ashworth’s defection to Man Utd

The Mailbox highlights why the ‘red club cartel’ will never be broken while FFP is in place. Also: how Kylian Mbappe signs for Arsenal; blue cards; and the difference with Spurs…

FFS, FFP

With the news Dan Ashworth is likely off to Man Utd, it’s another example off the shackles that FFP is placing on teams looking to break the big 6 stranglehold (and in particular the red clubs). If it were to happen i’d obviously be disappointed, as the man seems to have a great rep, and we waited a long time to get him for Brighton only for him to immediately jump off at the first better offer he got elsewhere.

But I understand this is an opp too good to refuse. The huge budget to spend and awaken the Man U sleeping giant after years of transfer nightmares. But the thing is….Newcastle and many others (West Ham, Villa, Everton being some other examples) WANT to spend this money, develop their club and make the league more competitive. It’d mean more talent, more excitement in the Premier league.

Imagine you started a say, PR firm. You’re worth £1 Trillion and you want to have all the best tools and talent but you’re told no, you have to spend less than the Competitor down the road who currently has higher revenue than you, as they’ve spent years building it up. Oh and they led in making these rules. It’d be lawsuit central and rightly so, as it’s anti-competitive. I totally understand NUFC & City can’t be given free reign to spend Billions, but I also know other people on this site have talked about some kind of spending cap. On the basis that FFP does not seem to keep clubs from going under, why are we not modifying FFP to a top level cap rather than limit spending from Owners who want to bring Billions into the game and the economy.

It’s clear – the ‘Red Club’ cartel. Keep the rules as they are, parasitically suck money out of the club but still be able to outspend Competitors simply as they’re controlled. Dividends galore, while still maintaining that beautiful Champs League £. Make them sell their best players to you to ensure they can never overtake you. Ensure the food chain stays the same. Can any other Contributors help explain why a spending cap, equal for all clubs would be worse than the current system?

Tarqs, Woolwich, NUFC

Getting Mbappe to Arsenal

I’ve been around long enough to know that every once in a while, the stars align in the great transfer symphony of our beloved sport, and a window approaches where the best player in a position is available, and your club is in the market for that exact position. And when it’s a striker – that most prized of positions – well, it’s fun to be a kid again for a few moments.

Yeah, Mbappe is going to Real. But ‘what ifs’ are great to pass the time, and I believe Arsenal are the best poised out of the English clubs to land him. If Klopp was staying, no doubt it would be Liverpool, but with the unknowns of who takes over from him, and City having Haaland…

If the following three things happen, he’ll be a Gunner by pre-season:

He actually does leave on a free transfer. It currently looks that way, but PSG might get him to sign something so they get a bit of a return.

Arsenal are willing to reshape their wage structure. If they can get him on a free, I don’t see why not for a player of his calibre.

Arsenal win the Champions League this year. Without it, it’s hard to see that Arsenal would have the money and Mbappe takes the chance on the project.

Probably end up getting Obafemi Martins.

Tom

Un-Vale Mbappe

Did you hear the good news? Mbappe has finally announced to PSG that he’s leaving at the end of the season.

Only a few months till we can see him doing keepy-uppy and eating oatcakes at Vale Park, in the black and white of the Valiants!

After all, we have exactly the same chance of signing him as Liverpool, Arsenal or any of the Premier League’s big beasts.

Ta,

Dave (and that chance is sweet FA.) PVFC

Arsenal and loss

I just wanted to respond to John Matrix AFC and send him my sincere condolences on his loss. I want him to know he is not alone, and that supporting his club will be different, but will be rewarding again. If he can, please try to stick with it.

I lost my dad suddenly, 6 days after Arsenal completed the double in 1998. I was 16, and had been going up to Arsenal with him since I was 2, following an (admittedly somewhat demented) family tradition and lineage that went back to the 1940s. I thought I could never celebrate anything again, let alone football. The following season was the hardest I have ever known, as everything was the same, but irrevocably altered.

There is not a day that goes by still where I don’t think of him, and miss him. I still wish I could talk to him about the team, the hopes and dreams, to look forward to the weekend with him. I occasionally sneak into Highbury and gaze at where our old season tickets were and feel sadness. But over time I have developed wonderful, lifelong friendships with other supporters. I now go to the games with my wife and her Arsenal mad dad. It means so much and I thank my Dad for every single moment watching the Arsenal. If it was not for him, I would not be experiencing such communal joy – it was something that he gave me and that I now share with others, and I am so, so grateful. The greatest gift of all. That connection between Arsenal and you and your brother will never leave you, and I hope it is a gift you are able to cherish for years to come, no matter how impossibly hard that seems to be right now.

John Foster, Brighton.

…I remember Arsenal winning the league in 1998, running down to Highbury with a mate and just drinking in the Spring air against a backdrop of over celebrating gooners.

That summer spent watching Arsenal thrash United in the Charity Shield at Wembley with my best mate in the whole world, my uni lecturer having to stop a seminar to point out my Arsenal shirt as he was a gooner as well, and the Islington town hall parade will live long in my memory. But it’s the people that make those memories so special.

I hope we win the league for your brother John – I know that’s not your real name. I’m a big fan of the movie Commando too. Sincere condolences on your loss. I hope we all get to party like it’s 1998 come May.

Graham Simons, Gooner, Norf London

VAR, VAR, VAR

IFAB are displaying the behaviour of stale old men rapidly losing relevance and desperately flailing around trying to find something, anything, to justify they waning influence and prolong their undeserved involvement. The recent (all failed, nod to Klopp) rule changes are evidence of this, and blue cards are (hopefully) the nadir.

Every club has numerous examples of their own – I picture Nunez being hauled down in the centre circle by Gabriel, having turned him, ready to sprint clear and hammer the ball into row zed as is his wont. Nunez doesn’t get the call, and throws an imaginary tennis ball at the ref to express his disquiet. Bam – immediate yellow card for dissent. Imagine if he had been sent to the sin bin for 10 minutes? Bedlam. Simply put – you can only punish dissent if every single decision is correct, which it can never be – hence blue cards are the sh*ttest idea since, oh I don’t know – anything ever done to the handball rule since saying it no longer had to be intentional to be a handball.

Good point from SC, Belfast about the rules, and punishments for breaking them, being fit for purpose, and that the refs shirk their responsibility for applying them in order to avoid being accused of spoiling the spectacle. Football / elite sport being the modern replacement for the coliseum, I did wonder if we plebs should vote on referees performances each weekend, with the lowest scoring ref going on to Gladiators the following weekend, but I digress.

I’ve written before that the rule changes and VAR are putting additional pressure on referees, who are already doing an incredibly high pressure job in an increasingly untenable environment (manager influence before and after games, abuse on the pitch, from the stands, on social media etc etc), which is leading to the increasing error rate – they are only human after all. Which is why I think we should roll back the clock and rerun the fun a little bit.

Clearly this cannot happen though, we cannot roll back VAR entirely – too much has been invested in it, and Howard Webb would never allow himself to be the figurehead of such a craven climbdown unless Sir Alex himself told him to. So how to square this circle?

Leave VAR as it is, but remove its involvement during the game completely. Keep the VAR room and the VARious support staff (see what I did there?) employed but they do not intervene during the game in any way, under any circumstances. Leave the game fast, furious, and most importantly subjective. The officials on the pitch are best placed to make the subjective decisions as they are closest to the action.

BUT, and this is how we stop the diving, tactical fouling etc – the VARs are constantly recording examples of foul play, and following the game, review this with the on-pitch officials, and then divvy out suspensions for persistent offenders. Think about it – this is the best of both worlds – the game itself returns to its unsullied magnificence, but c-nuts like Rodri know that they will be held to account and punished for their dark arts. Guardiola would have to change everything he knows about “tactics” and would end up managing Wigan by the end of the season.

We’ve been told that VAR mustn’t re-ref the game, but in fact that is exactly what it should do – just not during the game itself!

Gofezo (complaining about incorrect decisions is infinitely better than waiting for them)

Colour blind

Has no one flagged the biggest problem with the proposed blue cards (other than the fact that anyone with half a brain can see they won’t achieve anything positive and will ultimately add to VAR chaos)? They represent a halfway between a yellow and a red card… so why aren’t they orange??

Anyone with a basic primary school education in mixing primary colours knows that, so who at FIFA decided they should be blue? Absolutely ridiculous!

On a more serious note, all my best to mailbox regular John Matrix AFC. I can’t pretend to know how you’re feeling, but football is so much more than partisan tribalism, so if I – a Spurs fan – do find myself having to see Arsenal win the league this year, I would take some solace in the hope that it takes away a modicum of the pain you’re feeling.

Chris Bridgeman, Kingston upon Thames

Docked for dissent

Okay, so this may not be a good idea, but what better place to roadtest it than in the mailbox?

I do not think that blue cards are a good idea at elite level. However, I do think it is important to eliminate dissent.

At a grassroots level, I think sin-bins make sense. Good teachable moment, you’ve let your side down, be better in the future.

At the elite level however I agree with Ange – it would ruin football. The mailbox has already told us why multiple times and even John Nicholson’s fence-sitting article about blue cards seemed to come out against them.

My grand idea then… Dissent Cards! When the referee judges a player has been disrespectful, they wave the dissent card at them. What happens is precisely… nothing. You can get as many dissent cards in the game as you like. EXCEPT that each one is worth a fine of one week’s wages. Clubs might opt to take the fine for the player, but that would effectively mean paying a serial dissenter double. Or the player might themselves have to take the hit to the wallet – I wonder how quickly they’ll stop yelling when they suddenly lose a month’s wages in a single game? Referees can wave the card as much as they like knowing they’re not “ruining the spectacle” by sending someone for an early bath. To keep it fair, the refs can be mic’d up – if a player appeals, a panel can judge whether he said “respectfully Sir, I disagree with your decision but, to paraphrase Voltaire, will defend your right to make it”, or “effing jeffing reffing useless naughty word” and decide whether the fine stands.

Doesn’t solve cynical fouls, which are more subjective. Clearer guidance on yellows needed here, and maybe a red for very very obvious ones.

Anyway – Dissent Cards. Have I solved football? Or will the mailbox tell me to eff jeff off?

Luke, Spurs, London

Funding Spurs

Interesting narrative starting to build regarding Tottenham apparently being included in the term ‘cartel clubs’ by supporters of mismanaged football clubs, most notably, Everton.

These fans are pointing to our net spend on transfers in the last 5 years as though this is the sole measure of FFP, or PSR, or whatever we’re calling it these days

A cursory look at the revenue of the two clubs over the last seven seasons up to and including 21/22 season (spurs haven’t released 22/23 yet) and the two clubs revenue for those 7 years are as follows:

Everton : £1120m

Tottenham : £2730m

During those 7 years, Everton have consistently spent over 70% of their annual revenue on wages (it’s currently 93%) and spurs haven’t been above 55% (currently below 50%)

We’ve spent more than Everton on transfers in the last four years, but our revenue is triple what they generate, due to come out around £540m, compared to £181m

Matchday revenue each season

Everton – £17m per season

Tottenham – £105m per season

Our growth has taken a long time, often with zero net spend on transfers and growth driven from selling our best players and reinvesting. Carrick, berbatov, Modric, bale, Kyle Walker, Kane etc.

I do genuinely feel sorry for fans of clubs that are mismanaged, but it needs pointing out in strong terms that not all clubs are funded by petrol states, regimes and money launderers.

RossH THFC fan

Ange Postecoglou celebrates victory in the Premier League.

Postcard from Ireland

Here we go again!! The League Of Ireland is back. It has seen attendances soar year on year since Covid and season ticket sales for the upcoming season are at record highs for most clubs. Sadly, this has nothing to do with the FAI or Government support. Respective clubs working within their communities have driven that. A record 44,000 fans turned up at The Aviva Stadium last November for the FAI Cup Final between Bohs and St Pats thanks to the hard work of both clubs on Social Media and within their localities. However, they need the financial support to sustain the progress. Horse racing and Greyhound racing receive more financial support from the Irish Government despite the latter only having a fraction of the attendances football gets. For the record I can see Shamrock Rovers ground from my house but it will be a cold day in hell before I support them. My heart and arse will be in Richmond Park, Inchicore, home of St Patricks Athletic. Go on the Super Saints

Seán (Jon Daly’s Men Are Bouncing Again) Dublin