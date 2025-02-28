It has become ‘sad to mock’ Mikel Arteta and Arsenal but that is not about to stop the Mailbox from sticking the boot in over their numerous ‘failures’.

A blast from the past

I was just wondering if #SignDaTing is still a thing?

Asking for three friends in Liverpool…

Olly, Brisbane.

Ange management

A bit late to the post-match analysis jazz on Spurs – which has basically been about Ange and his super silly team selection – but has it been lost on everyone that our ‘mate’ was wetting his knickers last year when he couldn’t grasp the simple fact we didn’t want Arsenal to win the title and therefore didn’t mind forfeiting a game to City, but he wanted to attack that (and every game) as if it’s Tottenham’s last ever match? The same man who will put out the best 11 players we have, regardless of whether they have a broken leg or are even alive, a la Micky + Romero versus Chelsea? The same man who didn’t cry about injuries but then did cry about injuries and the same man who has sounded like a broken record about volume of games over the last few months?

Okay. So we are the league’s in form team (lol), playing a very beatable City, with a chance to get close (defo not catch up) to the Euro chasing pack, making us look slightly less clownish, continue the good form and feel good factor, keep that momentum for AZ and we have 8 WHOLE DAYS until that match. So, what is the obvious thing to do? Ah yes, you take your best player from the whole season out of the starting 11 and you take your best player of 2025 out of the starting 11. Makes sense.

Son, I won’t argue with. Dropped, rested. I really don’t care. I love him and he is a legend of the club but every dog has its day. Time to take Old Yeller out. Djed is probably happy for consistent game time after being cast into the wilderness for so long, so start him. I like Porro, he’s a massive attribute to us going forward, but when you want defensive solidity, it’s no question Spence is ‘that guy’. Yeah yeah, Kulu might be tired but, come on, he’s not that tired that he’s playing like Sonny. He’s still effective and, ya know, actually good. Why not start him – set the tone right – and bring him off after he’s scored a hat-trick and laid on 14 assists? Tel, Odobert and a recently fit BJ just doesn’t feel right against any opponent. So lightweight. Dejan adds delightful strength and guile that no one else can offer in that front third.

So it’s okay to set up a team for a loss when it suits you, is it, Ange? But we need to keep a spare pair of panties in our pocket if we ever suggest we don’t want our most hated rivals to win the league. Make it make sense. We had 8 f**king days ffs. EIGHT!

As ever, I see polarising views, such is the world we live in, and that’s cool. That’s fine. So be it. I just can’t stand hypocritical behaviour and this is what he’s demonstrated. For the ‘say it how it is’ nature of the man, this seems a long way from home. Just admit he you don’t give a f**k about the league and you’re putting your eggs in your lovely imported European basket. Which you’ll inevitably drop and break by the semi-final stage because you decided to trust Werner, Forster, Davies, Porro and the likes of Bissouma with your beautiful euro basket after playing Kulu, Romero, VDV, Solanke and Djed away at Villa even though the league position is probably fixed by that stage. Point is, f**k you!

Jebus, I got angrier as I wrote that.

Glen, Stratford Spur

Context is key

Putting things into context. The title has gone and now its about qualifying for the Champions League and fighting off the chasing pack.

Arsenal (2nd) played Forest away (3rd) one of the main contenders and, bearing in mind they’ve only lost 2 games at home, a point would have been good in any context. However, Arsenal made them look plain ordinary. Just a shame we have no forwards otherwise that game had 3 points for Arsenal written all over it full stop.

Arteta knew what he was doing with Calafioria initially by playing him as a loose defender/attacker. For me that’s where he belongs as we have enough out and out defenders. Of course he had to take him off because of the yellow. Lovely turn when his shot hit the post. Dare I say, hmmm…true Pires.

We’re not playing City or Forest again and Newcastle are stuttering like all other clubs.

Anyway, we’ll see.

Chris, Croydon

Ew, gross

Ok, I’ll take the bait, Tom “net spend is for chumps.”

So according to your gross spend argument, if Barcelona were to buy Saka for £150m and Arsenal for some reason donated all the money to the Salvation Army, that wouldn’t weaken the club or Arteta’s hand.

I agree that net spend is not a perfect measurement, but looking at gross spend is even worse, it’s outright dumb.

A better way to measure relative financial advantages would be to use net spend, add wages and then (somehow) exclude the trading of all the fringe players, which sometimes distorts the net figure. This would need subjective decisions on whom to include or not and makes it tricky and somewhat unscientific.

I think it’s clear to everyone that when Liverpool sold Coutinho they lost one of the best players PL at the time, so that £105m needs to be part of the picture. But when they sold a fringe player like Rhian Brewster to poor Sheffield United for £24m, that really shouldn’t count in Liverpool’s favor. It didn’t weaken Klopp, but only helped him finance other transfers. That’s were the net spend figure has its flaws.

I’ll take net spend over gross spend any day, though.

Christian, Copenhagen

Ode neutraliser

Odegaard’s poor form this season has obviously, initially been down to his ankle injury at the start of the season. It seemed to take a long time for him to recover.

Unfortunately, since he has recovered White and Saka have been out which has put his effective role in the productive trio down the right flank on hold.

That has reduced Ødegaard’s strike rate and in turn with the other injuries have destroyed Arsenal’s title hopes. It’s now about finishing in the top four. An away win at third placed Forest was job done.

Chris, Croydon

Taking the Mik

I am very, very jealous of Mikel Arteta. Never has there ever been a trainee manager being offered such riches, 780 mil GBP, to manage one of the biggest teams in the world. Never has there ever been a fanbase so protective over the copious number of failures committed despite obvious solutions. Never has there ever been a manager given timely solutions from their academy.

Despite his failures, the laws of basic deduction are treated as heresy by his fans. Liverpool winning? They have no injuries. PGMOL gave us red cards. The League is crap. Other teams always benefit from acts of God, luck and conspiracy.

While the social media is full of loons, it is also a pretty accurate measure of the true current sentiment, and believe you me, there are A LOT of Arsenal fans feeling this way. They think other fans fear Supadupa Mik, that’s why they keep throwing bricks.

Nope. We hate Arteta for being Arteta. His lack of awareness of who he is, or isn’t ( a winner), his rude reaction to reporters when questioned, his theatrics during a match, his cringe coaching, but mostly his ability to fail upwards and thinking he is God’s gift to football.

He reminds me of David O’Leary some 20 years ago, another idiot given a sh*t ton of money, benefitted from the academy, kept coming up with cringeworthy quips like “My babies” in reference to his young team. Maybe history repeats, maybe it rhymes, but it would not be at all surprising to me to see Arteta follow the footsteps of O’Leary.

Until you demand more, keep smelling the Champions farts, Arse fans.

Vinnie Pee, We gon be champions!

Arteta and Arsenal don’t matter

I thank the lord that Arsenal has fans like Dion & Simon. Cause without them there would be a little less joy in the league. Lets keep it simple this time as I am tired of this same nonsense topic:

Would Pep have won the league with this Arsenal? Yes.

Would Sir Alex win the league with this Arsenal? Yes.

Would Klopp have won the league with this Arsenal? Yes.

Would Ancelloti have won the league with this Arsenal? Yes

Arteta took your club from 10th to 2nd. And that made a difference of 0 trophies after the one he won with Emerys team.

Now I am not dissing the work he has done to bring Arsenal to a certain level. He is to Arsenal what Brenden Rodgers was to Liverpool or Ole was to United. Decent enough coach who did what he is capable of.

But if you want to win a title, he is not your man. If you want to win a cup, he is not your man. It’s that simple. If Arsenal are happy with a good league position and no major trophies, but playing good football and generally not having a terrible season, then Arteta is doing alright. All this talk about spending etc doesn’t really matter. Spending doesn’t equal success, and if you got it, then spend it, who are we to fight over a few million here and there.

He is not a bad manager, but he is not a great manager. He is a good manager doing a decent job at a decent team. He would be great if he won the league. In the end, no one will remember Arsenal 2020-2025 as anything other than a footnote in the books. Just to compare, Ten Hags name will be written in the trophy winners with one of the worst teams in the history of football, and will be a highlight, not a footnote. Inspite of maybe not being a great/good manager. That’s the difference trophies make, and that’s why it’s important to win some.

Has Arteta brought Arsenal up in the league? Yes. Has Arteta’s mistakes in the market and tactics cost them the title? Yes again. Should other fans from other teams care or worry about Arsenal? Not at all. They aren’t going to win sh*t this year, next year or in a decade, so let them and their fans be happy in life and we all can move on to worrying about Liverpool, City & even Chelsea who i think will win the title again before Arsenal ever do.

At least United, as the biggest banter club in England, win a trophy every few years to keep the trolling and banter era alive on both sides of the fence. Here it’s just sad to mock Arsenal when they themselves are not winning sh*t and still choose to believe they are a great team with “potential”. So yeah, let’s just stop talking about a team and a manager whose season is already over, and aren’t really anything fun to watch or talk about. Only so much you can kick a team when down, but after 5 years of winning zilch, it’s just sad now. Move on everyone.

Cheers

Aman

Nobody knows

Dear Arsenal and Liverpool fans,

I’m sure many of you are familiar with the horrors of social media, specifically ‘X’. And some of the banter revisionism that’s being flung around by Arsenal and Liverpool fans is the subject here.

It’s injuries, obviously, and claims that Arsenal have had SO many more than Liverpool, according to these easily scrutinised tables. Liverpool fan corrects them – it’s not a lot more, see these easily scrutinised tables I’ve prepared myself. Who cares! If Arsenal didn’t have as many injuries, would they have won the league? We don’t know, nobody knows.

Liverpool fan says Liverpool were 9 points ahead of Arsenal in the league before they had a significant injury. Does that mean Liverpool would have maintained that against a fully fit Arsenal? Who cares! We don’t know, nobody knows.

I’ll offer one little observation (lifts veil to reveal self as Liverpool fan) – we signed Szoboszlai, Gravenberch, Endo and Mac Allister for significantly less than Declan Rice. All of them bloody legends are marching us right to the goddamn premier league, and even Mo’s brilliance couldn’t have done it without them.

So consider that, before you cry-arse your way to excuses. And Liverpool fans, stop engaging, it’s messing with my timeline.

Red Lester

Sporting Eyup

Just catching up on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and his team (x Les Ferdinand’s) just beat Eyupspor. If ever there was a good name for a Yorkshire team!

Arne’s second 16 gave the lads a holiday. Well done Slotty !

Peter. Andalucia