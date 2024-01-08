Arsenal need Lewandowski ‘plan B’ to rescue Arteta from ‘loser Wenger vibes’ as Liverpool exploit flaw

The Arsenal striker discourse continues, with Robert Lewandowski pitched as an emergency January option. He would help bridge the fitness gap to Liverpool.

Send your thoughts to theeditor@football365.com.

Henderson to Manchester United

I see Hendo wants back to the Premier League. Seems like a perfect match for Utd (just had a Cilla Black flashback).

Anyway, back to Hendo….Well past his best, will command a massive salary and have no resale value. Might be good for a season, might not. Also in a position where he could potentially stop a very promising youth player from getting minutes.

The added bonuses of being from a direct and hated rival and for the player himself sure to receive backlash should he return. What’s not to like for the Utd transfer shambles that we’re used to picking out such gems and then overpaying for them? Would give all “neutrals” a lorra lorra laughs.

Jon, Cape Town (if this actually does happen I’m going to start supporting East Fife instead)

Lewandowski to join him or win Arsenal the title

In a wee game of what if, sprouted from whispers of Robert Lewandowski being able to leave Barcelona in this window, I imagined first of all an Ewar Woowar type United deal. How well he might fit into that team, putting away all the chances whilst on stratospherically high wages and even helping a young eRasmus student to find his feet.

Better still though, loan a Bob would be a type of Polish manna from heaven for an Arsenal side in need of a plan B.

Just till the end of the season, a loan paid for by the entire sale of Eddie to the Eagles after which Bob could leave an Arsenal hero for an Arabian retirement walkabout.

Finally the funniest would be a three year contract at Chelsea clearlake with a huge transfer price equivalent to 10 % of Barca’s entire debt.

I’m sure he’d look handsome in all blue with white socks too.

Peter (trying to find love for Girona’s squad, their trainer will surely go on to great things) Sunny but chilly Andalucia.

Buy a striker

It’s been talked about a fair few times (and it didn’t ultimately lead to a victory), but the atmosphere at the Emirates was electric. To think if Arsenal had scored any of their 12231987 chances in the first half, it would have been even better.

Refreshing to see the referee try to play on as much as possible. The effect on the players was immediate – you could see a dramatic reduction in the amount of rolling around that was going on and it sped up the game.

Martinelli’s five minutes coming on were absolutely electric. Shame he couldn’t keep it up over the next 15/20.

Some people might say that Arsenal’s attacking presence was back. Think it’s more of a mixed bag here – the pressing was much better, and the pressing led to many chances, but I’ll have to see Arsenal break down a side that’s camped out in their box (as many of their EPL opponents have been this year) to say that the creativity has returned. With that said, Odegaard was pulling the strings and has been one of the only bright spots over the past three weeks.

Get Mbappe and Haaland on and it would be 6-6. I’m sure Mikel and Edu have “GET A STRIKER” on their 2024 resolutions.

A replay would have handed Manchester City the title. As upset as I am that Arsenal have lost, at least there’s no midweek game.

– Kenny (London, Gooner)

I’ll write the email for Stewie. It doesn’t need a crystal ball to predict its main theme. Stewies will be longer than this, he’ll rip into Havertzand Arteta for certain, throw a few digs at Arsenal fans too but ultimately he’ll be correct in his primary point.

Arsenal need a striker, a focal point in attack. That’s it, the message.

Eoin (it is obvious that Arsenal are lacking up front) Ireland

READ MORE: Liverpool’s replay aversion prompts successful gamble as Arsenal’s woes deepen with FA Cup defeat

Mikel Arteta gives instructions to his team during a match.

…and here he is

Dear 365,

After days of delusional Gooners telling the world that Arteta was indeed, doing a superb job…I think it’s only fair to point out that we are not even mid-way through January, and we can safely state that Arsenal FC will be finishing the season, yet again, trophyless!

£200m spent over the summer by that manager, only to see the season effectively down to “fighting for a top 4 place”. Villa, Liverpool, Spurs all with a realistic trophy chance. Wow. Shocking incompetence at Arsenal FC! The Arsenal mailboxers must be absolutely right though based on the evidence of our eyes: Arsenal definitely do *not* need a top calibre striker! Arteta was right to finesse “control” over that summer window eh!

Oh wait – Arsenal can still win the PL or the CL. And yes, I could still eat carbonara sauce off Beyoncé’s chest tomorrow night!

Possibly the biggest indictment of Arteta was the fact that Klopp, whose team is top of the PL and who didn’t have £200m to spaff up the wall, was brave and brought on two kids to give them experience. Arteta meanwhile, went with the usual safe, mediocre, trusted substitution options that guarantee failure.

So he’s not only blowing £200m but he’s also a coward who isn’t progressive enough to take risks – whereas Klopp, is. Fair play Klopp. Arteta hang your head in shame. Arsenal were at home, last chance of saving a trophy this season. Absolutely pathetic management from Arteta, which began with that ludicrous Havertz purchase. Mind you “the jury is still out” on Havertz however, according to Arsenal fans here!

Oh Dear. Stan Kroenke should absolutely have Xabi Alonso’s number on speed-dial because this Arteta “choking/Top 4 trophy/playing my pet projects nonsense is starting to give off Loser Wenger vibes.

Stewie Griffin (and I can still blag that dinner date with Beyoncé)

Rational Arsenal fans

I thought I’d write in to assure (or disappoint?) the rest of the world that there are some rational Arsenal fans in existence, as no doubt the over dramatic noise makers will be all we hear about.

Arsenal are in a bad vein of form, no doubt. We can’t score for toffee at the moment and it’s cost us dear in the league and now the FA Cup. But, when you look at the performances, Fulham aside, we outplayed and should have won against Villa, West Ham and Liverpool in the cup.

Whether it’s confidence, fatigue or ability affecting the goalscoring, we’re still creating a ton of chances each game and that doesn’t suggest the need for massive changes in tactics or to chop the mangers head off – it shows all that stuff is working (to a large degree, I’ll admit we seem to be slipping back into old habits of slowing down attacks which isn’t cool).

I’m all for changes to the playing staff but realistically that won’t happen til the summer and from past experience would definitely prefer us not to panic buy in January if we can do what we really want and need to in the summer (and for the first time in a long time there’s confidence Edu, Arteta and the Kroenkes will make the right decisions).

So, although I’m disappointed, we’re still in the title race, we haven’t ballsed up the UCL yet, and I’m sure we’ll be hitting the net soon enough. The reality is that building a top team and winning isn’t easy, we’re still in a good place and moving in the right direction.

Anon

Dear Ed,

Yuk. Deeply disappointing result. Should’ve been ahead at HT and that makes it a completely different situation. I have to take issue with the commentary though – Shearer said Arsenal should be “4 or 5 up” at HT which is just palpable nonsense. The Havertz header was a great chance, but the rest? It tells you something that the other 10 shots had an XG of 1. We are getting into great positions, the movement is still there, the pressing is still there but our final pass, final burst, final touch is that bit off. We turn a potential good opening into a bad shot. xG doesn’t show this up quite as brightly as the eye test. It looks ok, but it means that Saka is taking shots from slightly behind him, 1-2’s are played to his heel, Havertz is closed down and tries to shift to a better angle. These guys are critiqued, but the situation theyre in is that little bit less advantageous.

Commentators also creamed themselves over the Ramsdale save from Diaz. It was a regulation save really, but he celebrated like it was Banks in 1970. Apparently he ‘could do nothing about that’ for the goal. Technically correct, but mainly because he was in the process of falling over like David Blunkett in Stringfellows circa 1997 when Kiwior got the last touch. Shearer mentioned Nketiah a few times asking what he must think about all these wasted chances. Maybe Al, just maybe, he was thinking if he’d not stunk the gaff out vs Fulham he’d be trying to get on the end of a few things.

There are a fair few Arsenal players that probably aren’t quite of the quality required to win a title. I’d argue that CF, GK and at least one of the midfielders would need to be upgraded for us to be a consistent contender at the top table. I wrote a few weeks back about how our numbers 8, 9 & 11 are all way off the pace from last year in terms of goal contributions. The bigger issue is that last year was beyond previous bests and they show no sign of reaching that level again. We don’t have unlimited spending power; some fans are asking why we didn’t get another striker – the only one on the move last year that was a dead cert was Harry Kane. Jackson, Hojlund, Lukaku? Not likely.

I did start an email early in December outlining why I thought we’re third favourites for the title. Essentially, GK and firepower. For all the alleged flaws in the Liverpool squad, they have a great GK (best? Maybe), Salah (ditto) and four other good forwards to rotate. Man City have Ederson, Haaland (a 9 from the top drawer) and a returning De Bruyne.

Raya/Ramsdale and Jesus just don’t sit at the same table do they? I can understand frustration at the situation but, as Arteta said, the fans have to get behind the team and support the players wearing the shirt. It would be great if the club would work to improve the atmosphere so it was like yesterday more regularly.

Yours (are brackets still a thing? I liked the brackets thing)

Roscoe P Coltrane

READ MORE: Arsenal chase another £60m+ Chelsea flop as ‘unimpressed’ Mbappe plays field

Witness the fitness

Arsenal excellent first half, Liverpool solid at the back and the better team in the second half…the only difference in these two sides the last few times is fitness, Liverpool players seem to be able to keep going for 95 minutes while Arsenal fade against us after 70 minutes every time.

Liverpool were missing their two best players and were under the cosh for most of the first half, just about got away with it. Then second half Arsenal stopped the pressing that worked so well in the first half and there was only one winner, 2 goals and hit the bar twice.

If Arteta and his coaching team can improve the overall fitness ift the squad they will be a frighteningly good side.

Cheers

Mark Jones, LFC, Liverpool

Arsendental

Seems 90 minutes just isn’t enough time for even the fastest, slickest, most ferocious predator to gum you to death.

Matt (If you offered Giroud back, I’d gum your hand off)

This means more

Sometimes the undeserved victories are the sweetest.

Aidan, Lfc (hell of a roll of the dice from Klopp with the subs)

PGLOL

Hope everyone saw the farce of last night. Arsenal yet again robbed by PGMOL preventing Saka and Havertz from hitting a barn door. Their agenda towards the club is obvious. How is the club supposed to compete when VAR stops our attackers from hitting the target, when clearly on top!?!

Did you see how PGMOL gave Odegaard free reign to bellow EFF OFF! at the referee throughout the entire game, often whilst he himself is wrestling a LFC player to the ground, without any caution? Seems patently obvious there’s an anti-Gooner bias there. The ref cautioned Elliot for doing it once, so this just proves that the refs don’t actually listen to Arsenal players. How is the club supposed to get past this clear bias when there is no dialogue!

And PGMOL benefitting LFC by letting them play an almost entirely second choice back four due to injuries; they even got to play alternative players to Salah and Szobozslai rather than play with 9 men. What a joke.

Clearly that the vast majority of refs aren’t actually from North London, or even own official club replica tracksuits, shows the demonstrable bias of PGMOL, and that explains Reece-Nelson and Saka’s struggles with gravity as they hurled themselves to the floor with no contact from anyone.

Can anyone explain why VAR doesn’t police yellow cards, because if they did then of course that would enable Arsenal to score from open-play. But of course PGMOL don’t want to do that as it’s a closed shop.

Anyway, there’s no point going on about VAR because it’s basically fixed. So I won’t go on about it, I’ll just write in to the mailbox after every fixture and explain Arsenal didn’t actually drop points because of the fundamental deficiencies in the expensively assembled squad, but because of the actions of PGMOL (PGMOL!) who’s rulings in 50/50 and ‘seen them given/ seen them not given’ fouls is tantamount proof that the Arsenal are the bestest ever, ever. They’re just jealous. Jealous that Arsenal have won 74 points across the last 38 games; i haven’t looked it up but i think that’s the highest total ever!

I’m not just blindly parroting half truths I’ve absorbed from my own social media bubble. Literally only Arsenal have had any sort of problem with officials so it’s categorically true that they are the worst affected and it’s a fix, and so i’ll merrily incite rage against the men in black because it absolutely isn’t making things worse at all. No way.

Caro-Rich-Ham, Gooner Norf Laaahndan.

🚨| Only 1 out of 4 cases of dissent towards referee ends in a yellow card between Arsenal and Liverpool.

pic.twitter.com/k5e5XNrc3j — Red Card Alert (@collinabanter) January 8, 2024

Eddie Howe is doomed

I don’t really know what to make of Newcastle. They are supposed to be richer than Croesus, but to the casual observer, it looks like they have tried to be careful in the transfer market. They haven’t done a great job there, spanking £330m in two years, recouping £60m, but they still have a squad that looks like a mid table team. They have done some decent business, but have clearly overpaid for their two big purchases (although they were obviously unlucky with Tonali).

It feels to me as if they might be waiting to see how City go with the 115 charges before they decide how much they can take the mick with FFP.

Anyway, Howe is doomed. The team has clearly gone backwards this season, and he has not coped with the added rigours of European football. They are way off the pace, and at this point, the Europa League is their only realistic target. Maybe the FA cup too, but at the time of writing, there are about 40 teams who have that on their radar.

But I am not saying he is doomed because he is having a difficult second season, I am saying he is doomed because he has started using the rhetoric of doomed managers. I watched the doomed Gerard Houllier keep insisting that Liverpool have turned a corner in the disastrous 2002-2003 season (that season was the most traumatic I have had as a Liverpool fan), and this season I have thoroughly enjoyed watching the doomed Eric Ten Hag use similar rhetoric every time Manchester United win a game.

And now he has Eddie Howe, lauding his team for beating a Championship mid-table (there’s very little between 6th and 14th in the division) Sunderland team with a penalty, an OG and a howler. It’s okay for him to be happy that they dodged a banana skin, of course, but to say that Newcastle’s confidence is back and that their “extra gear” (typically vapid and meaningless football-speak) is back is desperate, the words of a manager who suspects that he is on borrowed time. When managers start reaching like this, it is a sure sign that the gig is up.

And it might be for the best. I have always liked Howe, he did a great job at Bournemouth, seems like a decent man, but managing a team at the top level is a specific skill, and I suspect it is one he doesn’t have. He is probably a more media friendly Sean Dyche, so if he wants to stick around after his inevitable departure, there will be plenty of Evertons and Spurs waiting to hoover him up.

It’s a strange time for Newcastle fans. It feels like the club has sold its soul, but for what? City fans know deep down that the club is just a rich country’s plaything, but as they are winning literally everything, I can understand why they look past this. But is it worth it to merely try and challenge for the top four and the odd cup?

Matthew (it’s a funny old game)

READ MORE: Six managers waiting for Man Utd and Newcastle to sack sitting ducks Ten Hag and Howe

Has football peaked?

At the risk of planting the seed which could sprout into a monster and put everyone @ F365 out of job, has football peaked? It’s a thought that occurred to me recently after watching yet another game overshadowed by a VAR controversy which left me more bored than outraged.

Reflecting on this, I couldn’t help but wonder if the sport’s best days, the pre-VAR era, are behind us. Back then, the emotions we experienced during a football match were raw and unfiltered – hope, fear, and everything in between. A goal was unequivocally a goal, and we openly expressed our indignation towards any absurd officiating decisions. Strangely, I find myself missing that indignant rage. The current state of affairs, with its constant ‘no man’s land’ purgatory after every goal, is jarring.

It’s akin to watching Formula One on a dodgy Firestick (allegedly). You try to convince yourself that it’s worth it, as you wait for the buffering icon to finally stop rotating, but you know it’s not, and you know it was much better when you watched it for free on your 4 channeled TV back in the 90s.

Another factor contributing to this decline is sportswashing, coupled with the diminishing appeal of attacking football, the gradual disappearance of ‘ballers’ and the classic playmaker (the number 10). Additionally, the looming absence of icons like Messi and Ronaldo poses a significant void. We were undoubtedly spoilt with exceptional talent from around 1998-2022.

So I’m just going to put it out there now. The golden years of football spanned from 1998 to 2022 and since the introduction of VAR, the sport is on a downwards trajectory.

My suggestions to fix this is to consign VAR to the scrapheap, simple forget we ever thought of it in the first place and my other recommendation is to ban the sweaty cut back pass-goal combination which Citeh have been abusing for the past decade.

Do this, and we get our game back.

Cheers then

Kiarian