There is an accusation of Arsenal fans wasting an unbelievable moment on refereeing complaints but plenty more appreciation of Mikel Arteta and his work.

Send your thoughts to theeditor@football365.com.

Arteta astonishing it’s why it’s bizarre when Neville and Carragher in particular keep questioning whether Arteta has taken Arsenal as far as the can? Their punditry is based on what they want to happen because they fear what might happen.

surreal

shockwave

Arteta in

And that is why Arsenal fans are quite happy with Arteta and why our rivals are so feverish in wanting us to sack him. I’m sure I can predict the next few mailboxes

1. Giddy gooners

2. Rivals telling us Madrid are nowhere near as good as we all think and tell us to pipe down until we win something. Probably something from Stewie too.

3. Chippy gooners having a go back at the celebration and revisionism police

4. Rival fans telling gooners we’re too sensitive and this is why everyone hates us

This pretty much feels like any conversation surrounding Arsenal at the moment. Arsenal fans enjoying wins and adding vital context to a so far disappointing season and rivals clinging on to black and white arguments and trophies.

Arsenal were simply sensational last night, it could have been more than 3 we were that dominant. The 3 goals were the hardest we created, Courtois made 2 x double saves and Madrid also cleared two off the line and that Saka cross that was begging for a tap in.

That was Saka at maybe half fitness at best, to think there are still those that question him.

Merino has 6 goals in 8.5 games as a striker, both he and Arteta deserve enormous credit that they’re not currently getting. Of course it would have been ideal to sign a striker in January but that goals to games record for an emergency striker isn’t bad….but but but Arteta is a mini pep, robotic, can’t coach a plan b.

Kiwior flawless at the back keeping ‘that’ front two pretty quiet.

Partey was a class above at the base of midfield. Particularly in the second half Arsenal looked hungrier, fitter, faster and stronger.

This was a bit of a patched up team in places, no striker, best player half fit and first start in 3.5 months, best CB in the league this season out….and his replacement. Tierney coming on at left wing. An 18 year old midfielder starting and dominating at left back. MLS is some player, makes you wonder why so many pundits and media types are so hell bent on tearing this kid down. He’s young, English, confident, skilful, fearless and doing it on the biggest stage – that’s a recipe for the English press to go in to over the top, build them up to knock them down hyperbole.

3 years ago Arsenal weren’t even in Europe at all, we got jumped 5-0 and 4-0 by Coty and Liverpool and lost 13 league games, now they’ve turned over virtually the entire squad of players and are beating Real Madrid 3-0. It could all go wrong in the second leg but Arsenal fans will still back Arteta because when you look back to where we were and what he’s done for us is astonishing. He’s still so green as a manager, some 200 games as a manager behind Ancelotti in the CL, it’s why it’s bizarre when Neville and Carragher in particular keep questioning whether Arteta has taken Arsenal as far as the can? Their punditry is based on what they want to happen because they fear what might happen.

Come on then non Gooners, take your inevitable swings to pop our balloons!

Rich, AFC

MORE ARSENAL REACTION FROM F365

👉 How Arsenal destroying Real Madrid is actually about Liverpool and Trent Alexander-Arnold

👉 Arteta makes remarkable Arsenal claim as ‘tipping point’ in Real Madrid victory revealed

Champagne on Rice

Could we send another 100M to West Ham, please?

Girish, AFC, Chennai

Combined XI rethink

I’ve given it a lot of thought, watched the game intensely from the West Stand at the Emirates and analysed the performance of every player from last night. Here’s an updated Arsenal/Real Madrid combined XI:

GK: Raya

RB: Timber

CB: Saliba

CB: Kiwior

LB: Lewis-Skelly

CM: Partey

CM: Rice (did you know, we got him half price!)

CM: Odegaard

RW: Saka

LW: Martinelli

CF: Mikel Meriiiiiiiiiiinnnnnnooooooooo

Muchos gracias

Ronson, AFC

Running commentary

Well that was spectacular – we finally had the confidence to put away an excellent Real team – the atmosphere, the goals – dream come true!

Only issue was having to listen to the commentary from a rubbish keeper (Rob Green constantly fawning over every Real Madrid player) and the Drury man – horrible! They were almost willing Arsenal to get smashed and the constant fawning over Madrid – really sounded like they wanted Arsenal to lose and just couldn’t say it – even Rob ‘the keeper’ Green beating us with various sticks (lazy tropes) then when we scored and again and again – he then says ‘some people have been saying’ – yes you two morons all the way through the game.

I wish I could get a stream without having to listen to the ever worsening comments by two supposed knowledgeable people – just WOW!

Michael

More Stewie fanmail

Dear editor,

I’d like to take this opportunity to say:

F**k you, Stewie. Pick the bones out of that you joyless quisling little c***.

Cheers,

Little Tripoli

In the first Austin Powers movie there is a scene where Austin performs a dance that’s so seductive that the FemBots short circuit and explode.

Last night Declan Rice was Austin Powers and Stewie was the FemBot.

TM

You okay Stewie?

Tom (what a game, what an atmosphere!), London

I don’t usually do this but I had saved a screenshot of one of Stewie’s emails especially for a night like this. I mean we all know at this point that he is no Arsenal fan. Just a permanent troll and honestly ol chap, its a good bit of fun to have a character like you to banter at.

Anyway, to quote our resident hater, “Real Madrid will get 180 minutes to have Vini, Mbappe, Rodrygo, and Bellingham go all out attach, without having to be remotely concerned about any counterattacking Arsenal threat. Even Rudiger can play up front, Spanish Kevin Nolan ain’t gonna outrun the linesman even”.

See Stewie it’s not the hating that grinds my gears. It is the full chested, full throated rubbish you offer in the name of analysis. Were Real Madrid the favorites? Duh. But if you had watched them play even 2-3 games against good sides, you’d have known that they are vulnerable at the back and that is an understatement. I mean you’ve supposedly watched Arsenal everyday and it hasn’t occured to you that whatever its flaws, it is a team that doesn’t concede easily and hasn’t conceded more than 2 goals in a gazillion days. Sure this was with Gabi at the back but even without him, barring a chance or two, Madrid didn’t even look close to scoring. Will that record break? Sure. Will it happen next week? I really hope not but hey, if anyone can do it, its Madrid facing the possibility of elimination. So for the future Stewie, show a little joy or really turn up your banter with analysis like Gary Neville when he just started out. Its not the hating, it is the absence of effort in hating.

As for myself, I was 12 years old when Henry scored that solo goal in Madrid. As much as I enjoyed it, I was accustomed to Henry’s brilliance and somewhere knew that that outcome was possible. This feels surreal. I knew it is a talented Arsenal team and Arteta in my estimation is not perfect but still an incredibly good manager. Yet, its a team that I have seen slowly take shape from the tragicomic rubbish of 2019/20 sides and it felt like this was the moment for them to show the critics that they really are the real deal despite narrow misses on title races. I feel ecstatic, joyous, and incredulous all at once. So to all Arsenal fans (especially the 12 year olds), whatever else happens here on, take it in. This does not come everyday and tomorrow isn’t promised. It may not happen again. I mean Declan Rice channeling the voodoo of Roberto Carlos, who was present at the stadium, twice in a game is certainly not likely to happen.

But tonight there is a shockwave through world football because Arteta’s tricky reds have humbled the hegemon.

Abhilash, Geneva

Bunch of arse

I have a good friend who supports Arsenal. I am delighted for him, because last night must have been a right treat to watch. Everything came up Gooner last night, and when this happens, you have to revel in it. As a Liverpool fan, I have been spoilt with similar nights in the last eight years or so, but even then, spanking the Mighty Real Madrid in that fashion, that’s a proper unicorn. How can a fan watch that and not have a warm glowing, bathing in the positivity?

Well, apparently, lots of fans, if this morning’s mailbox if anything to go by.

First we have Rob, complaining about losing too many 50/50 refereeing calls, then complaining that a penalty that he accepts rightly wasn’t given that would have been given apparently if the incident happened in Madrid, and then complaining about a booking that wasn’t given.

Then we have Tom complaining that Arteta hasn’t given all free kick taking duties to a player who had literally never scored a free kick for Arsenal until last night. And then a nod to the Arsenal troll who is tiresome and boring (and a shameless attention seeker), and has done a bang up job of getting in Arsenal fans’ heads.

Then a different Tom, complaining about that troll again, and other Arsenal “nay sayers”, saying unironically “Can I not enjoy magic nights I haven’t seen since I was a kid?”. Well, that’s really up to you, isn’t it Tom?

And then Michael and Andrew, after their team has just beaten the mighty Real Madrid in such an emphatic and exciting fashion picking up their phones and frantically writing yet another mail about the boring troll.

WTF is that matter with you all? How many nights like that do most football fans get? None. None at all. Beating the biggest club in the world, two wordlie freekicks, in the QF of the biggest club tournament on the planet when no-one gave you much of a sniff? That sh*t happens to about 1% of all the teams in the world, and it happens once every couple of decades. And your first thought is to send in an email about Stewie F**king Griffin?

I despair.

Mat (delighted for Arsenal, maybe the injuries issue has been a convenient excuse though)

Laughing at Real

Hi, Man City Fan here.

Congratulations to Mikel, you really deserved this and those overrated aura gang deserved this loss.

So where are the la liga is bigger than EPL guys now?Also, I always felt that Jude, you were overrated for just playing in Real Madrid. Our league has as much if not better talent , and Declan rice just showed it to you.

Victor, MCFC ( Oh and Arteta just play 7-2-1 at the Bernabeu, you have earned that…)

READ MORE: Who will be the next manager of Real Madrid after they sack Carlo Ancelotti?

Reevaluating the reevaluation of the European Super League

As a self-confessed supporter of a potential Super League club, I don’t think John (too many brackets) is well positioned to speak on behalf of all Premier League fans. On top of this, he is also talking b*lllocks.

I am Luton Town fan. At no point during our time in the Premier League did I miss the championship. I enjoyed every twist and turn on the rollercoaster for as long as it lasted. So, no, not all fans of promoted teams universally pine for a return back to whence they came. I may miss the championship next year, but that’s a different story.

Is John really suggesting that a Super League will be a panacea to ‘day-trippers’ who spend hundreds, to player burnout due to jam-packed schedules, and to counteract rising ticket prices? Isn’t it more likely to be the exact opposite? ‘Day-trippers’ will pay even more to see games that involve Destiny Udogie trying to defend against Mbappe instead of Ashley Young, clubs will not leave their domestic leagues and will have load added to their existing schedules (not to mention the fact that the Champion’s League is not just going to cease to exist), and supporters will be expected to pay through the nose for the ‘privilege’ of watching their team play against Juve instead of Brighton. Even if the ‘Big 6’ (at least two of whom are objectively horse sh*t at the moment) did leave entirely, why would the remaining teams suddenly develop a philanthropic desire to lower their ticket prices? If anything they have more power to commodify their product, and will use this to raise prices (looking at you Fulham).

And in what world is a European Superleague going to be a cure for ‘lifeless and soulless…soccer theme parks’?

As for predictability? First trophy of the season goes to a club that hasn’t won one for 70 years. Premier League will be won by a team that pretty much everybody had written off before a ball was kicked this season. The most dominant force in English football history drop out of the Top 4, and two of the Big 6 have taken up residence in the Bottom 10. Nottingham Forest in the Champion’s League spots a year after staving off relegation. Five of the big six have been knocked out of the FA Cup. Arsenal have just battered Madrid in the Champion’s League and Villa are in the quarter finals after qualifying for the first time in 40 odd years. None of this is predictable. The league season may have reached a point where it now lacks jeopardy, but none of this was predictable and is a consequence of clubs so dramatically bucking the supposedly predictable preseason narratives.

And John’s closing paragraph? Here are all the sh*ttest things about the Premier League, let’s create a competition that does more of them. Perfect.

D*cky Malb*lls