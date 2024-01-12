Recognising Chelsea’s low-key transfer genius, and Newcastle should ignore FFP…

The Mailbox gives Chelsea credit for sabotaging their Big Six rivals while raking in a few quid. Also: Newcastle should follow City’s lead; Liverpool fans show how it’s done; and best wishes for Sven…

Chelsea genius

As we all stare at Chelsea’s roster of players in wonder at what a cool billion bucks looks like, their business in selling players has somewhat gone under the radar. From getting the Saudis to take on their expensive broken deadwood to giving AC Milan a somewhat mixed boost…they know how to get things done.

But their most evil genius is surely their strategic selling of central midfielders to their competitors. Both Arsenal and ManU were persuaded to spaff a large part of their budget on fake no.8’s (“sure guv, he can play there, it’s his natural position”) that i) made sure they didn’t buy an actual No.8 for that key position, ii) had no budget left for any other, potentially more important, position, and iii) dug Chels out of an FFP hole of their own making.

But the sneakiest one was surely selling a press-resistant monster with no end product (an anti-Gungodan if you will) as a replacement for Gungodan at Man City, because of course Citeh famously have an issue with ball retention. How good was that…a completely pointless transfer for a player who would actually have been quite useful at either Arsenal or ManU, or Chelsea for that matter.

TLDR – Chelsea made over £150m directly sabotaging the midfield of four of the Big Six in the Premier League (including themselves, of course). Outstanding work.

Matthew (ITFC)

Toon should spend anyway

Interesting article in the Times about Newcastle maybe having to sell one of their star players to buy to stay in line with FFP. I sort of get it. Newcastle started with a Sports Direct squad. Sure you’ve been bought by Saudi Arabia but you’ve still got a warehouse full of giant mugs and a bit of Lonsdale. Really you want a skip for that.

This is the argument that the City fans have why they shouldn’t have kept to the FFP rules that they totally didn’t break anyway. To compete with say Arsenal and United who have done so little sporting wise recently but have a legacy that attracts young and senior players, takes a staggering amount of investment.

Trouble is City have given FFP all the justification it needs. Let’s say that they are innocent and that these 115 charges are because only incels know the real meaning of time barring as they claim. Then that means FFP works. It allows a former joke of a club to invest in infrastructure and through continued sporting success to become a football institution able to compete with a club like Arsenal and their 100 year history of football corruption. Man City fans should be singing FFPs praises as it only makes it harder for Newcastle to replicate their supposedly totally legitimate and fairly earned success.

Also Newcastle should totally blow a couple of billion in a season and take the points deduction. The FFP equivalent of taking a yellow to stop a counter. Just get it done. Not on Mbappe, but on 40 £50m quid players. Buy them all.

Not sure if this is politics or football. Maybe there is no escaping either.

Alex, South London

Still the same City?

Bar stool Man Utd fan here, but have to say I thought the letter from Mark (City ‘till I die. Literally). MCFC was actually very good.

To answer his question if United were taken over by, say, Qatar I wouldn’t walk away from my spot in the pub watching or the occasional trip to Old Trafford.

However, I would be unhappy and it would all mean a fair bit less. I’d watch with reduced enthusiasm as it wouldn’t feel real.

Why? Not anything moral – that is a problem too, but as other people point out is anything really that clean now? Seems a bit disingenuous to be selectively outraged by the Sheikh and not other things.

The reason is the lottery win nature of the money. Previously United have been the ‘biggest’ and richest club and no doubt have marketed themselves to death.

But there needs to be something to market and all of the resulting money has its genesis in footballing tradition, success and heartbreak. Even if football is now a business where this is turned into a commodity.

The lottery win of a Qatari or UAE takeover changes this significantly in my view.

Your club becomes the equivalent of an under 16s team playing in an under 13s league – with unearned, unfair advantages making winning hollow.

Many may disagree but to me United have always been (in my lifetime) an under 13s side. Currently a shambolic one, previously a well run one that found the virtuous circle of success and resulting riches.

So I have a question for Mark and other City fans, particularly of his vintage and from Manchester.

Where I grew up, in the 1980s kids either supported United or City, neither were great. Then in the 1990s United got good and City stayed fairly rubbish.

Partly because of that City fans created an identity of being ‘proper’ fans of a ‘proper’ club with soul, as opposed to the plastic, plaything other big clubs – particularly United – became.

That Paul Dickov 1999 play off final tale is the epitome of this. It’s a brilliant story that I wish that was my memory, with my daughter, watching the Reds.

But at the same time this ‘thick and thin, we’re rubbish but at least we’re real’ was always a big Blue comfort blanket to cling to. It was pretty much how City fans defined themselves.

That being the case, how can City still truly be ‘your club’? They seem to be the very opposite of everything you cherished, which feels a big circle to square?

Ronnie Buzzard, Manchester

…Don’t have the mailbox open as I write this but a couple stuck with me. Firstly, shame on those that wrote and indeed published anything containing the words “Ricky Gervais nailed it”. It’s 2024.

Next was the celebration of City and their incredible achievements thanks to sportswashing & FFP dodging.

I fully expected Qatari ownership by December and I was prepared mentally, physically and financially to ditch my ticket and join the 500 or so at West Didsbury & Chorlton with a real ale and unnecessarily fancy sandwich or pastry. Thinking about it… would I do the same if I was where City fans were 10-15 years ago? At 35 I’m at that

“completed it, mate”* stage with football. Leagues, cups, Europe, ballon d’or winners, chicken balti pies – we’ve seen it all. Success is nothing new and I’d rather go without than compromise my principles.

Could I (or any of us in the anti Jassim minority) say we’d walk away so easily if we were as pathetic and irrelevant as City were, for so long, before these promises of riches?

Maybe not. And sorry for the dig.

On the FFP bit, a polite reminder Liverpool and others massively outspent us in the 90’s, so there is scope for a genius manager/effective recruitment strategy to overcome a dominant force with better resources and unlimited self entitlement to reach the top of the game. Regardless, we were always one of the big two and the teams with the largest fanbases will eventually rise to the top without external influence, which is why it’s hilarious how sh*t Leeds are and have been for 40 years.

Perhaps the real influence of nation state/Oligarch/lunatic American businessman money is to raise the bar ever so slightly that we’ll never see a Leicester, a Blackburn, a Portsmouth or a Wigan lift a trophy again.

For all their suffering, Spurs have the best stadium in Europe, fill it(!) and have a manager I’d take tomorrow before he batters us on Sunday without 70% of his squad. They’re proof and a blueprint that the elite can be disrupted without ill-gotten riches, but also cursed so as not to actually win anything while doing so. Hopefully Brighton next.

Writing this on the phone and lost track of what my point was a while ago – up the Wokes!

Simon MUFC

​

Liverpool fans show United, Newcastle, City how it’s done​

I keep reading a phrase popping up again and again when fans are talking about their club. A phrase which seems honest at face value but actually is simply an excuse. A phrase used mostly by city and Newcastle fans. A phrase which strangely is never used by the fans which it actually doesn’t seem to apply to – Manchester United fans.

The phrase is – I don’t have any say in how the club is run.

The phrase is just an excuse to not even bother trying to change anything. United fans don’t ever use that phrase and their owners actually do seem to ignore them. Yet they try every year to change how their club is run. They don’t blindly accept it.

So why do Newcastle and city fans not even bother trying? Why do they persist that they are powerless to stop their owners and so they must begrudgingly accept with genuine joy in their eyes?

Maybe it’s because fans however well meaning can’t actually change anything, united fans are the perfect example right? Except they’re only the example of resistance without change. You can look at Liverpool as a example of resistance with change. Many times fsg have announced something (price of tickets for example) and the fans made it clear they wouldn’t accept it and so it was changed.

So why do city and Newcastle fans disingenuously insist they are powerless pawns?

And just in case you do still believe Liverpool and United are the outlying fans cast your mind back to the announcement of the super league when all fans made it known they didn’t want that and low and behold even the dictators in charge of city capitulated to the supposedly powerless fans.

So I ask again and this time answer more honestly – why do you keep saying you can’t change anything as a fan of city or Newcastle?

The real answer is, you like it. You don’t want it to change but you also don’t like the stigma which comes with having owners who treat their own people so badly and who still engage in forms of slavery in the modern age. So you create an excuse which sounds true until you actually look at the evidence.

When you really want something you find a way to make it happen. When you don’t , you find excuses not to try.

Lee

Ford fishing?

I read Will Ford’s piece just now and… is he serious?

This isn’t sarcasm, some kind of bit I’ve missed as it’s difficult to read tone? He really believes what he’s written there?

I’m absolutely part of the population who takes utter, immeasurable joy in what a catastrophe United have become over the past decade or so, and it’s only heightened when some rag decides that all their problems are over because they managed one win, or they sign someone new, or all the other false dawns that have happened, but this has to take the cake.

They’ve suddenly got it all figured out because they’re targeting a nobody midfielder in Portugal, who they only know about because he’s buddies with Christian Eriksen, who cost 15 million less than a year ago, and they want to buy him for more than quadruple that amount. This is it? Really? They’re the new Brighton, finding brilliant bargains from nowhere now? Give me a break.

I can’t believe you’re serious. Painting Ratcliffe like he’s all of a sudden got brilliant transfer nous because of this has to be a windup. There’s absolutely no way Ford can be honest with this and isn’t just hunting hopeful United clicks.

Can there?

Andrew MCFC Queens

God bless, Sven

If there was ever a day to drink champagne and simply celebrate “life”, then today is it.

Awful news about Sven.

Chris Bridgeman, Kingston upon Thames



Anfield as a Ballon d’Or platform

As a Liverpool fan, I found myself nodding along to your article about the tiresome Mbappe saga. IMO there’s a greater likelihood that he stays at PSG than there is of him coming to Liverpool. Which means that this endless soap opera is kicking into gear in January and won’t end until just about the end of the summer window. However I did take exception to the idea that “winning everything with the Reds has never hauled Mo Salah onto the Ballon d’Or podium” which is an odd stance. While it’s true that Salah hasn’t won that trophy (yet?), being in a Liverpool shirt certainly hasn’t hurt him (or any of his teammates) either. Since joining Mo has finished 6th (2018), 5th (‘19), 7th (‘21), 5th (‘22), 11th (‘23). On the back of the 2019 CL title Mo finished behind teammates VVD (2nd) and Sadio Mane (4th), with Messi winning and CR7 also ahead of Mo that year. There was no Balon d’Or covering the 19/20 PL title, though most agreed that Lewandowski would have won that after a monster year. After Liverpool’s quad push in 21/22, Mane finished 2nd and Salah was 5th.

Given the way voters seem to weigh National Team achievement and/or club success in CL into their voting, it’s no surprise that Mo didn’t finish higher. Going back to 2018 – Modric won in large part for his excellence in dragging Croatia to a World Cup final as well as Madrid’s CL win (and possibly some voter fatigue). Messi won in 2021 followed by a mix of usual suspects (Lewandowski, Benzema, CR7) as well as Kante and Jorginho (lol) who benefited from Chelsea’s CL title win. 2022 gives a Liverpool-specific illustration of the national team point – Benzema was a fair winner, and then teammate Sadio Mane finished 2nd thanks to winning AFCON with Senegal; Mo was an AFCON runner up and finished 5th (in part because his season dropped off to more human levels after AFCON hesrtbreak). You may have heard that 2023 was a down year for Liverpool as a club, so even though Mo had solid stats (especially the 8 goals in 8 CL matches) the early CL exit and poor PL finish surely limited his balon d’Or. Plus that Haaland kid scoring like a maniac in the PL which made Mo’s respectable 19 look a little less sparkling on an individual basis. And most agree that Messi’s 2023 win was heavily influenced by Argentina’s World Cup win (which Messi admittedly had a lot to do with, but he was also playing for PSG/in MLS against weaker opposition than his Barcelona years).

I’m not arguing that Liverpool are as attractive a proposition as Real Madrid. But it’s nonsense to suggest his club’s identity held Salah back from winning a Balon d’Or, especially in an era when he’s has been in or around the Top 5 most years and two of his teammates have finished 2nd while playing for Liverpool (I know Mane moved to Bayern in 2022 but he was a Liverpool player for most of the period covered by the 2022 award). Having his best years overshadowed by that pesky otherworldly Lionel Messi, a career year (with more trophies) by Benzema, and teammates with better national team success have held Salah back from Balon d’Ors far more than wearing a Liverpool shirt.

Danny, LFC NY

Jurgen Klopp embraces Mohamed Salah.

Gravenberch 2.0

I agree with Eric, Los Angeles, about Gravenberch. But remember that when he arrived he was excellent out of the gate for us. His drive, his dribbling, his instantaneous turn-defense-into-attack ethos. A beauty to watch with great impetus and ball protection.

He may just be in that phase for us where we coach the creativity out of players. What we may be seeing is his transition or adjustment to the Klopp work ethic or collective approach. He may be resisting it. He may not be good enough – perhaps you are right – but my point is that he WAS originally, so something is going on here.

But unless he can weave work ethic and general awareness/concentration/intensity (all Klopp side hallmarks), then he may end up in the dustbin.

Scott

…Excellent email from fellow LFC fan Eric today, I do think he’s being a tad harsh on Gravenbach, he has shown enough to show that he has enough when his confidence has fully returned. Let’s see how he is next season.

However, his final paragraph in regards to Bayern being a credible club in terms of their transfers, does that still stand following the news that they’ve bought Dier? I know who I’d rather have in my squad.

David (Citeh are doing the treble this year) Molby, Shrewsbury

Fixing the FA Cup schedule

Just seen the schedule for the FA Cup Fourth round, which has Newcastle and Man City playing late games in London. This follows the bizarre decision for Everton to play Palace away the Thursday after new year and Burnley travel to Spurs the day after.

As we all know, the ruling authorities don’t care about the fans, they only care about exposure and money.

My solution to this is to copy the NFL play offs which start this weekend:

– Make the third and fourth rounds special by playing all ties on Saturday and Sunday. Make a spectacle of it.

– 4 games televised each day, starting at 12, then 3, half 5 and 8. BBC and ITV get two games each and can use all their channels to show the games.

– No matter who they’re playing, show the lowest ranked teams on tv. You never know what might happen. Dead games between premier league sides can be boring, especially after the busy Christmas period

– This would allow the schedulers to let the teams with long distances to travel to play in the early games. Save the late games for the inevitable Man United game against lower league, North Western minnows

– 3 o’clock games would remain for all games not televised, split them in two across Saturday & Sunday

– Have a goals show, like NFL Red Zone, running across the games at 3. It worked really well for the CL on BT Sport.

– The draw for the next round would be shown after the final game on Sunday night.

There you have it, the FA Cup all wrapped up on one delightful little package. All games completed by Sunday night.

Cut out the unnecessary Thursday, Friday and Monday night games. Armchair fans can have a cracking two days watching wall to wall football if they desire.

It’ll give the Cup a bit more relevance in this day and age and make the first couple of rounds and event. You could extend it to the Fifth round too.

Andy, Newcastle