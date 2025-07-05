The tributes to Diogo Jota keep pouring in, while the Mailbox also includes a far less important take on Rodrygo not being an upgrade on Gabriel Martinelli.

Diogo Jota

I’ve never tried to contact the F365 mailbox. Maybe I thought that my thoughts would be irrelevant or dismissed out of hand for being biased towards Liverpool FC; a club I’ve followed religiously for 56 years. But today I read something from Jimmy, Ordsall about his thoughts about Diogo Jota. I’m not ashamed to say that I’ve cried (a lot) since I first heard about what happened yesterday but Jimmy’s comments set me off again but for slightly different reasons. It was a beautifully written piece that encompasses why we are a community of football fans; we have our loyalties that sometimes means we are unreasonable or unfair towards each other. We look for weaknesses in opposing teams or players to find every advantage possible. But none of that matters when somebody loses their life like this. Leaving behind a loving wife and three beautiful kids. Jimmy’s comments made me feel better with it’s sympathy and recognition that human life goes way beyond loyalties or enmity between rivals. For that, I thank you mate.

Gordon, LFC. YNWA.

Diogo Jota was my favourite Liverpool player. He showed everything that I admire in a person – understated brilliance. He was direct and lethal when he was on the pitch. But normal and laid back off of it.

I don’t know what happens when we die, but I pray for, what I know is real, his family in what I can imagine is the most devastating experience of one’s life.

Saying good bye to your children is an experience a parent never dreams of… I know, seeing my parents say good bye to my elder brother was not easy… Strength and peace to his wife, kids, and his parents. Much love to everyone who is available to support them.

Why do we feel so connected to a person I’ve never seen up close or know personally? How do I explain this to my kids?

Vee

Following on from Joe, AFC, East Sussex, email earlier – I have thought of this many times over the years when things such as “puts football into perspective” have been trotted out. No, it doesn’t.

My dad’s best friend, who I spent many happy days on the terraces at Plainmoor, and many days on the road for away days, tragically died aged 50.

My dad was, obviously, heartbroken, and I was deeply saddened. But it didn’t put football in to perspective. Whether my dad and him would have been as close without football is highly unlikely. I certainly wouldn’t have become friends with him.

If anything, when there is a tragedy within football community, it shows how important it is. Almost nothing in the world brings people together and creates friendships as much as football.

RIP Diogo

Paul, TUFC

Diogo Jota was part of the Wolves team who played Crusaders (my team) in the never-to-be-forgotten Europa League tie in the 2019-20 season. It was Wolves’s first taste of European football since the 1980-81 season and a rare chance for the Crues to play an English Premier League team. Jota scored for Wolves on a balmy night at Molineux. Great memories. His death is a horrible tragedy. RIP.

Matthew, Belfast

Jarell Quansah debate

In response to Keith B from this mornings mailbox, I understand the point you make regarding Quansah and the potential signing of Guehi. However I don’t quite agree that Quansah has exactly been setting the world alight with his performances for Liverpool. He came into the team and looked very assured to begin with, and in some of his interviews came across as a young man with plenty of self belief. However it all seemed to go a bit downhill after his telegraphed backpass in the game against United at Old Trafford, when Fernandes scored from just past the halfway line. Since then I think Quansah has looked pretty jittery, he hasn’t inspired me with a lot of confidence to be honest. He got hauled off in the first game of the season for not being physical enough in duels I seem to remember, and had a game to forget against Chelsea. I just get the impression that Arne Slot doesn’t quite trust him to do the job at this point in time, so the sale to Leverkusen isn’t a huge surprise. I hope he does develop his game and prove people wrong though. I’m sure there are other people who would disagree with me and rate him highly.

Dave, Newport

Is Rodrygo an upgrade?

What evidence is there that Rodrygo [Arsenal’s ‘dream’ target] would be a significant upgrade on Martinelli?

They are both Brazilian internationals, 24 years old and play on the wing. One has a goal to games ration of 32 goals in 172 games for club and 7 goals in 33 games for Brazil, the other has 40 goals in 161 games for club and 2 goals in 18 games for Brazil.

When was the last time Real Madrid sold an established player in his prime for decent money that went on to be a good signing especially to a Premier League club?

How did Casemiro, Morata, Ozil, Robinho or Varne work out? You could make a case for Di Maria being a decent signing after Man U and I guess they didn’t lose too much money on him, sure their younger unestablished player sales like Hakimi and Odegaard pan out. Sure Rodrygo won lots of stuff at Real, so did all these players I mentioned, I think mentally moving anywhere from Real is a step down so I wonder if this impacts the players mentality.

My point is I’m not sure I buy all the hype over Rodrygo to Arsenal unless they are planning to sell Martinelli for similar money. In that instance fine, one in one out although even if transfer fees were comparable I would guess Rodrygo’s wages would be a lot higher, similar to all players that leave Real for the Premier League.

Maybe I’m wrong, let’s see.

Paul K, London

Football falsehoods

Tickner’s piece on falsehoods had much promise, especially when considering Gerrard. But again the simple fact is not mentioned: Gerrard gave the ball away, LOST the ball, and then slipped. He screwed up, and then slipped. Schoolboy error, watch it again and then recall the time he handed in a transfer request.

Matt Carr, Spurs, Wilmington, NC