The Tuchel lessons will only really be clear at the World Cup

England finally delivered a statement performance under Thomas Tuchel, but for all their ease in qualifying there will be more World Cup disappointment.

Other countries have shown that even reaching the major tournaments with the same regularity as England should not be taken for granted. It’s what happens when they make it that needs to change.

England are…good?

Well that’s a lot more like it! A convincing performance under Thomas Tuchel at last! Every player gets almost 10 out of 10.

I was surprised how poor Serbia were but England did plenty to make them look poor. A very good night all round.

Now we can look towards preparing for the World Cup.

Dan, London

Tactics Tommy

Well I see that idiot, dull, defensive manager Tuchel is an attack minded genius..

Ahh football fans…. we are so knee jerkily fickle.

Al – LFC.

Qualified? Success

Some awkward facts following last nights England game which seems to have bought with it some of the usual disdain for some reason despite being a confident, controlled, 5-0 win:

Germany began their qualification with a loss to Slovakia

Italy recently laboured to a 5-4 win against Isreal, needing a last minute winner to see them land 2nd in their group

Belgium have drawn 1-1 with North Macedonia (also 2nd in their group)

France struggled to a 2-1 home win against Iceland last night

Netherlands gave up a 2-0 lead against Lithuania, and have drawn with Poland (though no shame in that)

So yeah – England “only” beat Andorra 2-0 barely getting out of second gear, and haven’t conceded a single goal in 5 games, winning all 5 with an average goals scored of nearly 3-a-game, to be all but qualified at the half way point… how embarassing

Harold Erling Hooler (Yes – I DO remember a time when England didn’t qualify with such ease, and so remain unspoiled and grateful that we now win games regularly and a 5-0 win away at Serbia is seen as disappointing to others)

Although…

These people qualify very comfortably for major tournaments. Yet when the rubber meets the road, they return to England with their tails between their legs.

So I ask, what is England?

Muthama Gitonga, Nyeri (Mount Kenya)

*Insert 50 Cent gif here*

Djed Spence is the first Muslim to play for England. Who cares? What is the relevance? You would nearly think that F365 is trying to cause trouble by pointing out this fact. I can’t think of anything less interesting or relevant than the England players religion, so why mention it? Genuinely curious.

G Thomas, Breda

FAO: Sensible Scousers



I once heard someone quip “well that’s just Liverpool, the world’s most self-righteous football club” and Dean’s entry is just the embodiment of it. Drunk on the smell of his own self-mythologising farts.

For the sensible scousers out there, it’s the ones like this that make everyone dislike/laugh heartily at you.

Lewis, Busby Way

The 24-hour news cycle

Dear Ed,

As I was making yet another fine cheese dip after catching up on a couple of mailboxes, I could not help but think about the 24 hour news cycle and the noise it creates.

It is the structural driver that gave birth to clickbait journalism which feeds off the outrage economy. That in turn is fuelled by recency bias and overemphasis which build echo chambers. Hot takes are usually vacuous and the banter cycle only makes the noise less credible.

People calling Wirtz a flop after a handful of games are just feeding the outrage machine because they have nothing substantial to say. The lad cost big money, yes, but as Klopp put it, “It is not so important what people think when you come in. It is much more important what people think when you leave.” A legacy will always outweigh a first impression.

Gyokeres has not hit his stride yet and has looked average at best but he will improve. Sesko has not looked great either but it is too early to judge. Will they become superstars? Time will tell and that is the only reasonable answer. Henry, Drogba, Bergkamp, De Bruyne, Salah and Firmino all started life in the Premier League slowly and we all know how those stories ended.

The only thing consistent here is not “Arsenal fans one week and Liverpool fans the next”. It is the same handful of posters rushing to declare verdicts before the ink is even dry on a contract. The 24 hour banter cycle loves it but it is rubbish analysis.

Wirtz is 22, proven at the top level in another country, and will need time. Anyone pretending otherwise is more interested in being loud than in being right.

IJR

