There are more mixed opinions on England’s World Cup squad, but one Mailboxer is ‘raging’ at Thomas Tuchel making seven wrong decisions.

Also, Manchester United are told why Michael Carrick can surpass Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, and should Aston Villa be considered ‘Big’ instead of Spurs now?

Send your thoughts to theeditor@football365.com…

Harry hoo-ha

I’m wondering whether the mailbox can help me understand why everyone is suddenly butthurt about Harry Maguire being left out of the England squad. Granted, he had some decent games in the earlier part of the Southgate era but that was a long time ago now and he fell out of favour for a reason. The reason being that his form was, to use the technical term: “honking”.

Is this just tribalism from Man U fans? Only, I’m sure that they wanted rid of him a year ago. Maybe I’m missing something but I don’t see that he should be jumping back up the list by virtue of not having dropped a clanger for 6 months. He’s 33 now and wasn’t quick to begin with; once you factor in the heat they’ll be playing in, I think any remotely pacey or tricksy player would pull his pants down.

I think the more eyebrow-raising omissions are Wharton, Gibbs-White and Garner.

Best wishes

PhilT (Everton and England)

MEDIAWATCH: Maguire ‘shocked’ but also ‘understood’ hidden Tuchel message about World Cup place



Raging with Tuchel

You can stick a pin in this and either come back hammer me or put me on a pedestal as some sort of messiah.

I’m raging at this England squad.

OUT

Livramento Burn Quansah Spence Henderson should be nowhere near it.

James and Stones can’t stay fit.

He’s only taking Livramento and Spence because they can play on both sides. Get rid.

IN

Foden Palmer Shaw Maguire Colwill Trent Wharton

How hard is it? Put our best players in.

Mark my words, the minute we play someone decent in the second round O’Reilly and the above mentioned crabs will be found wanting massively. What’s he going to do play Livramento against feckin Mbappe or Dan Burn against feckin Yamal?

We’re doomed, and we’ll spurn another chance with one of the strongest potential squads in world football underachieving because of some plonker of a manager over thinking things.

I’m done. Bin him.

Gibbo (MUFC down under)

Tuchel’s squad is brilliant, actually…

Tuchel’s England squad is brilliant, though I would think that since I’d have chosen almost all the same players. A little disappointed about Palmer, Scott, and Henderson, but Tuchel knows best. I’m predicting England will do really well this world cup, probably even win it (I’m not usually this optimistic – where did I mislay my tranquilizers?).

So all you hand-wringing, whinging, doom-merchants and know-nothings can all bookmark this post and congratulate Tuchel for his genius, (and me on my searing foresight) on July 19th after England’s inevitable victory.

Alternatively, you can all mock me laugh at my expense when they are knocked out in the first group stage.

Bad Hamster

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A lot has been made about Tuchel’s squad being weird. But If you look at what Tuchel is doing, he is bringing:

3 keepers (Henderson, Pickford, Trafford)

5 centre backs (Burn, Guéhi, Konsa, Quansah, Stones)

2 left backs (O’Reilly, Spence)

2 right backs (James, Livramento)

4 centre mids (Anderson, Henderson, Mainoo, Rice)

3 attacking mids (Bellingham, Eze, Rogers)

2 left wingers (Gordon, Rashford)

2 right wingers (Madueke, Saka)

3 strikers (Kane, Toney, Watkins)

Things to note:

Tuchel has built this team around Kane, He’s the best striker in the world (and some might argue best player in the world). If you don’t compliment that (especially in midfield and attack), then you are not on the plane Even though Spence may play primarily on the right for Spurs, Tuchel sees him as a left back Jordan Henderson was always going to go. We have to make peace with that. He clearly brings something that Tuchel values off the field. This effectively reduces the midfield slots to 3 Foden failed his false 9 audition (vs Japan I think it was), otherwise he would have gone as a striker Tuchel’s system requires: defenders that are athletic, direct wingers that can take a man on and number tens that can run beyond Kane when he drops deep. If the rival for your position does that better than you, then book your summer holiday, you are not going, regardless of how big your name is These players were already on the plane: D. Henderson, Pickford, Trafford, Guéhi, Konsa, Quansah, Stones, O’Reilly, James, Anderson, J. Henderson, Rice, Bellingham, Rogers, Gordon, Rashford, Saka, Kane

So this means:

The Maguire/Burn/Tomori centre back spot went to Burn

The Alexander-Arnold/Livramento right back spot went to Livramento

The Spence/Shaw/Hall/Skelly left back spot was taken by Spence

The Wharton/Garner/Mainoo spot was taken by Mainoo

The Foden/Watkins number 9/false 9 spot was taken by Watkins

The Gibbs-White/Scott/Palmer/Eze/Foden number 10 spot taken by Eze

The Bowen/Madueke right wing spot was taken by Madueke

The Calvert-Lewin/Toney big man up top spot taken by Toney

Tuchel was never going to bring an extra number 10 and then play them wide. He has some profiles and a pecking order within each profile. We are stacked in some positions and not so much in others so the squad will always look weird when picking it this way. But as Tuchel is said in his presser “Teams win tournaments”.

Ken Lalobo, LUFC

Pressing concerns

Tuchel has clearly chosen to go full press every match. Every single player is a cardio machine. There’s no place for a walking footballer like Palmer so be it.

Most teams like France and Germany have anticipated a muggy humid summer and adopted a broken team with a good solid defense and slow moving play makers.

It is simply impossible to run in the humidity of an American July, unless there’s a break in the weather. The air is thick enough to drown you.

Brazil ironically might pull it off again. They play slow and sideways and pass in intricate ways.

Tuchel is looking to conquer the climate itself with his first team and as they fall to injury and attrition there’s his second string clones of the first eleven and after that the third string of clones of those runners.

The die is cast enjoy the heavy metal English played in the sweltering heat trap of these U.S. stadiums against teams that are going to be playing a slower more gentle game of position and genius.

Dan McG LFC

READ MORE: England World Cup squad reaction lands as three genuine Arsenal objections aired



Someone’s not happy with Oliver sacking off Liverpool if Slot snubs Salah

Did I read that correctly? You’re going to stop supporting Liverpool if Salah doesn’t get the send off you want him to? If I was Slot I’d be absolutely fuming. He’s undermined him twice this season. They have a massive game this weekend and Salah has completely messed things up with that childish IG post. It makes Slot look weak if he bows down to him. He was nice enough to let him come back into the team. He’s started him far more times this season than he should. It’s so obvious Salah is past it. I get it that Liverpool fans hate Slot but could you imagine Arteta or Pep standing for this? It’s complete disrespect from the player. You’re acting like Liverpool are in the relegation zone and it’s completely cringe the way you’re signing off as if you won’t be supporting them next season.

Aman – another fella who has absolutely no loyalty. The squad makes complete sense. It was obvious Trent wasn’t going to make the squad. I’m a huge Trent fan. He’s just bad at defending. Spence is better at it. That’s what Tuchel wants. On to Maguire and holy god Almighty what are we doing here?! Why does everyone think he’s peak John Terry? Stones is obviously the better player. Maguire has been shite for the best part of 2 years. He plays for United so if he has some decent form he’s suddenly a top class player. Look at how pathetic his reaction was to not getting called up. He leaked it to the press before the squad was even announced and is moaning about it on social media. Thank God Tuchel didn’t bring him if that’s what he’s like. On to Henderson and he’s not exactly someone who I would’ve brought but it was obvious he would be picked. He was Ajax best player last season and has come in and did well at Brentford. Every manager he’s ever had rates him highly.

I’m sick of every single opinion on an England squad being doomsday. It happens with every squad announcement no matter who the manager is. Southgate apparently only called up his favourites or only picked players from big teams. Now Tuchel is accused of the same. People wanting players picked on form has to be the most idiotic thing ever. You’re meant to pretty much do the exact OPPOSITE for international football. It’s meant to be a mix and the players are meant to have played with each other and built chemistry over the qualifying campaign – Spence, Burn, Madueke to name a few. You can’t pick everyone. You have 26 players. A lot of them won’t feature and most won’t feature heavily. You don’t want players bitching to the press if they don’t get minutes.

Dion

Why Carrick can succeed where Ole couldn’t

Absolutely ok with him getting the gig. He’s earned it. The results speak for themselves, in a results based industry.

Funnily enough, Solskjaer was in the same position. I was totally fine with him getting the job (though, they should’ve waited until the end of the season to appoint him). The results were pretty good and the team were on a positive trajectory.

The difference this time, though, is the people making the transfer decisions. The re-signing of Ronaldo torpedoed the momentum Solskjaer was bulding. No such mistake should be made now and realistically Carrick has every chance of seeing out the end of a sensible two year contract.

How many people have Champions League medals as player and coach? 😉

Sixyardbox, Stockholm

Who can be considered big?

Shouldn’t Villa be considered ‘Big’ instead of Sp*rs now – especially considering the recent history – a generational birthday gift would be Sp*rs getting relegated so surely they should be out of that little club – also thanks to all of the ex Arsenal employees working at Sp*rs – your bonuses are in the bank!.

Can we all agree the stadium is big but the football ain’t – and that’s what it should be decided on – who is better – and Villa are easily better than Sp*rs. Oh the glory glory – to do is to dare hahaha – until it isn’t…

(keep the salty tears flowing – drinking it up!)

London Gooner in Oz!

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Pep for England?

So I saw an article in The Guardian, headlined ‘Pep Guardiola will not rule out possibility of managing England’ written by, of course, Jamie Jackson.

Apparently Pep was asked by someone (by some unidentified tw*t, we’ll assume with the initials JJ) at a presser ‘if the England role would be of interest’.

Pep replied ‘I don’t have any absolute plan about my future’ amongst other stuff about wanting a break etc, but Jamie interprets this as ‘Pep Guardiola has left open the possibility of managing England in the future’.

But he makes this interpretation, despite also including this ‘Asked if this was not a no, Guardiola said: “Yeah – [but] nobody cares”‘

I’m not a journalist, but I would take that to read that ‘Is that a no’ followed by ‘Yes, that is a no’!

So basically Jamie seems to have deliberately misinterpreted an answer from Guardiola to concoct a nonsense story, just before England go to the World Cup with a manager who has recently signed a contract extension!

Can you lovely people at F365 explain this to me, I’m confused!

A, LFC, Montreal.