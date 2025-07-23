England have shown ‘skill, guts, heart, tactics, talent and belief’ to reach another Euros final, with Michelle Agyemang the undoubted ‘breakout star’.

Send your thoughts to theeditor@football365.com.

Frustration to elation

I swear I need a Valium, my nerves are shot after seeing England get to yet another final.

The second half in particular…I can’t remember the last time I felt so frustrated watching a football match. And then so elated.

Italy, to their credit, were excellent. So organised, such a valiant effort. Blessed in the time-wasting department too it must be said. Giuliani seemed to have some sort of hidden football magnet inside her gloves. England were huffing and puffing and all out of ideas. I really could not see an equaliser coming. Silly me for thinking that after Agyemang was already on the pitch. What a tournament she’s having (her chip that bounced off the bar was nearly one of the great England moments.) Her equaliser wasn’t bad either.

There’s so much to like about this England side. The confidence of Kelly; the tirelessness of Russo. Williamson, Lauren James, Lucy f**king Bronze. They never know when they are beaten. You have to admire their guts and determination…it’s got me hooked.

Roll on Sunday. Three major tournament finals in a row. Four Euros finals in a row, including the men. Come on England!

Jack, 31, London

Final after final after final

Chloe Kelly, once again. Michelle Agyemang, once again. Lucy Bronze, always. Hannah Hampton with an outrageous point blank save. Lauren Hemp with the engine of a diesel locomotive. But Esme Morgan… wow. What a performance.

They never stopped playing, they never lost belief. The finish from Agyemang was so composed, so controlled. And she so nearly won it with a wonderful lob. By the way, listen out for an interview with her, if you have ever heard a more articulate 19 year old footballer then I’m a Dutchman.

Tournament football is a squad game and England are proving it time and time again. Euros final, World Cup final and now another Euros final. I was lucky enough to be at the final in 2022 and I so wish I was in Switzerland right now.

I watched the penalties against Sweden 3 times. I have already watched the last five minutes of normal time 3 times and I will watch it again and again. England have had skill, guts, heart, tactics, talent and belief throughout this tournament. It might not be enough for the final but they won’t go home wondering.

Micki (not a Dutchman) Attridge

Wow, second match in a row that the women have delivered top level, nail biting, unbelievable drama. Fantastic!

Chloe Kelly – clutch player if every there was one, got us out of jail two games in a row (I had agreed with your feature on penalty rule changes earlier today but I’ve changed my mind now!)

Michelle Agyemang – amazing breakout tournament, echoes of Owen in ‘98.

Looking forward to the final on Sunday be it Spain or Germany, go on and win it now.

Brian (England & BRFC)

This is legit

Sat here watching England vs Italy in the women’s semi (with Lionesses exiting 0-1 as I write). Admittedly, and presumably like many of you, I don’t watch a ton of women’s footie, but to me the standard of play appears quite good. More than good. I see definitive patterns of play, I see very respectable levels of technical skill, I see endeavor and shape and coherent tactics. I don’t know if women’s football has always been to this high a level (penalty shootouts notwithstanding) but it’s been a decent watch.

I hazily recall a few years ago there was also a pretty entertaining women’s tournament but I’d thought it a one-off at the time. Now I’m convinced women’s football is legit. Not to sound misogynistic but I am in fact pleasantly surprised and pleased to have something to watch while my (men’s) club summers about in Japan, Hong Kong, etc.

One thing I’d like to say is, I’ve seen coverage and highlights of Jess Carter and in fairness she’s been the weak link in the Lioness side, conspicuously flailing and in frame for nearly every England breakdown or concession. That said, her abuse online is atrocious and wrong.

We should be able to be critical of football players without venturing into hate and racism and the like. It’s a clear line, a really obvious line not to cross. I find Andre Onana to be a hugely comical and horrendous goalkeeper for example, and it’s been funny calling him Biscuithands (ever since I’d read it in these pages). But Biscuithands’ race, creed, color or where he’s come from has never ever come to mind. Why’s that so difficult to stay onside from.

Eric, Los Angeles CA

Went too early there. What a Lioness equaliser !

Fulfills my point though… women’s football is legit, and legit entertaining.

Eric, Los Angeles CA

Arsenal 2025-30

Arteta is what you call ‘a person of 2 extremities’. He’s Marmite. He’s either the best manager Arsenal has ever had or the worst ever after 6 years of failure.

The pros – fans love him. He preaches belief. Hope. Arteta has convinced a huge swath of Norn London that he is THE ONE. He owns the original factory that makes Kool-AId and the fans happily drink it while being charged. The cons? Aside from the 6 years of nothing, the 1 billion spent, the hubris, the lack of ability, this season’s signings are touch and go. They signed Zoobido (replacement for Mr Unmentionable), Madooks (to challenge Saks), Nodergaard (rhymes with Martin) and the big one, Gyokrash. Not what you’d call earth-shattering.

So will Arteta last the season? Yes. The fans see miracles in Arteta, he’ll land them the big one, he just needs one more shot at it without PGMOL interference.

Put it this way. If Klopp came to Liverpool and didn’t win anything for 5 years, would the fans want to get rid? No way, not me anyways. I’ll say, c’mon, he is a GREAT manager, weird circumstances worked against him.

Expect Arteta to stick around for the next 5 years, he may win another FA Cup while City and Liverpool hoover up the League between them.

Les Goh Guise.

Vinnie Pee

Season and summer World Cup

1966 – 2026 .

Coming off of a strong season not knackered is key for any England success at the World Cup.

It appears clear that our front six is an embarrassment of riches and subbing on five sets of fresh legs there would appear to be the best tactic especially in Americas summer heat. So that part does not worry me. But the five at the back, a solid defensive base this is where we need a smidgeon of luck.

In the centre back department it looks like John Stones, Marc Guehi and Levi Colwill are going to be key . Stones may even be fresh through lack of game time as could Guehi be if he is transfered and plays second fiddle.

In the full back areas Lewis Hall and Tino Livramento look strong but MLS and Ben White could surge with Reece James and TAA in the reckoning.

Pickford will probably get the nod ahead of Dean Henderson unless Jordan has a shambles of a season .

As the sitting defensive midfielder, what used to be called the ‘Makeléle role’ Wharton may steam in and become undroppable.

If Thomas Tuchel can create a reliable defensive unit with cool heads under pressure England can glide to the semi finals where luck and the rub of the green make a difference in rizzla thin distances in levels.

What is clear is than Walker, Maguire, Shaw and Jordan Henderson will not be starting. Kalvin Philips is long gone.

For sure there will be late bursts from players not mentioned above so let mailboxers predict back five England possibilities from their clubs and also from the succesful under 21 winners . My hunch is AWB under the guidance of Potter could be in with a shout.

Peter. ( although they don’t have a striker Spain are favourites) Andalucia

READ MORE: Ten transfers required for England to win the World Cup features two Arsenal signings

One for the suggestions box

When City are finally acquitted on all charges I suspect you’re going to be bombarded by an absolute avalanche of emails from rival fans apologising to us for years of doubt about the veracity and legality of our wins, not to mention tons collectively congratulating us and wishing us well for the future. I imagine they’ll probably be a gigantic number highlighting just how unfair and mean the whole witch hunt has been as well.

Well I for one would really like to be able to enjoy all those emails and good wishes at my own leisure, in one easy-to-get-to spot on the site, so could you please set up a special tab for them? Under the existing ‘F365 Favourites’ tab is appropriate I think.

Thanks in advance.

Cal Loftus



What’s that, Darling?

I’m sure many of the F365 followers recall the “Spy” episode of Blackadder when The Cap. says he uncovered the spy when he quizzed her about her boyfriend attending one of the 3 great Universities, “Oxford, Cambridge, Hull”!

I was reminded of this at Mbeumo’s unveiling, when asked what players he was looking forward to playing with, his reply was “There’s some great players, Bruno, Cunha, Zirkzee”!

Howard (never mentioned Harry) Jones

Oh Joey Joey

Yet more sad news for LFC fans with the passing of Joey Jones. A short but memorable stint at the club and truly a “team I supported as a boy (if you exclude Wrexham)” player. His joy and passion when playing for LFC was undeniable and resonated clearly with the Anfield crowd.

Not the most gifted which was summed up by Kevin Keegan who once said, “When I played with Alec Lindsay I would make runs and expect the ball to arrive, with Joey I waited for him to kick it and would chase after it”! However, his passing (no pun) will bring back only positive memories.

RIP Joey.

Howard (surely the best banner ever) Jones