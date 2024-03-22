The Mailbox carries contrasting views over the St George’s flag that has prompted so many people lose their tiny minds. Also: why ‘legacy’ fans are being squeezed out; and Harry Kane’s statue…

Fun with flags

When I sent my moan yesterday about Blue on the England kit and not the flag.. I hadnt seen the new absolute abomination by Nike

(I have a massive prejudice against Nike for the record.. have had since watching a documentary as a kid about sweat shops and abuse.. Have never purchased a Nike product.. never intend to..)

But what on earth is the point of putting a ‘St George Cross’ on a shirt (the R is silent it seems) that isnt even a flag of the country

Can you imagine the Saltire being green? Or the Welsh Red Dragon being a yellow horse? Or possibly, more relevantly, America allowing Nike to change the colours of the Red Starred Spangled, Orange Banner of the USA.. can you IMAGINE the outcry!

What the actual f… is going on please?

Im in Simon Jordan’s camp on this one!

Sorry

Al – LFC and yes England fan too ..!

…Could I just say to the mouth breathing, knuckle dragging, gormless, right wing gammons who are inevitably whining on about a tiny detail on a piece of overpriced polyester; shut up, just shut the f*ck up and f*ck the f*ck off. When you arrive at this destination, f*ck the f*ck off some more.

Also, please check the 2011 shirt for further “desecration” of the butcher’s apron. No whining about it being woke virtue signalling then, was there? It’s almost like it’s confected by some of the worst elements of society, performative outrage in a vain attempt to remain relevant.

I despair,

Dan

The White choice

So Alex, South London thinks that Southgate should have called up Ben White and then told him to face the club suspension?

Thankfully we still have some sort of freedom in this country and people can choose if they want to kick a ball around for the country or not (if they are deemed good enough of course)

Compare this to rugby where players are told ‘play outside of the UK and you won’t get picked for England’ and players still go to France (mostly) knowing that ends their England chances. As far as I’m aware the players don’t get castigated for it

Bullying someone into doing something they don’t want to do has no place in any sort of employment, why should it be different here?

He has his reasons, he does not have to share them with anyone, and certainly not with everyone which is what seems to be being suggested.

He’s making a personal decision, just get over it.

Steve, Leeds since 1970

Customers over fans

City fan here. Quite an interesting debate going on right now about tickets. Specifically, the number of clubs looking to either reduce or completely eliminate concessions. Especially for the elderly. Spurs are at the forefront of fan’s anger right now, but you can be sure they won’t be the last club to follow suit.

Supporting football isn’t changing. It HAS changed. The fury over Frank, who has been a loyal season ticket holder at Fulchester Rovers since the ‘70s, no longer being able to afford to watch his beloved team simply doesn’t wash in 2024. Because Frank has, for years, had a routine and this involves him eating, and drinking, both before and after he goes to every match. Crucially, what it doesn’t involve, is him buying stuff from the club shop or paying super-inflated prices for pies and pints inside the ground every time he attends a game.

Tourists do. Those that support Fulchester Rovers but live in Scotland, Ireland, Australia, or the US will. Because, for them, it’s not a weekly occurrence. It’s a special occasion. And they’ll spend their money to celebrate it as such.

Danny Murphy recently made an excellent point about the Merseyside black market in selling on season ticket seats for Liverpool games, such is the demand for them. I’m not having a dig at Liverpool as such, but it is a fact that ALL businesses not only recognise demand where it exists but will exploit it immediately and ruthlessly.

That’s why Season Tickets may very well be soon dead in the water. For PL clubs at least.

Clubs, especially in the PL, would love to price out the knuckle-draggers. The tragedy-chanters. Those that think singing, in their ever-depressing droves, ‘Your support is f*cking sh*t!’ The clubs hate it and, more importantly, ALL broadcasters hate it.

Price most of them (but not all) out of it, and you have a win-win situation. ‘Customers’ who will spend but not abuse. People and, most importantly, families who will support but not hate. I’m not sure that’s a bad thing overall.

But, if I own a business where I can sell the same seat, for example, for £20 a pop to a newcomer instead of £5 to my most loyal fan, what do you expect the owners to do? The right thing for you as a life-long supporter, or to their bottom line? I think you know the answer as well as I do.

And if you would like to shout up at those ‘Lack of atmosphere’ or ‘centre of community’ clouds then crack on.

Mark (Remembering you “Helen The Bell” particularly.) MCFC

Southgate to United?

Well it’s been a few weeks since we hated the club owners…but this Southgate rumor will help..

AVM Phoenix (Can’t even revel the win for a week!)

…As a Liverpool fan I am fully behind Man U appointing Gareth Southgate as their manager. A middle of the road pragmatic manager who has a lack of in game tactics sounds like a perfect appointment.

Ian H

Don’t doubt Bruno

It’s taken a few days to properly come down after Sundays game and I wanted to mention a few thoughts that haven’t been covered too much by others in the mailbox.

Firstly is how utterly colossal Bruno was against Liverpool. The guy gets a lot of stick, even off United fans half of whom really seem to dislike him, but he remains one of the few United players who unquestionably cares deeply about the club, its success, and his teammates. His suitability as captain is continually questioned seemingly because he has a bit of a tantrum when the refs decision goes against him and I understand that however, what generally gets ignored is that he does get kicked quite a bit, like Saka levels of getting kicked.

As a captain I think he’s actually brilliant. What many non United fans won’t see is the respect and praise he always offers for his team mates. Watch him in games when a teammate is struggling, he’s the one that goes over and offers encouragement, he’s the one who happily walks away from a penalty if one of his fellow attackers needs a goal and confidence boost. In post game interviews he takes care to praise those players that often don’t get the recognition, such as Lindelof after the Liverpool game. Yet because he’s not screaming at his teammates, not squaring up to the opposition in the tunnel, or raging around the pitch giving reducers, he’s seen as weak, petulant, and not worthy of the United armband.

It’s a narrative fuelled by Keane and Souness who can only see one model for club captain, that of the stoic hardman, and are flummoxed by the Portuguese dramatic who easily wears his emotions. I share in the dismay Bruno can muster with his ill discipline and sometimes headless chicken approach but I genuinely believe this is born mostly from a sense of duty and obligation to carry on his shoulders the weight of a team that has pretty much always been disjointed and short of confidence during his time with the club.

Regarding Liverpool, they really don’t seem like a title winning team. They have repeatedly been rescued this season by Klopp’s excellent game management and the moments of brilliance from Salah but it seems rare that they comfortably control games. Both City and Arsenal look far more capable and I’d be surprised if they didn’t comprise the top two come seasons end. I think the players are just not quite at the level required. Though the players who made up their title winning and other 90+ point seasons certainly had their limitations they were near perfect for Klopp’s deployment. The players that remain of that side seem past their best, even Salah looks to be declining. The new guys are just not quite there. Nunez is all talent but no composure, Diaz doesn’t have the explosive threat of Mane, MacAllister and Szoboszlai lack the industry and will of their predecessors.

It does in a way present a trap and an opportunity for whoever follows the German next season. Klopp overperforming with a functional yet not brilliant squad could mean a sharp fall for his successor but with Edwards and Hughes coming in as well I’m sure they will be looking to make significant player additions that supplement the new manager. Getting the right players in will be key, as too the new manager not changing things too fast. If its Alonso as expected at least his dominant wingback approach will be familiar and already accommodated with Trent and Robertson in the squad.

I really don’t know what to think of the Southgate rumours. It would be such a strange appointment considering he’s been in the international game for the last decade and had little league experience before that. I like the guy personally and think he’s done a good job with England but it would be so different at United. He would certainly have composure and given the scrutiny he’s currently under could probably handle the job but tactically international football is about building a simple stable approach that works generally whereas he would need to be significantly more clever and inventive at United, an ability he’s never demonstrated previously. I kind of hope it’s just the rags making a tenuous connection because of Ashworth and their history together rather than a serious choice. I’d certainly prefer Ten Hag to continue.

As a final thought I think it’s funny how little has been made of the MacAllister high booted challenge on Maguire. Though not in the box it was almost a mirror of the Doku incident from last week but with MacAllister as the perpetrator landing his studs into Maguire’s chest as he attempted to control the ball with his body. The result? A free kick to Liverpool of course with the Argentinian rolling around faining injury whilst old Slabhead just got up and carried on. Did we get a VAR review? Did we get appeasing explanation from Webby? Obviously not.

Dave, Manchester

A team that tried

Now that my blood pressure has returned to normal, I can honestly say that the United/Liverpool game was the most bonkers game I have ever seen since… well the day before actually!

What exactly did ETH say to his team at the end of the 90 minutes because I doubt there is a professional coach alive who had such a plan in their playbook where a Center Back plays as a Center Forward, the Right Winger plays at Left Back and the Midfield Play Maker plays Central Defense. Perhaps there was no real plan at all other than to throw the kitchen sink at it. Either way, ETH rolled the dice and we got lucky.

What made the game more satisfying was not that “it means more to us” to beat the auld enemy, but MUFC finally played with a level of passion and commitment that we have been craving for all season. Yes it was a bit “Charge of the Light Brigade” about it, but, even if we had lost, I would have been proud of my team.

Success and wins are probably what will keep ETH in his job, but for us fans, that is not the drug. There are only 3 trophies up for grabs each season and currently City are steamrolling over everyone like the Vorgons. What we are addicted to, what brings us back every week, is the hope that we will witness one of those special moments, Cantona’s chipped goal, Coppell and Hill bombing down the wings and crossing it for Pearson to head it in, a sublime Beckham free kick. I wouldn’t be surprised if even some Man City fans secretly reminisce about Kinkladze’s mazy dribbles, or the Goat single-handedly beating United over the stultifying football City serve up every week.

I hope ETH made a note of this point. I believe Fergie once said “what’s the point of continuing to play 4-4-2 when you are 0-1 down? Take a risk!” or as the Australians would say “just have a lash!”

Adidasmufc (No doubt we’ll now phone it in against Brentford and lose)

​Chocolate monster

I’m sure everyone in the whole world saw Waltham Forest Council’s unveiling of the statue of Sir Harold Edward Kane MBE, 4 years in the making… but if you didn’t I’d recommend NOT googling it.

Wispa it quietly, but it’s not just that Harry’s trophy cabinet that is cursed.

I try not to Revel in the fact, but to stay on Topic, it makes him look like the inbred cousin of the Lynx Chocolate advert man. It’s the stuff of nightmares.

You’d hope it would give him a Boost while he’s back home with the three Lions, but I feel life will be no Picnic for ol’ Hazza upon seeing that monstrosity.

Saying that, it could always be the move of a Smartie and have the Ripple effect of breaking the trophy curse by having a cursed statue instead. I bet he’ll go on to win Euro 24 after a hat trick knocked in on his old Fruit & Nut.

Curly Wurly.

Ta,

Dave (4 years to make THAT! I could curl it out in 15 mins) PVFC

Random classics

Great question from Dave in Thursday’s Mailbox.

Best random game is easy. Early 2000’s and a couple of friends and I were in Glasgow for the weekend, and decided to go to a game.

Unfortunately Queen’s Park were away that day, so we did the next best thing and popped across to Paisley to see St Mirren – who I think were second at the time – take on top-of-the-table Falkirk in the second tier. The home side’s lofty position meant we didn’t feel too bad forgoing supporting the underdog, to go in the away end; so often a much better atmosphere; especially when a ground’s not full.

Falkirk were 3-0 up by half time, and what a half it was. We’d definitely picked the right end. Or had we? Would’ve been great to be in a different section of the ground when St Mirren made it 3-3. No, Falkirk’s fourth felt better in the circumstances. Three minutes to go, and of course we had to have the fourth equaliser of the game. Just brilliant.

On a related note, I really don’t get why some people will only watch elite football. If I could only pick one of skill or jeopardy, I know which I’d choose. No VAR, either!

Lukas, relegation-threatened Huddersfield Town

VAR corner

Lee, LiVARpool, whether a team has had more or less VAR decisions in favour or against is not the metric that proves your point.

The overwhelming majority of VAR decisions are correct (don’t get angry at that just because there are some high level blunders, I’m not wrong). Hence, that means the team with the biggest number of net negative VAR interventions equates to them having the highest net incorrectly favourable decisions by the on field referee. I.e more originally favourable decisions that subsequently got correctly overturned. That basically means that table you posted is upside down and you aided the other persons POV. However, a spread of +4 to -3 is perfectly reasonable in the wonderful world of stats and random distributions.

To decide whether any team has had more than their share of favourable decisions is quite a lengthy task requiring a panel of neutral experts to re-referee every game. All of us mailboxers are far too biased to be proper judges and will always feel our team is unfairly judged and justify it with a handful of examples that don’t prove shit. Ultimately, the fact is that utd get the worst deal out of everyone by far, it’s a conspiracy for clicks, and the rest of your teams are lucky c*nts who should be docked however many points is needed for you to be below us (aka a-shit-ton).

Statistics will tell.you whatever you want if you interrogate them enough.

Jon, Cape Town (Good for Mainoo, I hope he gets at least half a game in these friendlies, he’s earnt it)