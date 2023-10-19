The Mailbox starts with some tips for Gareth Southgate if he wants to lead England to victory at Euro 2024. Also: Jordan Henderson; number 50; and which Jack Grealish do you prefer: pre or post-Pep?

What England must do

England have historically never really had a problem in the qualifying rounds for major tournaments (Apart from Euro 2008). In fact, under Capello for the 2010 WC qualifiers, I hadn’t seen an England team as efficient and strong as that, Rooney, Gerrard, Cole, Ferdinand and Terry etc all looked like a key players actually playing part of a team and were beating teams so comfortably during that period. I mean fuck me, even Heskey looked decent for a while.

Love him or hate him, Capello genuinely tried to make England a more disciplined team during his time there, but as soon the 2010 World Cup happened and England drew 1-1 to the US in the opening game, the players started to hide in their shells and were probably thinking about enjoying their summer instead. The only big player that seemed to step up in that tournament was Gerrard, everyone else was pretty rubbish.

Fast forward 8 years onto the 2018 World Cup, and not only did England get past that quarter-final barrier they had suffered for years, they had actually beat a team in a competitive match on penalties, with Pickford proving to be the hero, with many other players such as Maguire, Young, Trippier and Kane stepping up big time for England. It was a shame they couldn’t beat Croatia, but it was good progress either way. Forward onto 3 years during the Euro’s in 2021, England once again performed very well and beat Germany for the first time in 56 years in a competitive match and made a final for the first time in a major tournament since 1966, a massive achievement and when Shaw scored in the 2nd minute against Italy in the final, surely everyone thought this has to be England’s moment.

Unfortunately, the game went to penalties, with it being at Wembley too and the pressure was too much to bear on some players. I personally thought Southgate picked at least 2 of the 5 players incorrectly, but at the end of the day, it was a pressure that the players couldn’t bear. Perhaps if it wasn’t at Wembley, they could have won it with less additional pressure, but England playing 6 of their 7 games at Wembley during the Euro’s was definitely an advantage for them. 18 months later, the World Cup in Qatar takes place, and not only did England play better than France in the quarter final, they outclassed them, but hey France won 2-1 in the end, largely down to the missed penalty from Kane.

If England want to win Euro 2024, they have to simply do three things with the team they currently have:

1. Use attack as their best form of defence, I mean the attacking talent they have is absolutely ridiculous, Foden & Rashford can’t even start games sometimes, Sterling isn’t even in the squad anymore.

2. Base the team around both Kane & Bellingham (Both World Class) with Rice and another midfielder sweeping in midfield. I would personally start Trent or Ward-Prowse in midfield alongside Rice, Phillips is way past it. He was amazing in Euro 2020, but largely due to the fact he was playing every game for Leeds and was by far their most important player, he felt valued at the time.

And thirdly and most importantly, AVOID PENALTIES DURING THE KNOCKOUT STAGE AT ALL COSTS, because let’s face it, its England’s kryptonite, and they can’t take penalties even if their lives depended on it.

No more excuses for England, they need silverware badly. The only other two teams who are on England’s level in terms of quality on the pitch are France & Portugal. Everyone else should be a team England can beat over 90 mins, England have to win the competition and won’t have a better chance in doing so over the next 5 years given other European teams (Germany, Spain & Italy) currently aren’t world class as a complete team.

Rami, Dubai

Anything for a quiet life

Reading the mailbox the past couple of days, it has struck me that a lot of people seem genuinely surprised that a footballer (Henderson) who has publicly supported a certain cause, suddenly caves in when offered an obscene amount of money. Do these surprised people also genuinely believe that footballers kneel before a match because they are so engaged with the fight against racism? Do they genuinely believe that the various captains wear the rainbow/onelove armband because they want to be at the forefront of the fight against all kinds of discrimination?

Well – trigger warning – I’ m going to shatter any illusions you may have. All these footballers want, is a quiet life off the pitch and to avoid anything that will jeopardise their career as a footballer. How many players will have thought when they were about to kneel before a match for the 73rd time ‘for god’s sake, not again’? The vast majority, but why rock the boat? Don’t play along and have the media rip you to shreds? Of course not, do what you’re told, be a good boy, keep your head down and keep receiving your massive pay cheques. Henderson is a hypocrite, but aren’t we all?

G Thomas, Breda

Henderson doing the Saudis a service

How do people like Damian from Dublin expect Saudis to change their attitude towards the LGBTQ fraternity if they don’t mix with people like Henderson? Stop bleating about it, he’s gone for the money and who can blame him at this stage of his career? Who in their right mind is going to turn down the millions on offer?

Allan

Pep’s Grealish

Pep has broken Jack Grealish by making him a title winning Champions League winning British record midfielder.

Pep has this strange mentality that a team should function as a collective unit instead of relying on giving the ball to someone and hoping they can run past 6 players and bang it in the net.

City are not here to entertain you. This is not a theatre show, it is a professional sport. You might not like this but it isn’t going to change anything – the British have been perennially backwards in football thought for essentially the entire post-War history of football and people like Tony Clarke are proving that that era is not over yet. Grealish is a superior player in every single aspect of his game thanks to working under Pep and if you asked the lad himself, I’m sure he’ll tell you that he’d prefer to be playing and winning these huge games rather than playing with Dendoncker and sat bottom of the group in the Conference League that includes the mighty AZ, Legia and Zrinjski Mostar.

There’s tons of headless chicken runners at numerous teams in the league. Feel free to watch them consistently fail at all levels instead.

Paul, Manchester

Come in, no.50

I have always gotten a kick out of seeing

50) Phil Neville (50)

at the end of the famous F365 England Ladder. But we need succession planning for this position almost as desperately as we do for Harry Kane’s. Can the mailbox help identify a worthy heir to this role in the future?

Dan, CNY

…A few years ago I wrote in this mailbox that a retired Milner is the only thing that should remove Neville from #50 on your latter. I guess I’m wondering why Milner is not on the latter anymore, and also seriously suggesting he should get in the England team ahead of Henderson for that experienced leader role.

Zdravko

Boooo!

Matt (MUFC, ATL), None of what you have said in response to my comment has anything to do with what I said. All I said is that Football 365 would never agree with and support England fans booing one of their own players, especially after a win but they now support and agree with it because an England player has offended their progressive sensibilities. It does not show that I am obsessed with LGBT people. Your response is a hysterical screeching rant which has absolutely nothing to do with anything I’ve said.

Dan, London.