Bruno Fernandes is a ‘whiny baby’ who ‘was never world class’ and has screwed Manchester United players over with a decision based entirely on his ‘ego’.

What’s the Wirtz that could happen?

Getting really excited by all these articles and mailbox entries about Wirtz. Quite a team they are putting together.

LFC just won the league at a canter with Zubimendi pulling the strings in midfield. I genuinely Wirtz will have a comparable impact to when the club signed Simao in 2006, or when the club prised Alexis Sanchez out of Arsenal’s grip.

Tom G

Life of Bryan

Lots of (non Man Utd) fans were asking why on earth Mbuemo would want to go to Man Utd after there recent difficulties (that was polite for a Liverpool fan)

At Brentford he (allegedly) earns £50k a week

At Man Utd he will (allegedly) earn £250k a week

No further questions your honour!

Oh and We have not “won the window” as of yet we have only signed a right (wing) back that might be a rubbish defender and lacks attacking prowess….

Not sure thats the most promising thing Ive ever heard… Hoping we get Wirtz and Kerkez done but not opening the celebration Jack Daniels until its done and ive seen the pictures!

Al – LFC – They really do not seem to learn do they! Here.. Have loadsa money, we are massive! Motivation? What, We dont understand…

Selfish Bruno must go

I see LOH has still not grasped the concept of “team player”. But first, since you mentioned Rashford, no one has said he was the bastion of great attitude *off* the pitch. Apparently, his main crime *on* the pitch is not being a pressing forward. If you’re going there, maybe we should castigate Bruno for not being able to tackle? I couldn’t give a rats about what a player does that isn’t illegal off the pitch. Garnacho apparently trains well. Shame he can’t deliver when it actually matters.

I’m sure off the pitch Bruno is a model professional, but on the pitch he’s a whiny baby who will often prefer to shout at someone (referee, team mates, the sky, the grass) rather than get back into position or show for the pass. He spent a solid 30 seconds in one incident in the EL Final, when Maguire was desperately trying to pass to him, shouting at someone or other rather than paying any attention to the actual match actually going on and that we were losing to actual Spurs. If you don’t recall the match, it’s one of those “off” games that Bruno has occasionally – usually when we face anyone decent or who sit deep.

Bruno was never world class. No (other?) big club has ever shown interest in him. He can create chances, as long as they mostly involve pinging the ball out wide. Down the middle, not so much. You want to give him huge credit for passing to Mainoo? It was decent for sure, but the movement by Mainoo for it (and the finish), and arguably the Rashford ping out to Garnacho, was better. The fact that this kind of pass is so unusual as to be worth mentioning is telling in itself.

As far as selfish, yes, I stand by that. He’s missed as many big chances as he’s created all season, certainly in the league. Missed. Those were opportunities where a less selfish player would look for the pass to someone in a better position. I wonder where Garnacho got this “me first” attitude? Yes, he’s seemed to produce good numbers. In a team where he is the sole focus of creating chances. That he led to two of our worst finishes back to back. Brilliant!

In the context of the club, yeah that’s a little tongue in cheek but it was him that said he would go if the club decided to let him. Then they let him, and he decided not to. Because HE doesn’t want to play at a lower level. And while I get that, he’s only going to be declining from here on. 31 when the season starts. Him staying has absolutely nothing to do with anyone else but his ego, just like his Hollywood passes.

The sad thing is that this makes a problem for everyone else in the squad. Mainoo has been promised to play at 8 as a regular starter if he signs da ting. And we’re now signing two other 10s, with the supposed view that Amad moves to RWB.

So, where does that leave the two new signings, and Mount. And Collyer. And Casemiro. Seems like once again Bruno was out the door – as it was when we signed Mount – only to turn around and come back in after he’s been replaced.

You talk about the need for a reset, LOH, and I completely agree. But Bruno should absolutely be part of the exodus along with Case, Dalot and Maguire. All of them are only still there because they refuse to leave. The reason is ego.

Badwolf

Groundhog window

I write in every single year about this topic because it baffles me how United fans fall for it every single year. Just after reading Dan’s email there and nearly pissed myself laughing at “It’s almost as if… United are doing transfers right? I can’t remember the last time this happened”

The last time that happened was 2024 and the last time it happened before that was 2023 and so on. United fans think they win the transfer window every summer. I found it hilarious when their fans and Gary Neville thought that INEOS were doing something different last summer. It was literally the same old shite. They’re such a unique bunch and fair play to them. They consistently think of themselves as plucky underdogs and will moan about other teams spending when they’re just absolutely shite at it.

Cunha and Mbuemo seem like terrible ideas. They’ll be stuck with them on massive wages for the next 5 years. They just never learn.

Dion

Thank you, Conor

Can Conor Malone’s mail be the start of every mailbox from now on to provide perspective and insight into what’s coming after? My wife and I were already excited to visit Donegal next year, but now that we know Conor is there, it’s just added to the appeal of the place.

Niall, Annapolis

The B Team

I’m assuming they’re the B Team because they have Eric Bailly in central defence, rather than Franz Beckenbauer…

Uncle Albert.

The M Team

For JDB’s fantasy surname team, the answer has got to be M!

GK: Sepp Maier

DEF: Bobby Moore, Lothar Matthaus, Paolo Maldini

MID: Stanley Matthews, Luka Modric, Claude Makelele, Kylian Mbappe

FOR: Lionel Messi, Gerd Muller, Diego Maradona

Jim LFC

Emiliano Martinez

Cesare Maldini – Bobby Moore – Paolo Maldini

Lothar Matthaus – Claude Makelele – Luka Modirc

Diego Maradona

Stanley Matthews – Gerd Muller – Kylian Mbappe

Cesare can player/manage, just so I get to see Jose Mourinho sulking once more

Keith

The R Team

Hi Football365,

Enjoyed JDB’s “Best’s Boys” — strong side. Thought I’d throw a response in with a team made entirely of players whose surnames start with R.

R Team XI (4-3-3):

Rui Patrício

Ricardo Pereira, Ricardo Carvalho, Sergio Ramos, Roberto Carlos

Rijkaard, Rakitić, Riquelme

Rivaldo, Ronaldo Nazário, Cristiano Ronaldo

Plenty of trophies, a few Ballon d’Ors, and a fair bit of chaos at the back. Hard to argue with that front three.

Looking forward to seeing what the other letters can do.

Cheers,

Sandeep

The S Team

Go on then, I’ll accept the challenge from JDB. Here’s my S-based fantasy footy team (I spent too long on the team to make an effort on the team name):

Team name: Sam’s Stars

Schmeichel

Simic Samuel Silvestre

Salah Seedorf Scholes Son

D Silva

Shevchenko Shearer

Bench:

Seaman

Southgate

Sneijder

Sheringham

Stoichkov

Sam, Guernsey (can’t believe there’s no-one better than Eric Bailly to make that B Team!), COYS

