The Jurgen Klopp leaving Liverpool Mailbox: Anfield anguish, relief everywhere else, and who next?

Jurgen Klopp is leaving Liverpool, to the relief of Man Utd, City and Arsenal.

Jurgen Klopp has announced his decision to leave Liverpool at the end of the season. That means one thing: emergency Mailbox!

In a word…

Scheiße!!

Adam (LFC)

…Gutted!

Al – LFC

Delight outside Anfield

There’s a really simple acid test when a manager decides to depart; what’s the reaction of the fans of our direct rivals?

As a United fan, when I heard the Klopp news, I figuratively punched the air, and messages along the lines of “get the f**k in!” were soon going back and forth. We, and I suspect City, Arsenal and other top 4 aspirant fans, are absolutely delighted he’s leaving. That tells you everything you need to know.

Lewis, Busby Way

Klopp’s exit is a big loss for the Premier League

Jurgen Klopp’s departure from the Premier League at the end of the season marks a significant loss for English football. He is an outstanding character both on and off the pitch, Klopp’s passion, charisma, and unwavering dedication have left an indelible mark on the league.

His exceptional managerial acumen and tactical brilliance have elevated Liverpool to unprecedented heights, culminating in their Premier League and Champions League triumphs.

Klopp’s departure leaves a void not only in the managerial ranks but also for many a neutral fan who enjoyed watching him, as his infectious enthusiasm and relentless pursuit of success will be sorely missed.

This makes the League Cup Final even bigger for Liverpool, going to be one hell of a game between us and them.

The Admin @ At The Bridge Pod

Arteta’s staying power

When Jurgen hangs up his baseball cap at the end of the season, Mikel Arteta will become the third longest serving current Premier League Manager behind Pep and Thomas Frank.

That’s just crazy.

Graham Simons, Gooner, Norf London

What now?

I know your Klopp replacements article was based on odds from Oddschecker but I wanted to share a few thoughts in response anyway:

First of all, Pep Lijnders being #2 on the list makes no sense, because it was announced today that he would be leaving the club too. (If not for that announcement, he would have been a strong candidate indeed).

Secondly, it is simply embarrassingly uninformed for any list of potential Klopp replacements to omit Thomas Tuchel. Jurgen Klopp has literally never been replaced by anyone other than Thomas Tuchel, and I don’t see why we should start changing things now. Jokes about funny coincidences aside, Tuchel is also a legitimately strong candidate in a world where Xabi Alonso does not become LFC manager this summer.

Thirdly, I know this is unrealistic nonsense, but can we take a moment to imagine if Liverpool gave the actual job to Sven? Imagine how motivated the players would be. Imagine how lenient the referees would be. The whole thing would be so fairytale it would make Ted Lasso look like Football Factory.

Finally, can we all laugh about the fact that Jose Mourinho does not feature in the top 10 list despite being currently available? (Preferably without laughing about Rafa Benitez for the same thing).

Oliver Dziggel, Geneva Switzerland

I love you, Jurgen

Well that rather ruined my 10.30 Teams call this morning.

What a f*cking blow. I’m 38 years of age and I’m sat here, more than a little heartbroken. It’s absurd, of course. Please forgive a typically emotive, gushing email from a Liverpool fan on this one (1) occasion.

I wish I could tell him what his time as manager and leader of my club and my city has meant to me. How much I’ve enjoyed living vicariously through the screen, through the tens – hundreds – of thousands of rabid fans he’s inspired, through more occasions than I can possibly count. I wish I could tell him that he brought us joy, and pride, and passion. That he made the people happy.

I wish I could tell him how much I love him. I hope he knows. I hope he knows what he means to us.

Liverpool is a weird club. Our managers are everything. We’ve been fortunate enough to have had more than our share of the greats, but it’s always struck me how we venerate our managers over our players. They’re totemic in the city in the way that players – even the very best of them – don’t tend to be.

I don’t get back there as often as I like but we embrace them as leaders of the city as much as anything else. It must place a phenomenal strain on them to take that on their shoulders. But Klopp has done it better than anyone else in my life time and that is an enormous credit to him.

But at the end of the day, he’s right. It’s the most important of all the least important things. Only one thing left to do. Win the f*cking lot and leave the man the legacy he deserves.

Nick Glover, Scouser in Brum

Worse than Kenny’s exit

Well that caught us all by surprise.

I remember being told about Kenny Dalglish leaving in 1991 in school back in Liverpool, the surprise and confusion that news brought to 9 year old me. This feels worse somehow. Maybe that’s what comes with knowing how much ifia good thing we have and how bad it can be when succession is handled badly.

In terms of succession this time, it has to be Alonso for me but as your articles for the next Man U/Chelsea managers have shown there aren’t a great deal of ready made and obvious candidates out there.

But either way, Jurgen will always be remembered as an Anfield legend. Let’s see what he can add to that legend when May rolls around

Andy, London (via everywhere)

Stewie on Xabi

If Liverpool end up with Xabi Alonso, it’s going to be hilarious watching Arsenal fans eventually justify how Alonso has come in to a new league, with less money to spend and completely outperformed Arteta. Bookmark it.

Stewie Griffin (Blame it on the Boogie)

Klopp has done what Wenger should have

Liverpool had better bloody win the league this season.

Klopp is a phenomenal manager and deserves nothing less.

Closest thing to Arsene the league has seen – but unlike Wenger also knows when to leave the stage.

Graham Simons, Gooner, Norf London

Alonso back to Anfield?

Will it annoy Stevie G when Xabi Alonso gets the Liverpool job?

Mel – Dublin, Berlin, Athlone Town. HaHoHe

Get on the phone, FSG…

Hopefully FSG have had Xabi’s number on speed dial over xmas if they knew about this in November!

(Would be the only light / manager I see as suitable – any other good options folks??)

LB (sad but not shocked… LFC)

Thinking ahead…

I know it’s only just been announced and he hasn’t left yet but Liverpool need to start planning for next season. There’s a perfect candidate for the role, managed a big club before, knows the club and is likely to be free in the summer…….Give it to Roy, he has unfinished business and probably still has Paul Koncheskys number in his filo-fax.

On what’s next for Klopp and his staff, he likes a project and am I the only one who thinks him taking over at Man United would be literally the funniest thing ever – just picture the Liverpool fans.

Tony, St Evenage

Don’t like him anyway…

Never Liked Him Anyway

Go on then Jürgen, just..go you wonderful, grumpy, fist pumping genius.

I never liked you anyway.

*Sobs into my coffee*

Who’s got Xabi Alonso’s number?

Alan.

Who cares?

I don’t see why people are making such a big deal of Jurgen Klopp.

After all, famously astute judge of managerial talent Calvino doesn’t even rate him! He’s basically just on-par with Gerard Houllier and post-Ferguson Man Utd managers, after all.

Oliver (“the exact same, if you replace the Champions League title with a League Cup!” was a good one) Dziggel, Geneva Switzerland

Jurgen Klopp celebrates with the fans at full time.

New stand name?

Will they rename it to The Klopp End?

Niallio, Dublin

Jurgen, I need a minute

Shanks Paisley Busby Clough Fergie Guardiola Jose Klopp. Cannot be replaced. Will always be legendary

Right Men, Right Teams, Right Times

Thank you Jurgen for everything you have put into our club

My / Our gratitude can never be over stated

All the luck in the world with whatever you do next

Thank you so much for rebuilding our perch.

Al – LFC

