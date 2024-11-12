‘Liar’ David Coote ‘shouldn’t be suspended’ with Liverpool, Klopp video ‘hardly a sackable offence’

One Mailboxer doesn’t think David Coote deserves to be sacked, while another reckons he ‘shouldn’t be suspended’. Plus, Arsenal’s endgame is debunked…

David Coote defence

I’ve seen the David Coote video. What does he do wrong? If he’s asked his opinion of Klopp during a private conversation and he happens to think Klopp is a c**t, why should he not say so? One might take exception to his language but swearing on your day off is hardly a sackable offence. Have I missed something?

Matt Pitt

Pretty sure you won’t get many emails from Liverpool fans in defence of David Coote but (there’s another one coming) I do think we need some rationality. We all meet people in our working life who we take a dislike to and due to circumstances, are expected to interact with them on a regular basis. When we are, being human, we will either consciously or sub-consciously treat them differently to other people we get on well with. We will be more tolerant, more accepting of minor faults or mistakes and more prepared to resolve things rather than apply strict guidelines or rules if we see “no harm no foul” (inappropriate choice of words?). We may go to our employer and request that our contact with this person is as minimised as possible but this is not an option available to Coote as it displays the lack of the one thing he is expected to have above all others, impartiality.

In private we may well refer to them in much the same way Coote has about Klopp and to all intents and purposes, this was done in private, so Coote could be excused, he’s human as well. Clearly under the influence of something, he’s simply verbalising his opinion of somebody, which he is entitled to do.

However! We are all not in such high profile positions, very few of us will make decisions that are analysed by millions of people, decisions that impact upon millions (whether they should is a different conversation) and this is where Coote has massively cocked up. His decision making has to be called into question when he allows his conversation to be filmed and subsequently doesn’t make an effort to delete it, him calling Klopp arrogant has a fantastic irony to it. His impartiality has been discarded and ANY decision directly involving LFC affected. I don’t believe he would consciously consider the effect say of the Rodri handball, but the Odegaard basketball defending and Pickford assault now look dodgy rather than incompetent. “I’m not giving it to that German ****, I’ll just come up with some stupid excuse, I’ll be backed up”.

Worse still, when confronted, he LIES about the authenticity of the video and tries to distance himself, the arrogance kicking in again. Just keep your mouth shut, but we know he’s not capable of that.

Quite how the PGMOL handle this is interesting and unlike Coote, they won’t be able to get it right! Any defence of Coote should have supporters of all clubs up in arms and demands that the Premier League clubs insist on their removal. The correct decision of a lifelong ban or more likely demotion, gives a green light to supporters to question any official who makes a decision they disagree with, even if supported by the PGMOL or worse still, Dermot Gallagher.

I’ve not referred to the ignorant racist element but if he isn’t drummed out (he has to be), will he be allowed to officiate in a game where Thomas Tuchel is in attendance?

Howard (Webb should resign as well) Jones

Coote ‘shouldn’t be suspended’

I’m not really sure how that video can be taken as anything other than a bias against Liverpool and klopp.

A video in which he’s seen agreeing scousers are all cunts and klopp is a cunt. Though he does say milner was alright.

To be clear I don’t think he should be suspended , he should just be sent to EFL to ref there were he can’t affect any games which could affect Liverpool’s season. It’s not enough unfortunately to say he should be kept away from just Liverpools game because he could easily be influencing a game which features a Liverpool rival in a biased fashion too.

At least now people might look back to when I wrote a letter about one other referee having a bias against Liverpool and realise I was probably right. Some referees do have a bias for certain teams and when they act on that bias they make unfair decisions. I have also noticed certain refs, like Michael Oliver, seems to have a positive bias for man city and has made a number of very big very public questionable decisions in their favour in last two seasons which I’m sure has nothing to do with man cities owners paying them well above normal rates to go ref in middle eastern league.

There’s a reason our refs are shit.

Lee

‘The barn door is open and the horses have bolted’

Upon first seeing the David Coote video I didn’t think too much of it, I’m sure they all vent in private when they get berated by a manager. Absolutely idiotic to do it into a camera and in such crass manner, which will undoubtedly cost him his job. But at the same time assumed he’d given us a fair crack of the whip over the years, some questionable decisions for us, some against. Have never been remotely inclined to question the integrity of referees, and used to laugh at people suggesting certain Refs had an agenda against their team.

However, this has completely changed upon hearing Coote was the VAR official for the infamous derby where Pickford snapped VVD’s knee in half. It was a two footed, studs showing, knee height, uncontrolled challenge that resulted in a serious injury. An obvious example of a red card for dangerous play as you’ll ever see. The reason that moment has rankled with Liverpool fans for so long was because it was utterly incomprehensible, it just made no sense at all that a referee could watch a replay of that challenge and conclude that no action was necessary. Always just put it down to a moment of breathtaking incompetence, but we now have a video of Coote taken around that time expressing a serious disdain for Liverpool and our manager. There is no way Coote was in an impartial state of mind when acting as VAR that day. If we’re being kind, he had a subconscious bias. Less kind, he had an active agenda against Liverpool.

The barn door is open and the horses have bolted. We can no longer take for granted that Premier League referees are acting with integrity and impartiality. Every time there’s an absolutely shocking decision from now, Coote’s mate saying ‘we all hate scoucers’ will come to mind. Thanks David

Simon, Bristol LFC

Arteta endgame?

A little Arteta tête…

I’m sure I won’t be the only Arsenal fan having been led up the mountain to disagree with Johnny Nic. And, I’m sure he’s expecting a number of mails of this nature. While I have to admit Arteta has to take a fair amount of responsibility for recent poor form there have been a few key moments that are out of his control this season that have served your narrative. That’s not meant to be an excuse. But, you have to take these factors into consideration when saying Arteta making Arsenal champions will never happen. Otherwise, your observations just sound Neville-esque (either Neville, I don’t care). I strongly believe Arsenal should be on 25 points right now, with Liverpool and City being on 27 and 22 points respectively. I’m tired of arguing with rival fans who shout “letter of the law” and who think all Arsenal fans are conspiracy theorists. It’s a nonsense and actually almost every team is on the end of some serious dubious refereeing. Fans allow their tribalism to get in the way of uniting against the Dad’s Army that is the PGMOL. Now, I realise it’s Arteta’s job to try and negate any unfair setbacks. Arsenal need to be good enough to take the ref out of the equation to win matches if they are to be champions. But, and hear me out, Arsenal would have had victories over both their title rivals this season if it weren’t for some main character syndrome refereeing. Your narrative then surely changes.

The Rice red card:

First of all, the free kick to Brighton was the wrong decision. Then the player rolls the ball into Rice’s heels before attempting to smash the ball to god knows who. The ref says he has no choice but to give a second yellow. I think we’ve all seen so far this season (fxxx, in the same game, even) that the ref absolutely has a choice. We’re winning at that point and I don’t see that equaliser happening 11 v 11.

The Trossard red card:

Michael Oliver. I mean, imagine if Havertz had been onside for that goal against Chelsea. That ref clearly lacks a sense of time. The Chelsea players were right to be furious. Anyway, the City game. Trossard is fully wound up to hit a pass to Martinelli for a counter attack on the stroke of halftime. Oh, but wait, he’s actually kicking the ball away to prevent a quick restart. Must be a second yellow… Again, Arsenal are winning at this point. The outcome at the Etihad is never certain even with 11 men. But, the last second goal comes with a helping hand from Kovačič. That guy should have been suspended for his reckless tackle from behind against Wissa. Call me petty, but, people keep telling me there’s this thing called the “letter of the law”.

The Jesus goal:

Any time you see a player score a header by leaping above his man the way Kiwior did over Szoboszlai it’s always a goal. Pundits will always say the defender wasn’t strong enough, etc. In fact, if anything Szoboszlai is moving into Kiwior. But, rather than letting a promising attack play out and then go to VAR Taylor decides he’s seen what he’s seen. It’s never a foul. It then hits Havertz short sleeve (which is permissible) and he wins a shoulder to shoulder with Trent. And Jesus has remained onside. It’s a winning goal at the death. Or, at least it should have been.

The Saliba red card:

While I’m not going to challenge the result I will say that the dismissal is very contestable. He’s absolutely the last man and the ball is heading towards goal. No problem. The Bournemouth player is also ahead of White. But, there is no way of knowing if his first touch isn’t going to take him wide. He doesn’t have control. You can’t determine whether or not White wouldn’t be able to close him down by the time he gets to the penalty area. It’s just not clear cut.

So, thinking ahead to Arteta’s envisaged sacking at the end of the season, who would do better in these scenarios, John? And, don’t get me started on these bloody international breaks. Rodri has already broken down. If Rice’s toe isn’t a long-term problem then maybe it’ll give him the rest he so clearly needs from England duties. Anyway, I don’t think Arteta is perfect. But, I really do believe he’s the right man for the job.

Simon, Norf London Gooner

I must say, the growing clamour for Arteta to be sacked is truly baffling. Even John Nic has waded in with his crystal ball, proclaiming a future ceiling for Arteta that he cannot possibly know—especially when you consider the consistent improvements Arsenal has shown season after season.

For all the talk about how Arteta “botched this” or “botched that,” I’d like to point out that last season, Arsenal was within a Son Heung-min sitter of going into the last game ahead of Man City. Their 89-point total and +62 goal difference would have won them the Premier League the season prior. The margins at this level are incredibly fine and not always within a manager’s control—this is true for every team. A single point can determine a season (“Agueroooo” or “It’s up for grabs now!” anyone?), but that defining point never tells the full story without context. While it’s great when destiny is within your own hands, sometimes you need other results to go in your favor. This is true for all but the most dominant teams.

And speaking of dominance, let’s not normalize Man City and treat them like just another club. This is a force that has defined nearly a decade, winning six of the last seven league titles and, along with a fantastic Liverpool team, setting an almost unattainable standard. But there we were, fighting tooth and nail to break Man City’s stranglehold on success. For a rookie manager to rebuild a struggling club and make it competitive with the most dominant force in English football is itself a mark of progress and success—even if trophies are currently scarce. Personally, the only trophy I care about is the Premier League. The domestic cups are nice-to-haves—we’ve won them plenty, and they feel like bronze medals right now. The Champions League would be historic, but I’d still rather see us lift the league trophy.

What I think frustrates many people, and why there’s so much negativity aimed at Arsenal, is that the club has changed. Instead of battling for mid-table or dreaming of fourth place, we’re competing for the Premier League. We’re no longer snowflakes that can be easily and routinely booted around the park. Arsenal is the best team in London (although Chelsea is on the rise). We prioritize winning over aesthetics, we can stumble and lose form, but we always bounce back—especially last season. Arsenal fans are (mostly) happy. The narratives have been crushed, and the critics can no longer call us “losers” because we are not. Pointing to a lack of trophies while ignoring clear, year-on-year improvement is a flimsy stick to beat our club with. Yes, trophies matter, but they aren’t the only measure of success—after all, many loyal fans support clubs that win even less. Arsenal is now bigger than the bullies who used to kick us around, and that’s likely behind much of the antagonism outside of genuine criticism.

This season hasn’t been perfect, but neither has it been for Man City or Villa. Only Liverpool seems steady, though they, too, will hit rough patches like all teams do. Arsenal is struggling at the moment, but so are other clubs with world-class managers. It’s almost like that’s part of the game. We might not win the league this year, but I’m confident the club, manager, and players will do all they can—that’s what I expect of them. I’m too old for absolutism (and tribalism, for that matter).

KiwiGuru (New Zealand Arsenal fan since 1989)

#LevyOut

Sorry editor but the problem is not Ange or any of the previous managers. The direct problem is Levy. He is not and never has been a reasonable, let alone good, football club owner. He is solely a financial business man and should be running a city hedge fund or a venture capitalist and making all the money to his delight without irking decent hard working football club fans who work hard for their daily wage. The sooner he leaves Tottenham the better it will be for the football club as a football club.

Frustrated fan.

READ: Premier League winners and losers: Liverpool strengthen grip as Dr Tottenham saves another patient



Ultimate Spurs

Whilst Arsenal resemble the proverbial dog, barking at everyone and determinedly chasing cars in their pursuit of trophies; Spurs are surely the antithesis…tongue out, joyfully charging across the field scattering birds, crashing into humans and other dogs, and occasionally flying off cliffs. Neither are going to win anything, but surely Spurs are way more fun.

There really hasn’t been a Spurs team like this since Terry Venables loaded Gazza up on fizzy cola bottles and let him loose on the world in the early 90’s.

As a side point, imagine Gazza on point for a Big Ange team…dare to dream, Spuds…

Matthew (ITFC)