One draw against Manchester United has seen some people attempt to remove the wheels from the Liverpool title bandwagon themselves. They are a ‘shambles’.

Leave Trent alone

The Trent pile on is absolutely insane to me. He was absolutely awful yesterday, I don’t think there was a single positive thing to take from his game. I don’t even mind rival fans piling in on him, I’m used to it. It’s all these Liverpool fans that seem to genuinely hate him now.

He’s had a good season and has improved defensively. I’ve seen Liverpool fans saying it’s sad that he’s leaving because they’re the only ones who believed in him hahaha. Clearly not. The discourse around him recently is appalling. Hes being treated as a Judas. You’ll Never Walk Alone unless you want to experience something else as a footballer. Look at his Instagram comments lately. Look at how Liverpool fans in general talk about him. They’ve all turned their backs on him and act like “Well Bradley is better anyways so I don’t even mind he’s leaving”. I even went on to the Liverpool Reddit today just to get a bit angry at how stupid their opinions are. He’s seen as this ego maniac.

I don’t even blame him for wanting to leave. If my own fan base are that dense that they’re hounding me out of the club for literally honoring my contract then they can p*ss off. I remember Wijnaldum had similar criticisms at the time and they’re all pretending now that he didn’t.

Trent was bad yesterday. Get over it. He’s had a quality season and has been a class player for the past 8 years. He might even be there longer, but if I was him I’d just leave now. Theyre acting like the Madrid fans will be harsh on him and hound him out when they’re doing the exact same. This whole “No Player is bigger than the club” idea is so stupid. What’s your point? Nobody is saying he’s bigger than Liverpool. Maybe the fella just wants to try something new. He can’t win. If he signs a new deal people will say it’s about the money.

Dion

So.. 1 (rubbish) game and Trent now SHOULD GO! Hes been fantastic this year He gets no credit for never having a right winger help him out defensively.. Jota, Gakpo and Lucho (from the left) all help Robbo and track back. Trent has to all that on his own, or get help from Ibou!

So 1 (admittedly shocking) performance and the ‘fanbase’ is driving him to John Lennon Airport Idiots!

Oliver handed them the win? How 1 eyed people are.

Newcastle goal should have been handball all day for me. The ball changed trajectory and is stopped from going on its merry way by a part of the body (the only part of the body) you cant use in a football match. I have long since moaned about the handball rule. IMO – It should matter if its ‘accidental’ or too close or he kicked it too hard.. IF the balls route is altered to the benefit or detriment of either team it, by a hand / arm then its a handball (Hockey feet rule). No grey, No problem. Joelinton benefitted. Handball. De Ligt benefitted. Handball

A graze off a knuckle that still gets to exactly where it was going anyway.. NOT HANDBALL!

No, people wouldnt be kicking it at hands from a yard away.. ffs. They cant hit a barn door with a cows arse half the time anyway!

And if you kick it a player and it hits the player then is hasnt changed the outcome / trajectory anyway has it!?!

De Ligts hand stopped the ball going IN THE GOAL (or at the very least Onana needing to make a save) if thats not a handball then we may as well ban handball too.

Overall – Very disappointed with a draw of course, but not shocked that the 2 games a year they get up for are us and City

Still hoping Everton and Ipswich have more focus about them and they still get dragged in the proper relegation battle, its nothing less than they fully deserve.

Al – Still happy as a sand boy with where we are – Would have torn your arm off for that in July! – LFC

Liverpool’s director of nothing

Dear Sir,

After over 20 years in senior local government roles, I’ve seen firsthand how people can rise to their level of incompetence. Unfortunately, it appears that Liverpool has made such a mistake with Richard Hughes.

On July 5th, 2024, Hughes sat beside Arne at the unveiling of the new Sporting Team and spoke with poise and confidence, he promised a quiet July leading to a crescendo in August. Yet here we are, months later, and Hughes seems frozen in place, seemingly incapable of making critical decisions.

Hughes currently operates with significant power and virtually no accountability. His excuse of “not speaking publicly” might be tolerable if negotiations with players like Trent Alexander-Arnold (TAA), Virgil van Dijk (VVD), and Mohamed Salah (MS) weren’t at a standstill. If these players leave and the excuse is “we offered all we could,” I doubt fans will accept it.

Financially, the club is hardly stretched. The departures of Thiago (£200k PW), Matip, and Adrian freed up significant wages, and the budget for Zubimendi’s transfer and wages should still exist. What is Hughes doing with this money? His indecision is not only baffling but also damaging.

VVD and MS are currently performing at an elite, “best in Europe” level. Replacing them would be exponentially more expensive than offering them reasonable extensions—especially when both could remain top Premier League players for years to come. Yet Hughes seems incapable of grasping the urgency of the situation.

This season alone, we’ve started negotiations with VVD, TAA, MS, Diaz, Konaté, and Quansah, but only Quansah has signed. For a club of Liverpool’s stature, this is nothing short of a shambles.

As a Liverpool fan of over 40 years, I am deeply concerned that this unresolved contract mess will overshadow the season, destabilize the squad, and sabotage our title push. The lack of decisive leadership is glaring and unacceptable.

Liverpool needs strong, competent decision-makers at every level. Right now, Hughes is failing, and his inaction threatens to derail the progress of the entire team. The club must act before his indecision causes lasting damage.

Yours sincerely,

Ian H

Thoughts on Trent, Nunez and more

I’ve watched united a lot this year. I’ve watched fernandes week after week consistently play the wrong pass, release the ball too early or late, take a random and pitiful 20 yard shot instead of a through ball..so it’s very infuriating that he chose that one game to be the game where he made the right decision every single time and have his best game of the season. United midfield in general was excellent.

Even more infuriating is just how bad Trent was. I’ve always been a Trent fan and defended him regularly but that was awful. There was absolutely nothing positive at all and as they walked in at half time I expected slot to replace him for Bradley. To see that didn’t happen until 86 minutes was a huge surprise as it should have happened on 45 minute.

I think now as much as fans enjoy the fight and character of Darwen we have to admit the transfer was a mistake and move him on. This isn’t his level. I haven’t seen a striker this ineffective since Sean Dundee. Not his fault, a manager who was impressed by him in one game bought him. Then he left the club himself. In retrospect it’s a bit of a weakness of klopps he did the same thing with minamino as well.

This was also slots worst game as manager. After watching us go down to ten men a couple of games ago slot tried four different in game tactical changes, you could literally see players moving into new positions multiple times until he settled on a shape that worked. Today he changed nothing at all for 70 minutes and it was blatantly obvious a change in both personnel and tactics were needed.

Today marked the chink in both Liverpool and slots armour. Let’s hope it’s not repeated.

As for United? Bruno summed it up when he said “I worry about Southampton”

Lee

The unchecked hubris

This weekend, once again, we saw points dropped by our most-likely title winners, in a game that could generously be described as “winnable” but could probably more accurately be described – even with the prior shock results in this fixture – as “a three point banker, home to a mid-table side who sat in the bottom three of the form table before the match” yet still, everyone rushes to anoint this Liverpool side as Champions, with half the season left to play.

I get why non-Liverpool supporters want to do so, it’s the perfect crime, raise Liverpool up to “well it’s theirs now”-status so that should they win it, the caveats of “yeah but there was no competition, you won it in December because no-one else turned up” can begin and should they drop the 8 point lead (and a game in hand) the “generational bottlers” talk can rise up but Liverpool supporters really should know better.

The comparisons to 2022/23 and Arsenal’s season are really prevalent, a similar lead at Christmas, from a team who was similarly expected to have a good season, but no-one’s predicted title winner, goes on a run of form that is even better than prior, better versions of this team, title runs, with no adversity in the 5 months from August to December, ahead of a team who has recent history of chasing well in the 2nd half of the season.

That’s not to say Liverpool can’t or won’t win it, but I struggle to comprehend how anyone can suggest the title is done. Even City with a massive deficit currently, who yes, have “only beaten 2 bad teams” since the wheels fell off all their wagons, but they are a team of players who have not only lived “18 wins from 20” most seasons, and often in the last 20 games, but have done it in living memory, like, say, 22/23. Not to mention, Arsenal themselves are having a terrible season, yeah? Oh wait, no, they’re exactly point for point to where they were last season prior to “bottling the title by winning 49 points from the last available 54”.

I wouldn’t even mind if Liverpool DID win it – the stories are there for all to see, last season for 1, 2, or 3 legends, new manager coming in and spending next to no money, they’re playing exciting football in comparison to their peers – but it undermines the excitement somewhat to say they won it in gameweek 6 when they took the lead in the league when you factor to win the league from here they’ll have to have gone to Villa Park and the Etihad, host Arsenal and Tottenham, visited Stamford Bridge, the Amex and even “everyone’s favourite place to visit this season”, the Vitality, and come away with overwhelming majority wins from such fixtures.

I am aware that this PSA will likely fall on deaf ears – but can we just maybe, enjoy the football each week rather than jerking our knees week after week, sometimes multiple times in the same week?

Ever Hopeful Harold Elias Hooler

Ru the day

Hi ed,

that was the first time Amorin hasn’t pissed about. Under current circumstances that is the best Man utd team available to him. I just hope he settles on there, or there abouts.

Rearguards,

Liam.

That Amorim has been rotating his Man United squad is known to all and sundry. Many fans argue that he needs to employ rotation until he identifies and establishes his best player for each individual position albeit some of us have disagreed and proposed that rotation is causing us pain with consistent poor performances.

Besides, I contend that the number of matches played so far during Amorim’s tenure should be enough for any good coach to identify his best players.

Against Liverpool, we saw the best from United since the arrival of Amorim. I just want to use this Football365 platform to suggest to our Head Coach to give serious thought to ending rotation and give very serious consideration to playing yesterday’s team in a few more matches. This contention is based on the premise that the team worked together so well against Liverpool and that players need to play more games together to understand and connect well with each other, especially under the new Amorim system.

Professor (Dr) David Achanfuo Yeboah

More proof of their demise

I wrote in at the start of the year saying it was a sign of how far Utd had fallen that their supporters were so excited for the new season after a couple of mediocre signings. They had just finished 8th and were very lucky to do so, with the Xg table having them in 17th barely above relegation…

Yesterday’s match against Pool, and more specifically the reaction, is further proof of this. You would swear Utd just battered Liverpool for 90 minutes the way the Gary Nevilles and Rubin Amorims of the world are talking about it. Let’s get this straight – Utd were far, far more competitive than anyone thought they would be…but they were still the second best team on the pitch. That doesn’t stop Steven Chicken from saying Liverpool were lucky not to lose, mind.

According to the Sky stats at the end of the game Liverpool had more clear cut chances and almost triple Utds Xg….triple….They also just edged possession 52 to 48 but even that misleads in Utds favor as Utd had a ton of their possession in their own half. If you reversed these stats the narrative today would be Liverpool being battered in their own back yard and their title chances taking a serious hit. But give these stats to a 14th (now 13th on goal difference) placed team like Utd that had lost 3 league games on the bounce and all of a sudden Liverpool wilted and Utd turned up for the occasion.

Perspective really is a funny thing.

Patricio Del Toro

Conclusions continued

The 16 Concs puzzled me. Why was Fernandes both ‘frustrating’ and ‘excellent’? And were there really not enough things in the game to talk about so we had to talk about the commentator? I’ll put it down to deadline pressure. Anyway, here are a few more, with the benefit of temporarily being in a different time zone.

1) From a United perspective, any semblance of results we’ve seen against a top 6 team, especially away, since the days of Ole, have been based on deep defences and counter attacking – usually through Rashford. (The FA Cup Final was an exception). Here we got to see something else, the hazy outlines of Ruben Amorim’s style of play – not purely counter attacking, more of a patient tactical build up, keeping calm and waiting for the right moment to spring the attack. Despite Liverpool’s deservedly high xG, United were always in the game, and always ready to go on the front foot, even at 2-2 and in injury time.

2) It has been pointed out that this was the first time Amorim had a full week of training. Both he and Bruno played down the impact of this, preferring to focus on desire and commitment. But it can’t be a coincidence that a more cohesive picture is starting to emerge with more training, not to mention a few additional days of recovery.

3) I also felt looking at the starting 11, that this was arguably United’s strongest 11 right now. You can make a case for Yoro/ De Ligt, and Amorim might have wanted Mount’s pressing, but this is as good a team as he can get now (given the long term absentees). I find it hilarious that people are scratching their heads about the Newcastle game when that line up had Casemiro, Erikssen, and Zirkzee instead of Ugarte, Fernandes, and Mainoo, in the middle of the pitch against the particularly industrious Newcastle midfield.

4) Which brings me to the point this this is not Amorim’s team yet. He took over a dysfunctional team, already underperforming, and poor on effort, at the busiest period, and he was brought in with a mandate to implement a whole new philosophy and style of play. Should we really have expected things to magically work? There have been specific challenges (set pieces), and individual errors that can be worked on and players are starting to show confidence. Mostly symbolised by the midfield – Ugarte, Dalot, Mazraoui, and Bruno. I thought Bruno was terrific on the ball yesterday and was called out by Slot as well.

5) Mr. Stead was harsh on Dalot, who I felt despite the yellow card did well at both ends of the pitch. He was enough of a nuisance for Salah, and he got up often enough to support at the other end. Remember he’s still playing on his wrong foot. And if Diallo had read the flight of the ball, we’d have been calling it the pass of the match. It was a peach of a cross, but Amad isn’t a natural header of the ball and he rushed to meet it.

6) The difference in squads is quite apparent still – Slot can afford to bring in players like Jota, Nunez (yes he was terrible, and lucky, yesterday), Bradley, Quansah, and Elliot. Amorim’s options aren’t yet in that category. On another day that could make the difference in the outcome of the game. Jota and Bradley almost did.

7) While a TAA is getting a lot of flak, most of it justified, one of the reasons for why United’s attacks came from his side also has to be the difference between Diaz vs Salah in their defensive roles. Not only is Trent playing behind a winger who rarely comes back behind the centre line, but also next to Konate, who was coming back from injury, and being targeted by Hojlund straight through. While that doesn’t absolve Trent, he wasn’t really helped by his team mates.

8) A lot has been said about Maguire’s miss, and Zirkzee’s lack of self belief, but hardly enough about the pass that set it off. Tracking back to cover Liverpool’s counter attacking wave, running full tilt towards his own goal, with the Liverpool players bearing down behind him, Ugarte’s percentage pass was always the roll back for Onana to kick it long. The pass he actually made – an almost no look reverse pass back out to the right wing caught the entire Liverpool team by surprise. That pass in the last minutes of the game probably symbolises the confidence that the team are hoping to maintain. I hope he got a pat on the back from Amorim after the game for that one.

9) Mainoo had a phenomenal break out year, but now that the expectations are on, it’s clear that he has to work on his basic athleticism. He has to sprint better, run more, and last the 90 mins in a high intensity game. Else he risks becoming a luxury player. He lost McAllister for his run and shot which Onana saved, and expectedly tired in the last 20 mins of the game.

10) And one last thing, looking at the stats of the game, Liverpool shaded most of the stats barring the score and the corners. But on one key stat, the United team had their noses in front – the total distance run. I’m quite sure Amorim will have had a quiet smile to himself when he saw that.

(PS: If Matt has a problem with commentators shouting scorers names, then I really feel for him. He should probably follow a different sport, or maybe he missed the careers of Rooney, Ronaldo, Shearer, and Aguerooooo?)

Ved Sen (MUFC)

The view from Arsenal

Thrilling Liverpool v Man U game, game like this are often cited as ‘game of the season’, it isn’t a bad shout, but not necessarily for the quality and skill, more because of the general excitement, tension and narrative around the entire game.

As an Arsenal fan I was not holding much hope that Man U would do us any favours but fair play that actually looked like a Man U team who were willing to put in the hard work and fight.

That Maguire miss at the end, wow, I know you are programmed to always think your team has bad luck and your rivals good luck but that is a huge dose of good luck for Liverpool, they had no control on whether they drew or lost the match at the end they just relied on dumb luck that Maguire skied it. Luck plays a huge part in a title charge, Liverpool again with a virtually fully healthy squad to pick from today.

One moment from the game which unsurprisingly hasn’t been talked about much is the challenge from Nunez on De Ligt – for me I think it is easily the worst challenge in the game and was worthy of a red card. It is symptomatic of the PGMOL to ignore these kind of actions of serious foul play because they overlook them consistently in favour of punishing technical infringements on delaying restarts and kicking the ball away – except Michael Oliver who seemingly applies the yellow cards for kicking the ball away as it pleases him ie: he’ll happily send off Trossard but not punish Hojlund – surely everyone can see why Arsenal fans were so annoyed at being singled out for this whilst everyone else is allowed free reign.

Anyway I digress, Nunez eyes up De Ligt who himself only has eyes for the ball so is not preparing to be smashed, and then leads deliberately with the shoulder in to De Ligt’s head. Astonishing that this isn’t considered a red card. This is an instant red card in rugby, a sport designed around physical contact, if rugby can see the danger in this sort of challenge why can’t football?

Last year an independent key match incident review panel showed that by far the biggest group of mistakes made by refs and var were not issuing red cards for acts of violent conduct or serious foul play.

Funny how here was talk of ’11 points clear’ after Arsenal drew with Brighton, you need the points on the board before any such claims are made. A quick look at the fixtures shows an interesting swing at the half way mark, Liverpool have virtually the entire top half of the table still to play away from home, Arsenal play Liverpool, Forest and then the bottom 6 away. With talks of in fighting in the dressing room, contract disputes unsettling them, yet to have their sticky patch, both full-backs looking suspect I think there is still legs in the title race.

Liverpool are obviously massive odds on favourites and it would take a monumental collapse, but they threw away a 5 point lead with 8 to play last year, 9 points with 18 to play could start getting squeaky bum time if a few more points are dropped.

Ultimately the chasing pack are going to have to go on a ridiculous run akin to what Arsenal and City did in the second half of last season and whilst I think Liverpool will certainly drop points I’m not quite sure the rest are ready to take advantage, Arsenal in particularly just look too depleted with key injuries.

Rich, AFC