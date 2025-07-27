Liverpool are focusing on ‘glory signings’ who ‘will be pushed around’ in the Premier League while a gaping hole remains in their ‘laughing stock’ defence.

Isak, net spend and realism

I had started writing a mail on the recently published five year net spend table and Newcastle’s sluggish transfer window so far but when I was done, I saw the story about Isak angling for a possible exit to Liverpool.

As a Newcastle fan, I am well aware of the hierarchy/food chain in football. Newcastle have clawed their way up a bit in the last five years but they still reside behind the English big six and the European heavyweights from the other big 5 leagues. I think we could fend off bids from spurs and man Utd at the moment, but a player from another club choosing between us and Man Utd will probably still choose Man Utd despite their current struggles. So I get it, we poach from Forest and Brentford, and Liverpool/City/Arsenal poach from us if they fancy it.

Isak is different though, no matter how high a price you could get for him, it would be offset by the difficulty to adequately replace him. There is no other viable striker we could bring in to guarantee his sort of numbers. His injury record has always been a concern, but when he’s on form he’s majestic.

Before reading the recent stories I had already accepted it was when rather than if he leaves, but I was pretty sure we’d get another season out of him. He could then go on the rampage in the Champions League, boost his price and options and help us qualify for another season in Europe. Apparently he wanted an increased deal last summer and didn’t get it, you can understand the frustration after the season he’s just had. Obviously the deal for him to leave is not done yet, and it probably relies on Liverpool making some sales considering how much they have already spent this summer, and the owners might say cost be damned, we’re keeping him, with a promise of a better deal for the season ahead and maybe an exit next summer. If he does leave it’ll be the most disappointing departure for me since probably Cabaye, and I guess Andy Cole before him. At least he’s won us something though.

If he does go this summer they can kiss goodbye to Champions League qualification for the next season. It’s going to be very competitive this year anyway, and Newcastle’s wafer thin squad did not cope well with European competition last time out. There is, of course, still plenty of time left in the window to do a bit of business and my personal wishlist would be a new first choice keeper (Pope is a liability with the ball at his feet), a backup forward to replace Wilson (Wissa would be ok, Osula is still very raw) and a solid centre back option to pair with Botman long term. Not too much to ask for really. The slow movement in the last few transfer windows may also be factoring into Isak’s thoughts on wanting to leave.

On Wilson and Longstaff leaving, it’s probably for the best. They were both great just before and after the takeover, but the club/squad has moved beyond them. I wish them both the very best, Longstaff should do well at Leeds I think, his engine, enthusiasm and experience will serve them well, Wilson may end up retiring with his injury record, but it would be nice for him to get a last hurrah in a club with less pressure.

The five year net spend figures made interesting reading as this is the first one of those where the period covered includes all the post Newcastle takeover activity. Unsurprisingly, trying to change a relegation threatened team into European qualifiers was going to take a heavy lift but being in 5th place for net spend (without any big sales) shows that the new regime has probably done pretty well in getting value for money. Man Utd, Spurs and Chelsea have all spend a lot more from positions of strength only to get much worse or, in Chelsea’s case, bob up and down a bit.

Was this what the fans expected five years ago? Probably not, PSR has certainly had an impact that Man City and Chelsea did not have to deal with. Are the fans happy though? I can only speak for myself, but the answer is a definite yes. The mood could be dampened quite a bit depending on how this window plays out, but 5th place, a second Champions League qualification, an actual Cup and a general feeling of excitement in advance of kick off instead of a sinking dread were all things that seems impossible in the latter Mike Ashley years. So, I’ll try to keep in mind where we’ve come from and take the long view that the general trajectory is upwards and hopefully that’ll continue.

Derek from Dundalk

Isak situation is a symptom of a bigger issue

Like all Newcastle fans I am gutted and a bit perplexed with how this summer has gone. We cant get players over the line, our approach is akin to the bloke going around the club trying to get someone to go home with him at the end of the night…anyone!!!

The fact that Isak has eventually made noises about leaving isn’t a major surprise. Of course the media obsession over the last 12-18 months hasn’t helped, it looks like it may stop just short of a Brexit bus style campaign! However, this situation is a symptom of a second summer of uncertainty at the top.

Last year we lost Dan Ashworth,, Amanda Stanley left suddenly from her role and sadly Darren Eales announced that he had to step down for health reasons. Paul Mitchell came in and to be honest did nothing but annoy behind the scenes, he appears to be making Ed Woodward look effective! We were coming into the summer on the back of the best season I have ever personally witnessed, we had money in the bank and in terms of a first 11 the makings of a seriously good team. This summer was about adding to the squad and building some momentum to attack next season on four fronts.

The summer starts with Mitchell leaving and Darren eventually stepping down. We find ourselves with no Director of Football and no Chief Executive still. There is no strategic leadership at the top and Eddie is having to shoulder a lot of fhe burden. This must be having an impact on the players and on the coaching staff.

Last year PSR meant we were going into the season with one hand tied behind our back…..this year we have shot ourselves in the foot through lack of planning. If the reports are true we must have known Isak was going to be an issue, to be fair why didn’t we offer him the contract he was promised last year, can’t believe I am saying this but £120k per week for arguably one of the top 3 strikers in the world is daft. He is a rare luxury in the current market, we should have got this sorted last year.

Conversely if we were worried he was going to leave then this should have been sorted sooner. Apparently Delap was reluctant to join to be second fiddle to Isak, the same may have been said for Pedro. It all feels a little last minute trying to get Ekitike and now showing our cards to all and sundry. The Trafford deal could have been done sooner but we delayed and ended up getting done by City. This all feels a little amateur and when you are trying to attract and satisfy top level players this is not a good look.

Lots of Newcastle fans are up in arms about the fact Isak dares to leave but I am a realist, he is brilliant, I would love him to stay, he has given me and my boys some great memories over the last 3 years, but he wants more. He is worth £300k per week in the current market (as mad as that sounds to us normals) either pay him that or close to it or accept he will go somewhere that will.

The money we eventually get could be transformative for our squad. Look what Coutinho did for Liverpool. However, the timing and the public nature of airing everything in the press has made this almost impossible for us to achieve this summer. I think we should hold firm and say no to a move this summer but accept and plan for his eventual exit next Summer. We will likely get less but will still be £100m plus and hopefully we will have a Chief Exec and Director of Football in place who can plan with the manager to adapt and prepare for his eventual exit.

Steve NUFC

Executive decision

Firstly, let me just get this banter out of the way, how do you like them KFC chickens now lads?

Jokes aside, if you have been following football for a while and not see that Isak to Liverpool has substance to it, just because Newcastle said Isak is not for sale, you have not been paying attention.

I said in my previous email to look from Isak’s perspective. And this was even before, a lot of us outside of Newcastle, found out about these other shenanigans such as broken contract promises, the lack of ambition showed by PIF etc.

And where did this idea that Liverpool only has space for one number 9 comes from? Look, we’ve lost Jota, and Slot is not convinced with Nunez and is actively trying to sell him. Even before Jota and Nunez, we’ve always had 2 in Lord Divock and Bobby Firmino. We are going to play a lot of games so we definitely need 2 proper number 9s.

Arsenal will probably have 3 centre forwards now, Chelsea will also have at least 2 and City already has 2. What is different from club to club is the profile of centre forward that a club wants, but in terms of numbers, all clubs should have at least 2 number 9s. The signing of Florian Wirtz was the straw that broke the camel’s back with respect to Liverpool. It made us realized that finally, we are acting like a big club. And so, spending 69 million pounds, before add-ons, on an understudy number 9 is not outrageous, especially in today’s context. Liverpool has obviously done the maths too.

When Klopp said he was leaving Liverpool last season, a majority of our fanbase panicked, but some of us slowly realized that firstly, we needed to get Michael Edwards back, before we even hire a new manager. He didn’t want to come back to his old position and so Mike Gordon decided that the only way was for Edwards to come back and replace him as our Head of Football because then, Edwards will have more power over the manager/head coach, unlike what had transpired between him and Klopp in the past. And why not? The guy has proven himself. This lot knows what they’re doing.

And so I think the role that football executives play in shaping a football club is not being appreciated enough. You just have to look at Ferran Soriano and Txiki Begiristain at City previously, both Marina Granovskaia and Michael Emenalo at Chelsea previously, Monchi at Sevilla previously and now Villa, and now Michael Edward and to an extent, Richard Hughes.

Finally, I was worried when I heard that United was getting a top football executive from City last season but chuckled when it turned out to be Omar Berrada because search your feelings United fans, most of you lot and us outside of City, don’t even know who this guy was before he joined United. It’s just so funny that Ineos couldn’t even get that one right.

Veni, Singapore (The Reds have got no money but we’ll still win the league.)

Liverpool transfer strategy

Hi

I am a Liverpool fan from India. Why are Liverpool not doing anything about their frail defence. Glory signings are good for the press, but at the end of the day it is defence that keep the opposition out.

Both Frimpong and Wirtz are small and will be pushed around in the very physical Premier League. Also if VVD gets injured, what kind of backup do Hughes and Slot have. After Matip left they have not signed a replacement. Now after selling Quansah, I can’t understand the Glory signing of Isak.

For that money they should get Guehi, Hato and Konsa. If Konate doesn’t want to stay, we are up the creek without a paddle.

If we loose the Premier League owing to defence after spending this kind of money, We will be a laughing stock for years to come.

Sometimes prudence is better than glory. Who will put some sense into the heads of the powers at Anfield. If I can see it, can’t they with all their wisdom, See this big hole…

Regards

Ganesh

Dinnae pesh Hesh

Folket/Hesh

I’m not sure which LFC you support Hesh but I do want the LFC I support to dominate.

If we win the the quadruple next season , as widely mooted, you and me can get our Saturday and Sunday afternoons back. Football will be over and we can all get on with the lots of things for us to do, you and me, me and you.

The mere thought of having to schlepp over to my mate’s house to watch the 3pm Saturday KO on some dodgy streaming site has me exhausted already and it’s not even August. I’m kidding of course. I’ve never watched a live PL football match on a dodgy streaming site just because I don’t always have the time or funds for a 350 mile round-trip for home games, nor the merest possibility of getting a match ticket once I’m there. No Siree. I find that kind of shenanigans abhorent and just wrong. I much prefer watching a butchered and redacted, narrative-laden five minutes of MotD coverage. It’s why I pay my license fee.

Similarly, I would no longer need to traipse down to the boozer on a Sunday for Super, erm, Sunday and swill some salubrious, wallet-emtyping lager. I can, more productively, stay at home with my wife and watch ‘Out of Town’ on Talking Pictures TV while swilling some pint cans of Stella from the Asda.

So get on board. Let us win and this all goes away.

Sebbo Y.N.W.A Ti.A Ib.U T.M.M

Vinnie Pee and FSG

Mailbox of 26 July 2025: “Our owners are strategic, incisive, forward-planning folks and that sets them apart…”

– Vinnie Pee

Mailbox of 17-Apr-2025: “..F off FSG, we need better owners.”

– Vinnie Pee

Mailbox of 20-Feb-2025: “FSG OUT!”

– Vinnie Pee

Mailbox of 15-Jan-2025: “(F-Off FSG)”

– Vinnie Pee

Oliver (F-Off Vinnie Pee) Dziggel, Geneva Switzerland

I’ve a great deal of love for all (most) my Liverpool supporting brethren but genuinely wish the mailbox had a mute toggle for Vinnie Pee. Kept my mouth shut on several prior letters but fella is relentlessly one-note and not a particularly reflective thinker and/or writer either.

Part of me surmises Vinnie Pee might be an Everton or Manc supporter planted stealthily in our midst, dialing cringe up to eleven trying to infiltrate and agitate from the inside. Either way this epitomizes the kind of club supporter I politely avoid to sit far end of the pub from.

Listen, I’m enjoying our rare transfer forays too, Vinnie. Like you I’m similarly and pleasantly surprised, optimistic and hopeful for the seasons to come. But I do prefer some caution, nuance and depth in my analysis of sport (or anything, really) rather than the endlessly cringe peacocking you’ve taken to, which paint Liverpool supporters boastful and basic. In other words, Vinnie, you’ve shouted it in your pants, now take a moment to read the room.

Eric, Los Angeles CA (Hated writing this.)

Right to reply

Oh so we’re doing context now? Sound.

In that case it’s worth noting that Ekiteke was better than 95% of the top European league’s strikers at:

Take-ons attempted

Successful take-ons

Progressive carries

Carries into the final third

Carries into penalty area

And better than 90% of the top European league’s strikers at:

Carries

Total carrying distance

Progressive carrying distance

Passes received

Progressive passes received

It’s almost like ‘the mysterious data’ (‘reader, it’s not mysterious’) points to a very accomplished 23 year old striker with decent goal scoring numbers who just might improve on those in a team littered with elite playmakers.

Data analysts at Liverpool have been doing a pretty decent job up till now and will obviously look at a whole range of metrics and not just goals and xG in their assessments before dropping a huge amount of money on a player, but you know this.

Maybe Mediawatch needs to concentrate on not having to be quite so contrary, there’s plenty of actual bullsh1t in the print media to call out (that you admirably do).

James Outram

Big deal

Dear Lewis, Busby way,

I was wondering why did it take so long for someone to take swipe at the City Puma deal. Maybe, just maybe we could realize that unlike Adidas or Nike which make kits for multiple super clubs, Manchester City is the flagship club of Puma. With the deterioration of the Italy national team, puma doesn’t have many options.

It does seem like some people are still stuck in an era where they just want to red cartel to dominate and win. The other clubs need revenue too to actually function. Anything and everything that City, Chelsea and Newcastle do is scrutinized and criticized. If Chelsea do win the Epl this season, everyone will sat that their transfers are rigged. So how are the rest like supposed to even compete without revenue. So when clubs like Villa and Newcastle area trying their best to increase revenue and actually compete with the big boys, some feel that only the red cartel should be able to spend more money because they (currently) have more fans.

Victor MCFC

WAFCON final: Mission X

This was a final to watch. The hosts wouldn’t believe what happened. I don’t either. Morocco raced to a two goal lead in under 25 minutes and were good value for it too. The favourites, the Super Falcons of Nigeria were not able to take off. The Nigerian fullbacks Plumptre and Alozie have been amazing throughout the tournament, but the Moroccan wingers tormented them a lot of times, turning them inside out. Were the lights too bright for the Super Falcons?

Cometh the hour, cometh the woman, Esther Okoronkwo. The Nigerian number 9 but wears number 6, to spark a second half comeback. 1 goal and 2 assists from her and Nigeria won 3-2. She finished the tournament with 2 goals and 6 assists and should have won the tournament’s MVP but it was given to Aletico Madrid’s forward and Super Falcon’s captain and right winger Ajibade.

The Nigerian Women’s team have now won the WAFCON 10 times out of the 13 times.That is a super record. The Golden boot went to the Moroccan captain Chebbek with 5 goals. The golden gloves went to the Nigerian keeper, Nnadozie. She conceded only 2 goals from open play in 6 games and they were in the final.

Moroccans are building something special football wise and the fruits would soon start to yield more. Anyways, as you would have guessed, I am Nigerian and we are championssss.

Cheesom, Lagos