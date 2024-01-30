Jurgen Klopp’s legacy at risk as Liverpool fans reach anger stage of grief…

Amid all the anguish at Anfield over Jurgen Klopp’s departure, is the Liverpool manager’s selfishness being ignored? Also in the Mailbox: following the legend holds no allure for Xabi Alonso…

Fuming over Klopp

I’ve waited to digest the Klopp news before gathering my thoughts (plus it took a while to stop crying tbh)

I’ll say this now whilst the despite-Jurgen-leaving mood is good at Liverpool (plus it’s boring if I wait till the zeitgeist ;)), but this whole “it’s not about me”, having made it all about him is going to wear bloody thin soon!!

I love Jurgen more than life. I’d leave my wife for him. Tomorrow. Not just because of what he has done for my club, but because of how amazing a person and inspiring a personality he is.

But at the same time, he’s breached a contract with LFC. (Remember that club he kept telling us was bigger than any individual??? ). If our star player decided to do the same, jurgen would be the first person pointing to the contract through gritted teeth.

And if we ain’t got someone already lined to replace him, or we do and he’s sh*te, or if we haven’t cos Jurgen has not helped the owners one iota on succession as he doesn’t give a f** anymore, then i’m not happy.

The idea of him gliding off into the sunset whilst my amazing club stays strong and healthy (let alone winning 4 trophies on the way ha!!) is a pipe dream in my view. Big organisations do not work like that

Maybe you will say such faith over logic, hope over sense, is what LFC is built on. And you’d probably be right.

But if it all goes tits up, this will turn very sour very quickly. If all that is happening whilst Jurgen is playing the same “I’m not the messiah, please look away” nonsense then it will really grate ;(

Paul, Chester

No lure for Alonso

One of the things that hasn’t seemingly been factored into any of the lengthy articles about who will/could-ever replace Jurgen at Liverpool, is whether or not any top *young* managerial candidates would actually want to come to take the job.

Take Xabi Alonso. He could fail to get Leverkusen to the title, as Dortmund stumbled last year. Bayern’s advantages eventually telling over 36 games. But even in getting so close, Alonso’s reputation would be that he is a good (potentially great) manager.

Would you, in Xabi’s position, in any way be tempted to join a league whereby even if you are absolutely perfect, and all your signings work, and you clock up 90+ points, you aren’t likely to win it?

Suddenly, 2 years at Leverkusen and 3-4 years at Liverpool would look like no titles in 5 years. You’re no longer promising, you’re a ‘nearly man’. Any career momentum has gone. Unlikely to get referenced with the Real or Barca jobs from there.

There’s expectation on the new LFC incumbent without any realistic hope of attaining it. Klopp already has that criticism from tedious mailboxers from the ‘States. Oh he’s just the only person to stop City winning in 7 years. Just the once, though. Took it to the final day three times, when no other manager has managed it at all. What a loser.

And I’ve seen it before. How the club can break people. To equate it to Rafa’s time at Liverpool, he’d won two league titles in 3 years in Spain, with a team that played absolutely, absolutely fantastic possession football, and won in Europe with the Uefa cup. He had options, but he came to Liverpool.

His failure to get LFC from 4th place when he found them, to win the league at the expense of Jose (who’d inherited the second best side in England, Champions League semi-finalists and proceeded to spend north of 300 million on them), or the remnants of Wengers Invincibles, or United under Fergie, in his first three years was seen as an abysmal failure. He went from a promising manager to a laughing stock.

That he reached two champions league finals, the league cup final, and the fa cup final in those first three years was immaterial. Yes, Rafa’s latter 3 years, whereby he only managed LFC’s highest ever points total in the Premier League era and another Champions League semi-final, were an abysmal car crash of political infighting with the owners, increasingly tenuous and acidic press conferences, biblically bad transfer gambles, and ultimately rightful dismissal, he was long before that derided. He was a fat Spanish waiter after 18 months. Effectively, LFC broke him. Rafa was not the man at the end of his reign that he was at the start. (he was also about 3 times the size, which unfair as it may be, may or may not also be a reflection of the stress involved). As it did Houllier, who it damn nearly killed.

I see a lot of similarities with early-day Rafa and Xabi, and as much as the current club is nowhere near the poisoned chalice it once was, the league is now more poisonous in it’s stead.

I would like Xabi at Liverpool. In his shoes, there is no chance whatsoever I’d join LFC. I’d go to Naples, Porto, maybe even PSG and get some titles, then either be invited for the big jobs in Spain, or consider a role in England after Pep has gone.

There’s nothing I’d find in any way attractive in England…. at this point of his career.

Sh*t thought. And a massive downer. But thought I’d raise it as no-one else had at least posited it as a conversation starter.

Where I think LFC may have some success is to actually plan to have something of a short term interim; It’s a shame Carlo isn’t free as I think he’d be brilliant (and it would also troll Everton). The dynamic and bonkers Conte that whirl-wind-ed through Chelsea and got that mob a title would have been good, but he no longer exists. Spaletti would have been interesting, post Napoli, but he ahs the Italy National Team. Oh for the days of the managerial talent market having Gus Hiddink et al available.

Perhaps a short term dalliance with Zidane, who’s nothing to prove after his Euro exploits with Real (and could hopefully even mirror them with a very good squad to inherit at Liverpool)? Two or three 90+ point finishes would look like understandable failure, rather than a reflection on him. And by the time that dalliance is over, Pep could well have left, and the league become less of an utter farce. The timing could be right for Xabi, Stevie G, Lucas, Maxi Rodriguez or whomever else the press wanna shortlist because they ‘know the club’. Or even… Klopp to come back.

Tom G

Players more important than the manager

Among the league of names touted as Klopp’s successor I thought Thomas Frank was particularly interesting and David Moyes particularly funny. However, I remember listening to Rory Smith a few weeks back on Radio 5 Live when he was discussing a statistical analysis he’d seen from Liverpool FC. The analysis was from their whole data set, as in all of football, every level that stats are recorded for.

Apparently what they found is that on average changing manager is only worth about 4 points over a season. This seems almost counter intuitive when we associate great teams and their great seasons with great managers, yet this doesn’t necessarily disprove that notion. Its more the idea that if you took a great team and swapped the manager it wouldn’t make that much difference to their overall performance.

The analysis also suggested that an elite player (one markedly above the team/league average) can make a difference upward of 6-7 points over a season. Rory used Man City for this example where playing Haaland as the striker all season versus playing Alvarez in this position would likely see this kind of improvement. Bringing this back to Liverpool and Klopp, the German’s first 3 full seasons saw points totals of 60, 76, and 75. Then after the acquisition of Salah, Van Dijk, Robertson, Mane, and the development into the first team of Trent the next four seasons were 97, 99, 69, and 92. The one anomaly season generally thought to be exhaustion and injury related.

So whilst Klopp is obviously a great manager is seems the signing and development of great players is far more important to a clubs overall performance than who managers the team. There are outlier examples you could use as counter to this, most recently Emery at Villa or Moyes taking over from Fergie, both teams seeing massive point swings with basically the same team but you have to remember we’re talking averages here, not specifics.

There is definitely more nuance to it than this but generally as long as Liverpool’s back room team continue to perform in the market and they can keep some of their best players over this transition then the teams status near the top of the league should be relatively unchanged no matter who they bring in as Klopp’s replacement. Its just not that big of a deal really.

Dave, Manchester

Let Liverpool fans grieve​

There comes a time when you realise that you’re not listening to people’s opinions, you’re just listening to them complain. For years they’ve complained about how football’s lost its soul, how players and managers just don’t get the club or the fans. How fans are just plastic glory hunters who throw tantrums when they don’t win everything under the sun. Now we’re complaining about a manager that seems to personify all the lost characteristics we were mourning and the fans that show their appreciation of him.

F365 used to be a place that saw the poetry in football, now it’s just joined the throng of constant negativity. Do Liverpool fans love Klopp like they love their mother? Probably not but there are levels of love, I love chicken fried rice for example but nobody writes articles about me do they? What’s the problem? Let them be upset, let them sing the praises of the man who got them a league title after 30 odd years and another Champions League. Is that not enough? Clubs have built statues for less. Pep says he’s considered a failure if he doesn’t win a treble, nonsense like that needs to stop. We praise the guy crying as his League 2 team scores a cracker in the FA Cup but we attack the guy crying as the manager who gave him some of the best times of his life leaves the club. The wonder of football versus the bitter repressed rage of joy vacuums.

“Football is about trophies and championships” from Ryan, Bermuda is such a sad thing to read and so easily observed to be utter rubbish. Try telling Maidstone fans that actually you’re not going to win the FA Cup so all those emotions you felt on Saturday aren’t valid. Try telling Bryn Morris that his goal didn’t win them a trophy so it’s not something to be proud of. Entitled plastics are about trophies and championships, football is about so much more and I pity those that don’t feel it. Even more though, I pity those that made a living out of espousing the importance of football to society but are now taking shots at a community for having an emotional bond with the sport that he also supposedly “loves”.

SC, Belfast (Not a Liverpool fan)

​Johnny v Jurgen

Read Johnny’s article and it sounded extremely bitter. I’m not sure why and I’m not going to throw jealousy accusations because I don’t think it is.

Nobody thinks he’s jesus and we don’t celebrate the man because he won some football games. We celebrate him because he fixed a broken club and fanbase which is so difficult even United with their infinite budget haven’t been able to do it in 10 years.

We celebrate him because he understood the club and the city and culture. Whether you feel it’s deserved or not Liverpool is the most maligned city in England thanks to it’s anti Tory, anti imperial, socialist tendencies (well that and tons of actual fake reports about it’s people). Klopp understood all that.

Rival fans can mock his supposed lack of success all they like and there’s an argument there. But I know one thing is true – any rival fans would love to have a manager who ‘gets’ the club and fans as much as klopp did. Who cares about his job like klopp did. He’s not a deity sure, but then that’s because humans can’t be deities and deities are actually fictional anyway so it’s a misnomer from the start.

It was a good piece of rage baiting though.

Lee

Why Klopp is boss

“Maybe someone else can explain it.” says Ryan from Bermuda. Why is Klopp one of the greats? Let me try.

The 6 seasons before Klopp: 7th, 6th, 8th, 7th, 2nd, 6th

Klopp’s first line up:

Mignolet, Clyne, Skrtel, Sakho, Moreno, Lucas, Can, Milner, Lallana, Coutinho, Origi

Spending since Klopp took over (all figures from transfermarkt.com)

1 Chelsea FC €2.09bn

2 Manchester City €1.51bn

3 Manchester United €1.37bn

4 Arsenal FC €1.19bn

5 Tottenham Hotspur €1.01bn

6 Liverpool FC €931.50m

Net spend since Klopp took over:

1 Manchester United €-1,040.21m

2 Chelsea FC €-1,004.23m

3 Manchester City €-810.99m

4 Arsenal FC €-809.69m

5 Tottenham Hotspur €-581.58m

6 Newcastle United €-483.48m

7 West Ham United €-410.24m

8 Aston Villa €-399.59m

9 Liverpool FC €-384.15m

To call Klopp an underachiever is bonkers. Looking at the above, he had no right to win a Premier League title. He had no right to win a Champions League. He took on a City team that started with David Silva, Aguero, De Bruyne, Gundogan, Kompany and more. He spent a great deal less money and still managed to challenge.

Name me a Premier League manager who has taken a team who averaged 6th over the past 6 seasons, and turned them into constant Premier League and Champions League contenders (and winners), without being in the top 5 spending clubs.

I get that rival fans will try to downplay the achievements, but doing what he has done in the era of City is absolutely remarkable.

Mike, LFC, Dubai

Why Klopp and Wenger deserve more credit

OK Ryan in Bermuda I’ll explain it to you in simple terms.

When Fergie was successful he was at the richest club and was not up against state-run financial cheats with unlimited funds.

When Pep was successful he was at the richest club – the state-run financial cheats with unlimited funds.

When Jose was successful he was at the richest club and there were no state-run financial cheats with unlimited funds.

Which is why Wenger’s Invincibles and Klopp’s champions deserve more credit by winning while not being the richest clubs around.

Jo (115 – I’m not crying, you are, or will be)

Liverpool are not Andy Murray​

Just wanted to respond to Ryan. Bermudas email earlier saying Klopp’s achievements are overblown. I see this argument alot and it totally misses the point of why hes so highly regarded. There are 2 main reasons he deserves the praise.Liverpool finished 6th the season before he took over, just ahead of Southampton, Swansea & Stoke. 3 clubs no longer in the league.They lost their best player (Suarez) and their captain ( Gerrard) in the year preceding. The squad they had was barely top 10 material.He didn’t take over a league winning side and keep them ticking over. He transformed them over many years. West Ham finished 6th last year. If a manager took over from Moyes tomorrow and won every trophy available over the next few years, He’d be rightfully lauded. Have a look at his first starting line up & look at what he turned that team into and you”ll believe he deserves a statue outside every ground in the country.

Secondly, and I can’t believe I have to keep explaining this, Man City. Around the same time he came in, Pep arrived and took over a World Class squad and was given unlimited and unhindered power to spend as much money as he wanted to purchase as many titles as he felt like. If the premier league is a car race, Most managers start in the same position waiting patiently for the checkered flag to be waved. Some are driving BMWs, Audis & Mercs, some are driving Toyots carollas, some are driving Fiat Puntos. While Pep is starting a 1km further ahead, driving a Bugatti Chiron with Sheikh Mansour sitting in the bag seat throwing giant bags of gold coins at the windscreen of driver who comes near them. ( Yeah I dont know much about cars as you can see).These conditions mean that the league is really a forgone conclusion every year, and any team that disrupts that, even once, has achieved something amazing.

So you see, unless there was a few years that I missed where a billionaire paid for Roger Federer to play with 2 bionic arms, with an extra hand on each, and each hand holding a 4 foot wide diametre racket, Andy Murray & Liverpool are not the same.

Patrick, Ireland.

Liverpool fans aren’t naive like Man Utd, Arsenal

The reason why Liverpool fans are talking the way we are about klopp is.. well actually the best way to describe it is to compare.

When fergie left united fans were very delusional. A lot of them said dominance would continue because “we are united and winning is in the DNA” they said because they really didn’t understand just HOW significant fergie was.

When arsenal fans shamefully chased Wenger out of the club they did so because they didn’t really understand how significant Wenger was.

In both occasions both sets of fans either thought it would be business as usual or it would get better.

We DO understand the value of klopp to Liverpool and that’s why despite him not winning as many trophies in his time (which is half of that of both managers ) we know that klopp was crucial to whatever success we did have.

Also it seems really silly to compare trophy hauls when fergie and Wenger were there a lot longer. It would be more accurate to compare trophies for the first 8 years of their tenure to klopp rather than comparing 20 years to 8. But honestly most of us won’t really care. I started supporting Liverpool in 92, in my whole life Liverpool were just a very occasional cup team.

Now we have been premier league champions. European champions (again) and world champions. I hope we can pick up another league title and Europa league because then he would have literally won every trophy in the game. Something neither fergie nor Wenger did.

Lee

Jurgen Klopp and Arsene Wenger

Monday Mailbox replies

Mark MCFC: I agree that the amount of coverage about Klopp is excessive. The trouble is there are only 115 things people find interesting about MCFC and you guys don’t want to talk about any of them.

Stephen: Klopp explained that November is when the club begins planning for the following season and it was at that moment that he realized he wasn’t sure he wanted to be there (the following season). He didn’t have a temper tantrum about VAR/PGMOL. No need to project your feelings onto him.

Ryan, Bermuda: The coverage about that Liverpool team being possibly the greatest of all time was in response to that team winning the League Cup, FA Cup, reaching the 38th game of the PL season still in title contention, before heading away to the European Cup final. I’m not sure why this is being framed as a mystery as to why people were talking about that side as potentially the greatest of all time in the build-up to them going for a quadruple. Even if they didn’t pull it off, and therefore clearly cannot be considered the greatest of all time after all is said and done.

Oliver Dziggel, Geneva Switzerland

Beans and Turkish Delight

Friday’s Mediawatch about Paul Scholes and baked beans was absolutely not a waste of time. It gave me the biggest laugh I’d had in ages. I even had a Turkish Delight after work to celebrate.

Robert, Birmingham.