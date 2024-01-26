‘Modern-day Don Revie’ Jurgen Klopp will leave a Liverpool legacy like Arsene Wenger’s…

The Mailbox debates how Jurgen Klopp will be remembered, drawing comparisons with Don Revie and Arsene Wenger. Also: Man City’s concern; backing – of sorts – for David Moyes; and more…

Klopp’s legacy​

How will Klopp’s LFC be remembered? I suspect it will be a slightly more glorified version of Wenger’s 2000-2010 vintage; 2 domestic cups, 2 lost CL finals, and 2 league titles all the while trying to keep up with a club in Manchester and one other from London.

Was the football good? Yes. Can they be considered successful? Yes. Were they refreshingly entertaining? Yes. Will they be considered the best team of their day? No.

Perhaps this may change if they can one up Houllier’s 2001 vintage and win the “Quadruple”. In which case, they will then be considered similar to, but not quite as successful as Chelsea 2010-2020.

Should they fail to win any trophies this year, Man Utd from 2013-2023 will have won the exact same number of trophies as Klopp’s LFC, with one extra League cup, and one less Champions league title heading into his tenth year. Ooft.

Calvino

Modern-day Revie

Considered one of the greatest club teams of all time. Charismatic manager who took over when the club was in the doldrums. Legendary midfield. Colossal centre-half. (Yes, I am comparing Van Dijk to Jack Charlton.)

Won their fair share of trophies over a prolonged period, but finished runners-up more often than you can shake a stick at. Missed out on multiple trophies at the end of an epic season (1970/2022). Lost a European Cup final, although Revie had left when this happened to Leeds.

All we need now is for Klopp to leave for the England job and then quit because of financial dodginess in Dubai.

Robert, Birmingham.

…The club that can boast the best resources usually wins the Premier League.

I don’t like it – but aside from 2016 when Leicester defied the odds, the likes of a Forest or Derby winning the thing are long gone.

Leicester are part of a special group which also includes Arsenal and Liverpool who have managed to become champions ahead of a club with significantly better resources at their disposal.

Liverpool should have won more titles, just as Arsenal should have in the Wenger years, but I actually think Klopp deserves his flowers for achieving what he has ahead of the City juggernaut.

City are supposed to win the league and will probably be champions again come May. But I won’t be giving them any credit if they do. If Klopp does manage title number 2, he deserves way more credit than Pep would do. But that’s just my humble opinion.

Graham Simons, Gooner, Norf London

Playing a different game

Stats are starting to come out to show how Klopp has behaved differently from any other manager in the Premier League this season. He has made 191 changes to the starting line-ups this season, 56 more than anyone else. That 56 is a huge number in context. And on top of this, 30 goals and assists have come from substitutes this season, with the club again way ahead than their closest rival.

It’s difficult to know how much of this is by design, as obviously Liverpool have had their share of injury problems, but we keep hearing about injury woes from other clubs, so Liverpool are hardly unusual here.

It begs the question, has Klopp devised a new dimension to running a team here? I realise that such a question will be derided by the usual suspects, but bearing in mind the pretty dire season last year, and the fact that the midfield needed a rebuild, what he achieved so far must impress even the biggest cynic. Obviously, nothing won yet, and everyone is expecting a charge from City in the league, but Liverpool are way ahead of where anyone thought they would be pre-season.

It’s an amazing achievement – the squad appears to be far greater than the sum of its parts, and the manner in which he has plugged gaps from big losses is really impressive.

I am not sure he has an equal in the world game with this aspect of running a team. Young players come in, are incredibly well drilled and disciplined, and this doesn’t happen by accident.

Honestly? I always expect the worst – the 90s onwards have left a scar on me – so I take nothing for granted, but as ever, Liverpool fans are having the most fun right now, and that is all down to Klopp. And people want to suggest he has underachieved! What a load of bollocks.

Matthew (one game at a time)

Liverpool: Kings of England

Of course I took the bait when Liverpool where recently referred to as “English football’s second most successful club”. However, for some time I’d been meaning to apply a fair and proper way of scoring who was genuinely the best, based on all major trophies won, not just the crown jewels. Therefore, after awarding:

5 points for European Cups & Championships

4 for FA Cup & UEFA

3 for League Cup & Cup Winners

2 for World Club

1 for Super Cups & (sometimes shared) Charity Shields

We have a winner. The reds of Liverpool narrowly pip the reds of Trafford (not in Manchester) by 215.5 points to 210. Arsenal are back in third with 149.5 and City have overtaken Chelsea into fourth (113 v 106). If anyone has a more scientific way of judging (or my Excel spreadsheet is in error) then let’s see it, otherwise that pesky liver bird is back on its perch ..

Fitz, Charnock Richard FC

Moyes in – just

The problem David Moyes has at West Ham is that both sides of the argument are correct. So whenever results swing slightly one way, those pushing that agenda are very quick to speak out.

In the plus column;

Consecutive top 7 finishes, qualifying for Europe both times

Semi final of Europa League

Winning Conference League (first major trophy for 43 years)

Currently 6th, with highest PL points after 21 games

Consistently gets the best out of average players (Lingard, Bowen, Soucek, Coufal)

Turned London Stadium into an actual football ground during that first Europa League run – the atmosphere against Sevilla was only matched on a couple of occasions at Upton Park

Topped Europa group again this season, qualifying with ease for last 16

During this season’s Europa run, secured English football’s longest unbeaten run in Europe

Picking up some good wins against the so-called big boys

But in the against pile;

Games are always played on the back food

Lack of pace in the team

Players always take the easy option – the number of times we go from the edge of the opponent’s box back to our centre halves, or even keeper, is infuriating

When we go a goal up, we never push for a second

Incredibly slow to make substitutions. And when he does it is usually to just bring on Danny Ings or Pablo Fornals

Due to sitting back when ahead, a lot of draws actually feel like defeats

So the wins feel great, but the performances aren’t that enjoyable. We accept not having much possession against Arsenal, or even Spurs, and the two away wins in North London were beautiful, but then we struggle against Sheffield United and Bristol City in games we should be winning. Whatever your thoughts are about the last few minutes of the Sheffield United game, our performance did not deserve three points.

This debate will rumble on until he does actually leave. As is often the case, the loudest voices are the proponents for change, but a significant number are happy as things stand. When Fat Sam was in charge I was firmly in the get rid camp. There was no upside to the negative football that was played. But at least now we have a shiny tin pot in the cabinet and have given bloody noses to Chelsea, Man Utd, Spurs, and Arsenal (twice!) this season.

So, on balance, I am Moyes In. That night in Prague will live with me forever. The feeling as Jarrod Bowen went through in the 90th minute, in what felt like slow motion, made up for all the bullshit I had to put up with as a kid for supporting a crap team. And ultimately I have a dour Scotsman to thank for it.

Andy the hammer (goosebumps thinking about Jarrod’s winner again)

Berrada wasn’t wrong

No issue with Berrada’s tweets from days past.

They aren’t wrong.

Bayern pasted us for most of that game, and should have been about 3 up by the time Becks sent in that first magical corner.

I have the entire game at home on PVR, and that season’s Treble Video on VHS since it came out.

I can assure you, we are well aware of the feeling of having been treated rather harshly by providence that Bayern fans must have had after their team dominated most of that game.

As for off the pitch observation made…pretty much what the fan base has been saying for 10 years now.

Manc from SA (we can only hope that competent process and accountability models, measuring progress, impact and achievements will now be implemented. Want to work for a multi-billion dollar entity? There are standards)

Omar the innocent

To any Man Utd fans worried about Omar Berrada and the FFP charges.

Worry not! After diligently checking all media articles, I can now confirm that Berrada was single-handedly responsible for all our success whilst simultaneously being the only City employee with no involvement at all in the alleged breaches.

Glad to put your minds at rest.

Phil (MCFC)

Omar Berrada has been appointed the Red Devils' new chief executive.

Burden of proof​

Probably won’t be the only armchair legal eagle replying to Mark SK2 but wanted to clarify a couple of things.

He’s right that City don’t face a court of law but this means the standard of proof is significantly lower which increases the risk for the club. Rather than beyond reasonable doubt, the criminal standard, these hearings are to be found on the balance of probabilities.

I do agree that ultimately they’ll end up facing not much at all in terms of punishment, the case won’t go the same as UEFAs as that was proven (on the same standard) then overturned by CAS. CAS have no jurisdiction on the PL charges, though there is a right to appeal to another panel domestically.

Personally I expect the Premier League chiefs are negotiating how much it will cost Sheikh Mansoor to return not guilty verdicts.

Plus ça change

Andy, London (via everywhere)

Ten confessions

As a long standing (and lately, long suffering) United fan, I was brought up since the time of my first game at Old Trafford in 74 (the derby game, yeah that one) to despise many things in football. These included , not in any order, Liverpool, City, Arsenal, Liverpool, Leeds, anything southern, foreigners in our game and of course Liverpool. But life teaches you many lessons, including humility and recognizing when others are just better in whatever form. And so, even though I was brought up one way, I think it’s to time to admit that:

1) I wished we played like Liverpool for the last 10 years

2) KDB is an exquisite player

3) some/ many of our players are just not good enough

4) Mo Salah is special. Not just ability, but whenever I see him, he always seems to be giving 100% regardless that he’s won so much. See also Kyle Walker.

5) Arsene Wenger was really quite clever (despite what Stewie says)

6) I don’t get why commentators fall over themselves to pronounce a foreign players name in their countries accent. I don’t get upset if a French person pronounces Steve as Stef. It’s certainly not disrespectful. We have different accents, get over it.

7) the Chelsea team of early 2000’s was maybe the most resilient and hardest to play against I’ve ever seen, along with prime Forest under Cloughy

8) if Liverpool can sign some of those players and improve them, then why can’t we?

9) I used to love going to Goodison and Villa park. Always great atmosphere

10) always liked a sky blue kit. More Lazio than City but still. And the Fiorentina purple, lovely that.

Feel better I’ve got that off my chest. Just don’t tell anybody.

Steve (ex-Flixton Red), Ontario. (Still prefer to watch Altrincham over City)