A Liverpool fan does not think the Reds are firm favourites for the Premier League title due to four concerns, with Florian Wirtz the ‘new Kai Havertz’.

Why are Liverpool title favourites?

Just wanted to say, as rabid an LFC fan as I am, I think next season’s title race is really up in the air.

This time last season, no one expected us to win, least of all myself.

After all, we had just won ONE measly title in 34 years.

Now that we have won our SECOND measly title in 35 years, why / who thinks we are odds on favorites for next season?!?

Even if we are the presumptive favorites just like Man City last season, isn’t it possible that another dark horse team next season pull off an expected win? Why, we just did that this season!

Besides, we’ve just signed replacements for LB and RB; our big money buy playmaker is 22, slight of build, and hasn’t played in the EPL before. Some foreign folks just don’t succeed in the EPL, especially slight playmakers who were successes in other leagues (halo Juan Veron, Joao Felix, Henrikh, Jadon, Thiago…). We still got unreliable strikers, and our main pillars Vvd and Salah just got 1 year older.

It’s fun and nice to have a laugh at other teams (for a second time in 35 years welp), but I wont be the first to drink my own Kool Aid.

As far as I can predict, next season’s title race is wide open, as always 🙂

Gab YNWA. PS Shame on Barca and Real for trying to turn heads so they can sign players on the cheap. Do it honorably. If you like our players, make official contact, and pay MARKET RATES!

More on Wirtz…

Is Florian Wirtz the new Kai Havertz?

Not a bad player, but not what people thought he was going to be when he left Leverkusen for Chelsea.

Chris, NUFC

Reassigned free agents

Just read your article on freebies going to varying clubs.

Kyle Walker-Peters is a decent player but we’ve got Cash, Garcia, Ned, Digne, Maatsen as full backs. Not forgetting Konsa has played right back plenty of times. We don’t need another one but thanks for thinking of us.

UTV

Iain

Man Utd’s recruitment? Very frustrating…

When will Man United learn to improve their recruitment strategies, tactics and practices? When will they stop frustrating coaches and fans? When will they learn to make quick decisions on who to sign?

Season after season and for decades, United have always been linked with numerous players and they end up not signing them. They have been known to make approaches and submit a few unsuccessful offers sometimes.

A key United recruitment characteristic is the practice of delaying decision making compared with other bug clubs. United continue to lose many a player because of this indecision and the inability to identify, concentrate and pursue specifically targeted players instead of looking at or rather eying countless number of players.

It goes without saying that doing quick recruitment business will prevent rival clubs from hijacking our targets. It is now becoming increasingly imperative for United to reconsider their recruitment approaches with a view to doing quick business to facilitate and enhance the Head Coach’s planning efforts and eradicate pain for fans.

Professor (Dr) David Achanfuo Yeboah

Chelsea thoughts

Maresca continues to be an awful manager.

Jackson should never play a game for Chelsea again.

Maresca has killed Palmer’s threat more than Pep did with Grealish.

The commentary teams on DAZN have been the worst I’ve ever heard for football games. The commentator and co comms have been so bad.

Hopefully Tunis smash Chelsea so Maresca gets gone.

Will

…I’m not going to apologise for fellow LFC fans like Minty and Romulus – good for you lads for being as confident as Donald Trump is in his own mental and physical greatness despite all the evidence to the contrary.

But I am here to prove – and here’s a shocker – not all fans of the same club see things the same way. Some of us are glass half full, some see it as the glass is always half empty and dimwits like Pete Hegseth say the glass is too small, demand refill after refill, knock the glass over drunk and then blame everything on anyone but themselves.

Yet if we don’t have hope and faith we have nothing – we’re as empty as Marjorie Taylor-Greene’s head. Do we want football to leave us as cold as Stephen Miller’s heart?

So can we just not enjoy the transfer merry-go-round and stop pretending ALL Liverpool fans are ‘gobsh*tes’, ALL Arsenal supporters are deluded, ALL City fans are stupid, ALL Chelsea fans are plastic and ALL United fans are living in the past (OK that last one we can all agree with!).

All I can say is bring back the real football so my head isn’t filled with the awfulness that is currently American politics!

Jo (Wirtz tho’ . . . . ) Kent

Long, long seasons…

Given the over playing of everyone young or not , I cannot fathom the lightening of squads during this period where crushing injury lists are the norm .

Last season , I recall at least Bournemouth , City , Spurs , United , Newcastle , Arsenal and to an extent Liverpool as high level cases of injury crises .

The only upside I can think of is , when the inevitable , and it is inevitable , four players get crocked in the same position :- midfield / attack / defence etc the shining lights from the academy get a look-in .

A case in point – Ryan Gravenberch is exhausted , as Saka was last September , and Stefan Bajčetić has gone downhill .

Where is the cover ? Curtis re programmed ?

Josep Guardiola famously likes a small squad .and while City’s upgrades are impressive, Phil Foden desperately needs a good season. He is such a talented young English player suffocating somehow .

Personally , I can see him in a clever false 9 England role – post Kane, rotated within the ‘scaffolding’ of Rice , Bellingham, Saka , Jones, Gordon, Palmer, MGW , perhaps a re clubbed Grealish, with A.Warton / Angel Gomes in the Makelele role , but, clearly I am no Lucho .

The coming season ends with a ‘kin World Cup ! Having made two euro finals in a row it feels like now or never .

Tuchel then , get the defense solid and use the 5 sub rule to accomodate our riches in the front 6 .

Peter ( Spain favourites for the World cup I suppose , easier league , no league cup ) Andalucia

Infant-Trump Trophy…

I’ve not watched much of the Club World Cup, a snippet here and there when there’s no other sport to watch, but I have read about it.

I won’t go into the rights and wrongs of it as much more eloquent people than I have already done that on F365 and also Barney Ronay(Guardian) also seems to be on a mission to slate it daily to justify his jolly in Miami to be fair)

From what I have read:

* The match between Benfica and Auckland yesterday has a 2.5 hour half time delay due to thunderstorms.

* Matches are being played at midday in 38+C.

* FIFA are not allowing spectators to take their own water into grounds.

How is the above conducive to an environment that can host an Actual Real World Cup next Summer? Player and Supporter welfare is being completely disregarded for pure chasing of the dollar.

Much has been made of the fact South American team’s results are better than expected this far. I have no doubt that they are better than European perception but also imagine some of this might be due to ability to adjust to the climate.

I’m also not going to talk about the impact that a 48 team World Cup across a vast continent next year will also have on the environment.

Or the fact that the 4 World Cup principal host nations from 2018 onwards are global warmongers and/or petro states with human rights issues (the farcical 2030 multi continent event to allow Saudi’s unsolicited bid aside)

FIFA doing a sterling job aren’t they…

Sorry for distracting from the real story in town of who has won the still early stage transfer window!

Brian (Game has FIFAckin Gone) BRFC

Croydon FC

1 Freddie Woodman

2 Aaron Wan Bissaka

3 Dean Gordon

4 Steve Kember

5 Victor Moses

6 Tino Livramento

7 Emile Smith-Rowe

8 Leon McKenzie

9 Carlton Cole

10 Jason Puncheon

11 Wilfried Zaha

Manager – Roy Hodgson

Light on defence, heavy on attack. The UK’s sixth largest town could hold their own against any other!

Dave, Croydon