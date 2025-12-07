There are calls for Liverpool to sack Arne Slot, but a Mailboxer reckons Mohamed Salah is a ‘snake’ and has ‘ruined his legacy’ a la Trent Alexander-Arnold.

We also have the reaction to Arsenal’s loss to Aston Villa as three players ‘need time off’, while there are conflicting thoughts on a potential World Cup boycott.

Send your thoughts on anything and everything to theeditor@football365.com…

Slot’s time is probably up…

Win, lose or draw that game essentially showed why Slot’s time at Liverpool is probably up.

Best player on the pitch: Ekitike. Scored two goals. Literally hasn’t played football for 2 months.

Best midfielder: Szoboslai. Has been started at right back in multiple games this season and actively moved there to accommodate others during games.

Biggest liability: Konate. Again has cost us points. Started the season daydreaming about Madrid but has been so poor they’ve realised they need to look elsewhere. If Leoni wasn’t crocked it’s hard to imagine Konate would still be starting every week but if Gomez had been rested midweek (Ramsay looks good at right back, play the kid) then he could’ve started today. Poor management by Slot. Starting Gakpo every week when you’ve got Wirtz, a left winger who we casually dropped €100m to play as a no.10 with a free role, is criminal. What on earth did Rio do after his excellent job against Newcastle that he’s rarely been seen off the bench even? With the team as bad as they are now seems a great time to take a risk on some youngsters; see if anyone can prove their metal. We aren’t going to win the league and we don’t win matches anyway so what’s the harm in trying.

Now the Salah stuff. Salah has not had a good season by any stretch but he’s allowed to drop off form and still be treated with love and respect. Players need an arm round the shoulder in the modern game and perhaps that could’ve helped him find some form again. Salah might go down as the best player we have had in the PL era and probably in most conversations about the top 3 of all time; both for the club and in the league. His words have given insight into a general sense of disarray within the club.

Slot last season was immense but you’ve either grown too arrogant or forgotten what made this team tick. It’s time to move on.

Minty, LFC

READ: Who will be the next manager of Liverpool after Arne Slot sack?



I read with alarm Salah’s claim that there is no relationship left with Slot. Alarm because Slot is a manager and it is his job to build and maintain relationships with his players. If he cannot do this and immediately restore a working relationship with Salah. Going down this path there’s a real danger that he could lose the entire dressing room and drag us even further down.

Salah will be remembered by the Anfield faithful and in our history long after Slot is gone. Besides Slot owes Salah for the most memorable season in Slot’s life.

I’ve always maintained that a manager is as good as the cards he is dealt but here we have a manager who was dealt the winningest hand (League winnners and over half a billion dollars to improve) and he is blowing it and needs to go. Besides the Salah relationship:

1. He cannot manage the game when we are 2-0 up against a team near the relegation zone and again could not maintain a 3-2 lead.

2 .Lost 3-0 to Forest at home again a team near the relegation zone.

3. Did anyone else see any improvemnt in our play after he introduced Isak? He is ready to drop Salah but persists with the highly ineffective Isak??

4 .Our defense is so shaky at present and the worse in many a decade yet Slot in his wisdom cannot get the team pressing higher up the field. Every opposition is allowed the run of play in the midfield and know that once they in the final quarter of the field are highly likely to get a goal. Slot allows this week in and week out and then looks for scapegoats. Try some geggenpressing for a change? Bringing on Isak does not help one iota in this area.

Not like me to say this BUT time for him to go.

Best wishes

Joe, Long Beach, CA.

We’ve found the snake

I said a few weeks about that Konate was going to be the snake, but it turns out I was wrong.

Mo, how dare you turn in the team, and for all intents and purposes suggest you’ll be gone after the AFCON. For all this club has done for you, taking you from mediocrity in Italy, to giving you the freedom to become a world class player, you’ve been given everything.

And now you turn on the club, after signing your new contract with your signing bonus the size of a small countries GDP.

Well I hope you’re happy that you’ve ruined your legacy here, you might as well go to Madrid and speak some Spanglish in your presser because congrats- you’re TAA 2.0.

So long and good riddance.

YNWA. Darren

MORE LIVERPOOL CRISIS COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Liverpool ’emergency meeting’ today as interim manager ‘ready to step in’ to replace Arne Slot

👉 Arne Slot becomes new Premier League sack race favourite after Liverpool collapse, Salah bombshell

👉 Liverpool ’emergency meeting’ set but questions mount for Slot ahead of sack decision



Does Slot need time?

I think with Slot we are firmly in the territory where rival fans are pleading for patience which is a sure sign he needs to go. Also on an unrelated note, Amorim needs more time, Frank needs more time and Maresca needs more time. Man City on the other hand need to get rid of that clown Guardiola. He’s finished as a top level manager.

I can’t wait for Stewie’s mail with his references to top of the champions league group after 5 games trophy, 5 points clear in the premier league in November trophy, beating Bayern Munich 3-1 trophy and last but not least most points so far in the calendar year trophy. If Arsenal win one of the two big pots, Arsenal fans can goad Stewie until the cows come home but until then just leave it because Stewie will definitely get the last laugh.

Also, why can players be offside from a free kick and not a throw in? Offsides from free kicks should be scrapped. Goal poaching should most definitely be allowed when a free kick is taken. Let’s not forget that there is only a free kick in the fist place because the offending team broke the rules of the game. It would completely remove one more source of contentious decisions.

Also, it looks like Liverpool have signed the Real Sociedad version of Isak. There’s a reason why Newcastle were able to sign him in the first place after all. Confidence looks shot playing for a big club and that might not be something fixable. Better players than him have been great at smaller clubs but not been able to cut the mustard at bigger clubs. I’m a wiz on the guitar on my own in the spare room but you should see me when I’m playing in front of people. It’s like I’m wearing boxing gloves and at the moment Isak plays like he’s wearing boxing gloves instead of boots.

Seamus, Sweden

A ghostwriter for Stewie…

My piss is proper boiled. LFC Stewie is here (for a day at least) !

Barring that 5-1 against Eintracht Frankfurt, no lead has felt remotely secure in our shaky, arthritic grasp this season. It looks dodgy sledding right the way through til May for top four, but Thursday night football looks increasingly likely for us (if that).

What an ill-planned transfer window knitting this tiny patchwork blanket together over the summer; now it’s absolutely frigid out with toes, fingers, head and neck all exposed, numb and fucking frozen off. Sides play Liverpool now queueing to snap a piece off, but stray dogs won’t even come near.

Wolves are longgg gone. Man U might never see sunlight. West Ham are apathy defined and Spurs are the eternal punchline. But make no mistake, Liverpool are crisis club du jour. The throne is ours today, we’ll probably still be sat here in May.

Eric, Los Angeles CA (Here in LA rampant homelessness has been a problem; one shop owner in the city recently resorted to blasting Baby Shark on loop through the night to deter vagrants sleeping against their stoop. They’d do just as well piping in Peter Drury… man’s voice is nightmare fuel.)

What a game at Villa Park

I really really wish I was a neutral watching that. What a game of football, properly end to end, loads of chances, beautiful football and skills on show and 2 great managers showing us what they can do. Glad I watched it and Villa probably just deserved it so no complaints from me.

This is just what happens when your 3 first choice CBs are out. The calm at the back which has been the backbone of our run has been gutted and it shows in the chaos. I think any team in the League losing this many players would struggle, particularly at places like Villa Park. If we can make it through to our next game vs Villa on the 30th without anymore injuries and 4 wins i think we can still push for the title. Otherwise, the Man City music is ominous and its coming.

Rob A (wonder if the mailbox will be full of calm rational emails given were still top of the table or full of ridiculous takes? Who am I kidding…) AFC

READ: Arsenal dealt hammer blow by Aston Villa as Timber, Calafiori most feeble in title clash



It hurts to lose it that way but I called it before thw game start and said a draw would have been great and it looked like it till that last moment.

On to the game, in the first half we had good moments and controlled the game in those spells. We started second half in a good way and got the goal. The last 15 minutes was painful to watch as our players looked tired.

I do hope we will get some players back and Arteta will give Rice a rest against wolves and play Norgaard and give other minutes.

Timber and Merino also need some time off.

Lwazi (Cape Town)

Pointless, virtue-signalling boycotts

I can think of a few reasons for boycotting the World Cup. It’ll be brash, bloated, over-priced and (I suspect) toe-curlingly boring until the knockout rounds. But FIFA awarding a meaningless bauble to Donald Trump? Get over yourselves. I don’t think FIFA should be in the business of handing out peace prizes but if they insist on doing so, Donald Trump isn’t actually the worst choice. I’m not sure he’s ended as many wars as he thinks he has, but he’s undeniably been instrumental in sorting out a few. He’s certainly no neocon, unlike a few Democrat Presidents I could mention.

I’d also be interested to know if any of the mailboxers frothing at the mouth over this bit of silliness actually bothered to boycott the last World Cup. I did. You know, the one hosted by those guys who fund Hamas, lock up homosexuals and don’t let women make any serious life decisions without running it past a fella. And that’s before we get to all the migrant workers who died building those big, ugly stadiums. I skipped the whole thing. Didn’t follow the scores, didn’t watch the highlights. That means I’ve gone eight years without my World Cup fix. It’s also why – for all Infantino’s nonsense – I’m rather looking forward to this one . . .

There is a difference between performative outrage and actually having a conscience.

Matt Pitt

READ: FIFA a ‘complete disgrace’ and ‘there’s f*** all we can do’ but boycott the World Cup



To boycott or not to boycott?

Am likewise revolted by Infantino, Trump, supposedly apolitical FIFA’s deep, deep corruption levels. The beautiful game has been stolen.

But rather than boycott the football, what if a group of people- starting with F365 readers- committed to-

not buy any product that that was advertised during the world cup, especially the sponsors-

make a donation to a charity or foundation like Amnesty International, Transparency international or UNICEF as an offset? perhaps on a per-game basis, or as a lump sum? anyone think of another good charity to give to?

sadly not the first Human Rights farce of a world cup, won’t be the last.

any other readers think this could work- ?

So easy to get angry at the brazen gleeful evil of it all; I think it should be possible to enjoy the football with a clean conscience.

Phil, (Spurs/Sutton), London