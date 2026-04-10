Liverpool can save their season – but only if they sack Slot now

The Mailbox urges Liverpool to act now to save their wretched season while a rallying call is issued ahead of one of those Anfield nights…

The Reds were humbled at PSG but the tie isn’t over. All they need is a new manager and the Kop to have a sing-song.

As ever, get your views in to theeditor@football365.com.

What are Liverpool waiting for?

Fire him now and this group of players gets back to their level and qualifies for Champions League and maybe comes back in the second leg.

Don’t fire him and pay the consequences for the next 2-3 years. Not hard this ownership lark.

Niall, Annapolis

Rallying the Reds

Ok we were sh*t, no two ways about it. If we’d lost 5-0 it absolutely would have been a fair result. But thanks to some wonderful goalkeeping , the score was kept down.

Logic says PSG will humble us at Anfield. It’s almost impossible to imagine them not scoring and it’s increasingly difficult to imagine us scoring at all. Good times!

*However*… Logic frequently goes out of the window on European nights at Anfield. For those with slightly longer memories than just this season, cast your mind back to 2005. That side was not playing well in the League at all. With the obvious exception of one Stevie G.

Look at some of the *ahem* legendary names from that squad. Djimi Traore, Salif Diao, Igor Biscan, Djibiril Cisse , Harry Kewell for Gods sake- the list of shite players is damn near endless. Go man for man with this season’s side and the 2005 lot will not be contributing very much at all. And yet…

They won the Champions League, knocking out some incredible names on the way. Despite Milan absolutely dominating the final – with the exception of 5 incredible minutes – we somehow won. Find anyone who thought we would at half time in Istanbul, it’ll take a while.

My point being that something magical happens to us at Anfield in Europe. Much like Madrid in the Bernabeu, though not quite as good. We’re never to be counted out as long as we have a chance. And 2-0 absolutely gives us the chance we need.

I mean this is it for Arne – this one game, his entire future. If he’s ever capable of getting the side up and raring to go, this is the time. Score early and get the cat amongst the pigeons- put fear into their hearts.

PSG carried a 4-0 resat home to Barcelona and somehow lost 6-1 in the return – so they have previous.

PSG are the better side, very clearly. 19 times out of 20 they are going to win. But this can be the 20th time, the result that throws the form book to the wind. We just need to *believe* and make Anfield an absolute cauldron of noise.

Bring a pile of negativity to the game and we will get stuffed. So let’s tell logic and form to f**k off and remind people just who in the hell we are.

James, Liverpool

Stuck with Slot

I think, if the owners fancied Alonso, he would’ve been managing the team since January, much like when it was clear Jurgen was available, Brendan was gone very quickly.

Alonso plays a back 5, and that didn’t work against PSG, mostly because they haven’t got the players to play that system.

I wonder if it’s similar to what is reportedly going on in Labour with Kier Starmer. The party / FSG wanted to get rid, got to the edge, looked over and went “nope” that doesn’t look good, and Trmps / Salah’s outburst tipped the scales in Keir’s / Slot’s favour

I also genuinely feel the FSG recruitment team is at least 50% to blame, with the half a billion quid that has been largely wasted: especially the players they didn’t buy:

– the failure to get Guéhi, or alternative

– the failure to get Semenyo, to replace Salah, or alternative

– not buying a proper number 6, after they tried to buy those two that Chelsea bought

When it’s evident that those were not the only 4 players that would improve the squad in those positions, and it’s clear they saw a need to strengthen in those positions.

Sacking Slot would leave another manager to inherit those problems, and any elite manager wouldn’t want that.

Steve

Kudus KO

We now hear that Kudus isn’t coming back for Spurs this season.

If he plays so much as one minute for Ghana at the World Cup, he should join our disgrace of a medical team and the moron who sanctioned the sale of Brennan Johnson in the unemployment queue.

Kind regards

Sam

MORE: Big Weekend: Chelsea v Man City, Arsenal, Isak, De Zerbi and Spurs

Manchester branch of the Arsenal Supporters’ Club

I’m not going to claim to speak for all United fans, but every single one I know (which given there are about 40 in my immediate family is a reasonable amount) would prefer Arsenal to win the league over City! Honestly, I genuinely don’t think I’ve even heard people at work claim they would prefer City to win it…

I wrote in a few months back in defence of Arsenal, saying that at the start of the season, the three realistic challengers for the title were Arsenal, Liverpool and City, and for myself that meant there was only one tolerable option. Maybe it is different for other generations, although I grew up on the great SAF vs. Wenger battles, but I don’t hate Arsenal, it’s a football rivalry but it doesn’t get in your bones like a local one.

That being said, if Arsenal don’t win the league (can’t look past Bayern for the Champions League personally, so I don’t think they’ll win that), I will find it very funny.

Jack (Just nice to not have the two options be City or Liverpool for a change) Manchester

Still not fooled by Frank

Heralding Frank Lampard as the next big thing on the managerial circuit circus is *Premature Evaluation* (wink, wink, hint, hint). Lampard is a nepo baby when it comes to managerial chops. His daddy gave him the platform to go on and become the great footballer he was, as well as being a Chelsea legend.

But please, let’s not be quick to cream our chinos just because Lampard is a win away from getting Coventry City back in the top flight. As you said, he sh@t the bed when given a proper job in The Bestest League in the World ™.

Here’s a thought: maybe, just maybe, the Championship is his level, and he is Bambi caught in the bright lights of the English top flight. Thomas Frank flopped when given a bigger job at Tottenham. Graham Potter flopped at Chelsea while David Moyes was the nepo baby of Sir Alex Fegerson, the greatest human being to coach football.

Anyhoo, stop giving Lampard more rope to hang himself with by giving him early praise because he’s English, which will only invite jealousy, envy, and hatred. But hey, keep your head up, you still have Big Sham ™, the only English Manager, or only manager in the universe to have a 100% record.

Muthama Gitonga, Nyeri (Mount Kenya)

MORE: Frank Lampard is proof we’re too quick to judge former players as managers

What about the basics, Roy?

‘Listen, I’m fed up. The same story in every match. What about the basics’

Said Roy Keane on the awful Stick to Football podcast about Trent Alexander-Arnold’s recent performances, but tbh, the same thing could be said about Keane’s punditry—playing up for the cameras with his miserable old sod persona in every match he’s in the studio for.

Same story every time, really.

Ant MUFC (I’m aware of the irony of emailing to moan about Keane moaning… so don’t bother pointing that out)

Done for the season

Response to Minty’s time off — same here mate, I can’t be doing with this pathetic footie anymore. Cricket season has kicked off, that’ll do until it’s World Cup time…

Dan, London