Liverpool supporters are ‘obnoxious’ for wanting more credit, and ‘delusional’ if they really think a Premier League conspiracy against them exists.

Ange sacked off

Morning all

Thanks for the call to arms this morning where you’ve shown some surprise at not getting any Ange letters.

Can I tell you why?

I think it really has gotten to look-the-other-way, car crash, dumpster fire levels. The whole thing is giving me the ick.

This season, even more than the end of last, has come with a raft of negative emotions. Surprise, frustration, anger…which has now turned into an apathy that I can only be jolted out of by my friends at 365 making the homepage headline one that focusses on the aforementioned apathy.

Ooooooohhhh it’s horrible innit. The fights with the fans, the lack of shots, Maddison saying he doesn’t really want to be standing there being interviewed, the complete crapness, the questions about Poch, the questions that the media know he’ll rise to, the complete lack of a midfield for over 18 months, the players getting worse before your eyes (Sonny, big Dom Solanke), Bentancur being picked over Archie Grey, Mikey Moore’s mysterious virus, the hamstrings, the pics of Poch and Daniel having a campachuchu, Romero mugging the physios off and then playing twice for the Argies, the email about early release tickets for Chris Brown (busy that night fellas), the soundbites about sustainable spending, Johnson flickering at goodness in the autumn and then being rubbish again, rightfully being bottom of the 365 fan optimism league, the only joy being had from the gamification of finding someone to buy your season ticket for every game, Gazza being skint. It really is horrible.

Seems like I did write in after all, have a cracking weekend

Andrew

Taking the PGMOL

Can’t imagine why the PGMOL/Paul Tierney/the Premier League/rival fans all have it in for Liverpool? It’s such a mystery when your conduct, demeanour and grasp of sanity is so exemplary…

Lewis, Busby Way

Get over it

I’m a Liverpool fan. We’ve had a few shocking decisions against us, but I watch a lot of football and I suspect every fan can recall a bananas decision that went against them. It’s an imperfect game and refereeing is imperfect.

It p*sses me off sometimes too. But we just have to suck it up and get on with it

Ronan



Everton have been dicked by VAR for ages

I wanted to take in a few mailboxes to see the responses to the Merseyside Derby before I waded in with my own. First things first:

I thought Tarky was going to get red after the VAR review.

I thought the follow through warranted a red.

I thought Beto was just a whisker offside but had there been no VAR, that goal would have stood.

I thought Pickford should have received yellow for the afters on Diaz.

With that out of the way, let me repeat a few things I’ve seen written in this very mailbox:

“No one cares if you were screwed or not.”

“These things even themselves out over a season.”

“The officiating in the best league in the world is the worst in the world.”

Everton have been absolutely dicked by VAR since it’s inception. We’ve even been screwed over by the infamous diving panel that has screwed absolutely no one over since much less penalized someone for diving after the match.

It’s fair to say that while Liverpool may have been screwed by the officiating and VAR, no one can doubt that the absolute bad calls/non-calls/VAR calls that Everton have received over the years were somewhat righted because “these things even themselves out.”

No sympathy for Liverpool because they’re our hated rival but some sympathy for Liverpool because we’ve been royally rogered by the exact same calls.

TX Bill, EFC

Take your Pick

Pickford yet again not being booked for an awful foul on another player as, “the ref had blown the whistle”

Yet how can players and managers be sent off or booked after the ref has blown for the end of the match? As happened this season in the reverse fixture between Liverpool and Everton?

Seems a rule change is needed that dangerous play on the pitch at any time is subject to punishment regardless of what the ref has done with their whistle.

Tony

Down with VAR

Semi-automated offside will be fine, I guess. I hate hairs’-breadth offside decisions as much as the next guy, but I hate a five-minute VAR review way more, and I trust it less.

Although many of the letters in Thursday’s mailbox made me groan, they were generally correct as to the quality of several disciplinary calls in the mid-week. VAR does not guarantee good calls and never has; that’s a provable fact. Indeed, I’ve come to believe that refereeing performance is suffering from the second-guessing of video review, which, not incidentally, makes it harder to blame the referee on the pitch for their calls. Refereeing by committee has been a loss on all fronts.

Even when VAR gets it right, it’s only occasionally worth the disruption to the game. Perhaps players feel differently; they’re trading occasional rest breaks for ten minutes of extra time. But for my money, the match experience is lessened by the process at the pitch, on the telly, and on the train home. Bad calls have always been a part of refereed sport. Down with VAR.

Chris C, Toon Army DC

MAGA reaches Liverpool

There is a joke in America that goes “who is more obnoxious than a Boston Red Sox Fan when they are losing? A Boston Red Sox Fan when they are WINNING!” Well it seems like FSG have managed to transport this obnoxious quality over the pond and transplanted it firmly in Merseyside. You WON THE GAME FFS and still the Mailbox was full of whining Liverpool fans.

Seriously how stupid do you sound when you say there is a conspiracy against your team. If there truly was, why are you 12 points ahead with just a few games to go? The team could probably all go on their summer holidays right now and Arsenal still couldn’t catch you. Even Flat Earthers say “Dude, you’re being ridiculous!”

Before some Stato comes back with an analysis of every game to show a bias, let’s just look at the ridiculous claim of conspiracy:

a) There would have to be some meetings and coordination amongst the Referees to decide a) what games and b) what offenses they should decide against Liverpool. This is the same organization who couldn’t organize a piss up in a brewery!

b) Despite whatever dubious calls that may have gone against Liverpool this season, the team has lost only ONE game and won or tied countless games this season in the extra minutes tacked on at the end of regulation time. Remember “Fergie Time” anyone?

c) Every week, in every game, in every league, Referees get calls wrong! Really, it’s not about YOU. Maybe all this “it means more” stuff has wrapped you all a bit too tight. Your delusion is not everyone else’s reality.

Having been a Referee, there were certainly teams I could not stand, either because of some mouthy player, or dirty tactics or chippy fans/parents. Did some 50/50 calls go against them? Sure but they were usually more of a subconscious thing. I was always trying to do the best I could. Remember, no Referee starts out with an agenda against any team or player. They usually warrant it by being a PITA over a period of time, i.e. Keane, Bellamy, Shearer, etc. Look at Newcastle, the Masters of the “Dark Arts” this season. You don’t think Referees are keeping an extra eye on their tricks? Does that make it a conspiracy?

So please, you got the banana fudge Sunday with the whipped cream and cherry on top. Can you you just enjoy that and not whine about not having the sprinkles too?

Adidasmufc (IF a thigh-high, off the floor, studs up tackle, from behind, is NOT a red card, there’s no point even having Referees anymore)

Only Liverpool have made it look easy

8 games to go.

24 points left to fight for.

I started supporting Liverpool in 1992, mostly because I was in love with the Beatles and the colour red. Bigger kids at school were into them, and that all came together and it stuck. No one in my family liked football.

I’ve been fortunate to see the team play a number of times over the years and since moving to Australia, almost zero.

One thing that has stuck by me, is how hated the club/city has always been during that time. I have people in my life who couldn’t care less for football, still sneer and say they hope Liverpool win nothing.

We had our wilderness years, we did 30 tough years with plenty of trophies but never the one that mattered most. We didn’t stop believing one day the sun might shine on us again.

The world locked down, we won, and the asterisk pedlars came out in full force denigrating the win.

The world opened up, City continued to win anything and everything.

We are now 8 games away from winning again. And yet, the noise around us continues to grow. The language, the insinuations, the half truths, and all the bile, continues to spout forth.

We aren’t backed by oil purveyors. We don’t have gajillionaire owners who are buying success. To a point, we are the absolute opposite of those who’ve come through and bought success over a sustained period.

I don’t need you to like us, I don’t need you to care. Your minds are made up and that’s fine.

But perhaps, just perhaps, maybe just appreciate in the “easiest and worstest season ever ever” only one club actually stood up and made it look easy.

Only one club spent 14m on an Italian bench warmer.

Only one club trusted the building blocks in place from a squad that were doing well until March/April last year.

Only one club installed a manager with zero experience with British football and said they were backed to make a difference.

I get it. I had those wilderness years, I hated United for their success and enjoyed their demise. So perhaps I am a hypocrite.

The one thing I am confident in, is that opinions of others about how we get to where we are today, doesn’t bother us. Any one of your clubs (excluding Southampton) could have stood up and been a difference maker this year but didn’t. So perhaps, look at your own failings with the same level of objectivity and work out where you fell down, and focus on your own.

Barry (Perth)

To all fans saying that the league was easier to win this season, my question is simply:

Why didn’t your team win it if it was so easy ???

Shiraz, Johannesburg

Glade in the Forest

There is now a four point gap between Nottingham Forest and Arsenal which looks tantalisingly bridgeable for Forest. They are probably, sensibly eyeing anywhere in Champions League places as a dream scenario yet if they were to finish as runners up I reckon Nuno gets the manager of the season award . Given the wage differences that is more than fair enough.

Not only that, are they not, based on form and their league position, favourites to beat City in the FA Cup semi final and also favourites to beat either Villa or Palace in the Final ?

It would be a marvellous season for all involved if that happens .

Personally , I am keen for both of those scenarios to pan out . Forest and Nuno’s team have been doing this differently and are a breath of fresh air .

Peter ( Clasico Copa del Rey Final April 26th Sevilla ) Andalucia .



The least passionate derby in world football?

I was at the Emirates this week to see the famous London derby that is Arsenal vs Fulham. I then contrasted with the highlights from one of the fiercest derbies in the world which is Galatasaray vs Fenerbahçe. Mourinho and Turkish football really is a match made in heaven. The irony of Mourinho accusing the Fenerbahçe coach of “going down like he was shot” cannot be lost on any opposition player, manager, coach or fan that has competed against any of the 10 teams Mourinho’s managed over 1,180 games. Live by the sword, die by the sword Jose.

Back to Arsenal and there was literally no animosity or little atmosphere; to be fair the Emirates can be a bit of a library at the best of times as is well noted but it got me thinking about what is the least passionate derby in the world?

Sure, you can say that there are 6 London clubs in the Premier League so is Arsenal vs Fulham even a derby, but just based on 2 teams in the same city consistently playing in the same league is there a less passionate derby than Arsenal vs Fulham?

Maybe in Buenos Aires or another city that has half a dozen teams from one city in the league is there a my enemies enemies are my friends type of thing going on?

Paul K, London

Bloody kids

City fan here. I wrote in about taking my boys (primary school age) to their first football game at the Mighty O’s some two years ago. They enjoyed it but, one consequence was that the eldest subsequently declared that he was a Liverpool fan because his best mate in his class was. (Oh, the horror). Meanwhile, the youngest decided he was a Leicester fan (for the same reason). The little gits.

Was deflated at first and, I’ll be honest, disappointed. But I love them enough to know that there’s no point me shoving my club down their throats. I genuinely don’t mind who they support. It’s their choice. A trifling matter like football won’t stop them being my boys.

Since then, though, it’s become patently obvious that they are both unable to name any other player than Mo Salah and Jamie Vardy (respectively).

Then, much to their Mum’s disapproval (she doesn’t like footy), we settled down on the couch to watch Bournemouth v City on council telly. And what do you know? They knew who the ‘striking Viking’ was (especially when he scored) as well as most of the other main players. They even knew who Guardiola was!

On top of that, they knew the words to Blue Moon, ‘We’re not really here,’ ‘the best team in the land and all the world’ and even ‘Ohhhh Kevin De Bruyne!’ and sang them. What’s more, they jumped up and celebrated more than I did when we won.

I said nothing on the day but have since been unable to shake an image in my mind of me being Dr Evil with his little finger to his lips.

Mark (Gotcha you little sods!) MCFC.