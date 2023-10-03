Liverpool are fighting the good fight for all of society. We should all get behind them…

The Mailbox urges supporters of every club to come together behind Liverpool while the justice-seeking Reds refuse to be fobbed off.

Liverpool fighting for us all

It may be because I’m a Liverpool fan but the Jones sending off was incorrect, reading this you may disagree. Gary Neville agreed with me and he’s a Man Utd man.

It’s not unfair to say it was a 50/50 call.

That’s exactly why he should have stayed on the pitch, because it wasn’t a ‘clear and obvious error’.

That’s the kind of controversy VAR was always going to throw up.

The Diaz ‘goal’ should never happen, but its the reaction to Liverpool’s statement that intrigued me.

Liverpool want to ‘escalate and resolve’, they want to ensure this sort of thing never happens again.

The reaction seems to be that Liverpool should ‘move on’, the refs ‘f@@ked up’.

Right now we can ask ‘well, what can Liverpool do?’

Not let it go, that’s what. Make sure that enough pressure is placed on PGMOL and the individual referees, to ensure a cock-up this monumental and basic never happens again!

It’s something I see in society all them time now, we just accept the inadequate, we just accept our bank/electric company/phone supplier/Government will f**k up, leaving it with a ‘what can you do’ or ‘no point in moaning’ and what happens most banks/electric companies/phone suppliers have terrible services/customer service.

We let our various levels of Government get away, repeatedly, with things that negatively affect our lives because ‘what ya gonna do’.

Maybe it’ll take Liverpool FC making a stand to finally improve VAR in the Premier League and stop PGMOL having to issue any more ‘apologies’.

Maybe it’ll help your club one day?

Maybe you’ll help someone else by escalating something in your life you think shouldn’t happen?

Graham (feeling ill and not because of the game)

Condescension365

This time David Tickner. It seems a lot of the football media are reading Liverpool’s statement in extremely bad faith.

Firstly, if Liverpool do believe that there is corruption then they absolutely should act on that. In what world would the best option be to ignore it, accept a pat on the head and a half-baked ‘apology’ (that doesn’t actually say sorry)? Title races between City and Liverpool have come down to 1 point in the past so matches like this could make all the difference.

There’s an air in the British Media and in the league that you cannot question the officials. But Serie A had match fixing, La Liga has had bribed officials, why is it so bonkers to think it could happen here? I don’t have a view on whether there is actually corruption or not, but dismissing the possibility out of hand is naieve, especially given recent comments by the likes of Mike Dean.

Secondly; we don’t know what actions Liverpool are referring to. Are they asking for the match to be replayed? I doubt it. Are they asking for more transparency in decisions, how refs are appointed etc? Possibly. This seems like a good thing as far as I’m concerned and I’ve seen fans across the board request it, pointing to rugby as an example, so why the bed-wetting now?

Are they asking for understanding of exactly what happened with the Diaz goal because the explanation doesn’t seem to quite stack up? Whether assistants in a game should be allowed to officiate in games in the Middle East 48 hours beforehand (let alone in a state that de-facto owns your main club rival)? Again, these seem fairly reasonable.

Are they asking why the automated technology available was not adopted? If the concern from PGMOL and F365 is genuinely offficials wellbeing, then surely this would be beneficial in helping to remove stupid mistakes like Sunday and therefore alleviating the criticism from the officials directly?

We don’t know what they are asking. If Liverpool are asking for a replay it will rightly be laughed out of the room. If they are asking for meaningful change in the PGMOL then it’s about time and will be completed with discourse between all clubs and the league. That’s a good thing.

Again, at their worst decisions like this decide titles and relegations. As fans we pay £1000s each year travelling to support our teams just for stuff like this to happen and then be told “sorry” (although again… there was no apology in the PGMOL statement). They impact the turnover and financial sustainability of clubs. They ruin games. Sorry is quite simply good enough, especially when it’s not the first time and won’t be the last.

So can you please stop with the faux outrage about Liverpool’s statement and let’s just see where this goes and what comes out of it.

Seamus

…I just finished reading Dave (Spurs supporter) Tickner’s article on Liverpool’s Statement responding to PGMOL’s apology. There were a number of points he made which I strongly disagree with.

First, Dave does not seem to be entirely informed on the nature of Liverpool’s response. Liverpool have briefed journalists that they are particularly concerned that the VAR officials were traveling back on a seven hour flight from doing work in the UAE 24 hours prior to their VAR duty for Spurs vs Liverpool. This is not about “VAR malfunctioning”, it is about a PGMOL failure. It is entirely correct and fair for Liverpool to question this, given the nature of the massive obvious error made by the VAR officials. Beyond the fact that it is not appropriate for top-flight referees to be doing second jobs in other countries, especially when this involves significant travel times and could impact their concentration/focus/energy levels, there is a clear perceived conflict of interest problem with referees doing work in countries with obvious direct relationships to Premier League clubs (Newcastle/Manchester City). I am not suggesting in any form that there is an actual conflict of interest, never mind actual corruption – but what some people seem to not recognize is that even having a perceived conflict of interest is not acceptable from a governance perspective.

Secondly, Dave implies that other VAR decisions impacting other teams have been similar/worse. I have to raise my hand and admit that I am biased here, but I have watched the various other “Best Of VAR” hits people have been citing, and I don’t agree with the parallels being drawn. The Sheffield United / Aston Villa “occlusion” goal was caused by a technical limitation with the Hawkeye technology, it has nothing to do with significant human error, incompetence or PGMOL. Others (not Dave) mentioned the Arsenal Brentford offside goal last season; while there are similarities, I would argue that this offside was actually quite complex and difficult to spot. It is a good example of “VAR is still subject to human error, it’s not perfect” – but it still took me a few watches to see where the missed offside was.

Thirdly, Dave claims that “it goes without saying that referees and officials are far more concerned with sporting integrity than Liverpool, Spurs or other clubs”. It sounds like a perfectly reasonable thing to say, if we lived in a world where Mike Dean did not literally admit to covering up his friend’s mistake when on VAR duty. It also sounds a lot more reasonable if you are not aware that the VAR Officials who made this significant human error had not flown to UAE 24 hours prior to the game. (Again, this is about perceived conflict of interest, not about corruption).

I agree with Dave’s point that the final paragraph of Liverpool’s statement, talking about exploring the full range of options available, is embarassing. I wish they had left that part out, or worded it differently. But I am happy with the rest of it and I think that fans of other clubs should be happy that Liverpool are taking up the PGMOL on this topic, rather than engaging in typical knee-jerk tribalism.

Oliver Dziggel, Geneva Switzerland

…What a wilfully obtuse pile of words there from Dave ‘hatchet job’ Tickner. Its like he’s tried to go for every single negative debating trope out there:

Strawman argument? Check

Slippery slope fallacy? Check

False equivalences? Check

I’ll spell it out in very simple terms Dave. The reason that there is more kerfuffle this time than all of the other instances you’ve mentioned is as follows:

The VAR saw that a goal should have been awarded and did nothing to ensure that the goal was awarded.

In all the other instances you’ve described there was an element of subjectivity or a lack of conclusive proof available to the officials at that time. Not in this case. The official had conclusive proof that a goal should have been awarded and did not intervene. That is what is undermining sporting integrity. Moreover, the explanation failed to offer any ‘explanation’. It just stated a fact ‘”The goal by Luiz Diaz was disallowed for offside by the on-field team of match officials. This was a clear and obvious factual error and should have resulted in the goal being awarded through VAR intervention, however, the VAR failed to intervene.”

Where’s the audio? The audio transcript? The timeline of activity during and after the check? Where’s Darren England’s statement (directly or indirectly) explaining how it came to be that he chose not to inform the on-field referee or the fourth official that a goal should’ve been awarded. I’ve heard some bullsh!t that once the free kick was taken (30 seconds after the review during which time VAR failed to recognise that a centre circle kick-off wasn’t happening) they couldn’t pull it back, as if a referee never stops play and resets when a free kick is taken from the wrong place. Or that Manchester United had a penalty awarded after the full-time whistle.

Ultimately, until the PGMOL stop marking their own homework and there becomes a separation of duties between on-field referees and a professionally run team of video assistants it will forever remain a closed shop cabal of arse covering cronies.

James Outram, Wirral

Integrity b*llocks

I’m a Liverpool fan who is frankly flabbergasted at the trainwreck of this non offside goal being disallowed. I spent yesterday reading every article about it, and for the first time ever, was actually allowing thoughts of corruption to enter my head. The VAR / AVAR can’t have even been watching or listening to the match if they thought a goal had been awarded. Which of course leads me to wonder why. However, thankfully Liverpool’s official statement, and in particular the phrase ‘sporting integrity’, helped clarify my position.

Ultimately, we’re here because of players and clubs. Even in the purest of sporting worlds, the opportunity to identify and address clear and obvious errors would be welcome. In the cesspit that is top level professional football, it’s vital. But that’s only due to the relentless cheating by players, coaching staff and managers from minutes 1-100.

Diving, sneaky fouls, pressuring referees, and timewasting all call professional integrity into doubt, every single match. When I think of clear and obvious errors, my immediate thought is of the many penalties won by Jamie Vardy for kicking his own leg, putting his body in front of defenders so they have no choice but to run into him, etc. Harry Kane too. Outside the penalty area, last season Jordan Henderson became a low level Bruno Fernandes tribute act, every contact warranting him falling over and exclaiming loudly. Virgil Van Dijk’s constant beration of referees is mirrored by at least one player at every team across the league. And both of those players play or played for the team winning the fair play award year after year. This sounds good, but it’s really only telling us that Liverpool are the least worst of a terrible bunch. Active cheating runs through every team.

So for Liverpool, or any team, to now use the phrase ‘sporting integrity’ really gets my goat. All Liverpool fans want to get to the bottom of this current debacle, but it’s at least 10 years too late to be talking about integrity in football.

Yours, Michael Gibson

Bin VAR?

So just making sure I’m clear. John Nicholson’s solution to the mistakes that VAR makes is to scrap it and go back to a game that had even more mistakes in it previously because, as he puts it, “all of them involve imperfect humans.”

Great, that makes perfect sense. So because humans sometimes make mistakes with the VAR, and we’re upset about the mistakes being made, we should remove the system entirely so we can all have more mistakes to get angry about. Brilliant logic.

Here’s a better idea. We could all grow up. We could recognise, as John says, that imperfect humans will make mistakes and some of them will affect the outcome of games but that if you give those imperfect humans various bits of video replay and goal-line technology overall will mean that fewer such mistakes are made compared to the alternative. Indeed, VAR has often been very helpful in ensuring correct decisions are made when otherwise various fans would be crying injustice.

John himself says that game is littered with mistakes – “we can deal with it” and “if you can’t deal with it, football is not for you.” So why exactly are you complaining about VAR, John, if you can deal with mistakes so readily? Don’t let the door hit you on your way out.

p.s. I fully recognise the game was abominably officiated on Saturday and Spurs got away with one. But two wrongs don’t make a right and the current hysteria is ridiculous.

Father Dave, Maidstone (THFC)

Give them a replay. Then what?

As no doubt many others will point out this is not the first ‘factual’ f*ck up by VAR/Technology/a Non Referee.

A dodgy Casio incorrectly failed to award a goal to Sheffield Utd vs Villa during the good ol’ Pandemic and ultimately that point kept Villa up and the additional 2 points would have meant SU getting in to Europe if I remember correctly?

The point being if that had been replayed in one outcome Villa would have gone down, sold Jack Grealish then, City would never have won the treble a season earlier or never etc, etc. Nobody knows what impact the goal being given, not given would have had and that’s the same for Saturday.

The fault is that they didn’t have the bottle to stop the game or just not restart it for fear of being made to look incompetent live and not 90 mins later

Replay the game and there is no end of counter arguments/claims

Liverpool replayed Spurs when they were weaker

Spurs replayed Liverpool when they were weaker

Salah had been sold to Saudi when the game was replayed so we need him back to play in this one

and on and on….

Whatever happens now is the wrong outcome for some and the right for others

Logically the only sensible idea is to only allow players with VAR in their name to run it leading to Jamie Vardy disallowing goals galore as he spilt Skittles Vodka all over the VAR keyboard

Roger Milford (the last great referee)

Reasonable paranoia

Given that Liverpool fans live in a world where the government, police, judiciary and the governing body of the national sport will engage in a criminal conspiracy to cover up their deaths, I think they can be forgiven a little bit of paranoia. And while there’s prima facie no reason to believe that the errors on Saturday were anything other than errors, any enquiry into what happened absolutely has to consider maleficience as a potential reason for them happening.

The United Kingdom is a country where up to 10% of the entire national economy is the City of London engaging in money laundering on behalf of global criminal syndicates, where the ruling party distributed up to half a trillion pounds of taxpayers money to companies (some set up for just that purpose) linked to cronies of that party. One of the reasons that this sort of corruption is endemic in British public life is the sense that this isn’t the sort of country where these things happen. The “it couldn’t happen here” attitude is why it DOES happen here. Every single day it happens here.

So I hope that any subsequent enquiry will establish that Simon Hooper, Adrian Holmes, Simon Long, Darren England and Dan Cook are simply bad at their jobs, and it’s one of those things. But we need to consider more nefarious motives, if only to eliminate them.

Dara O’Reilly, London

VAR the VAR

Just, a quick point. I know everyone is calling for the audio between the on-field ref and the VAR ref to be broadcast for all to hear but I also think it would be a good idea to have live footage of the VAR room, just to make sure the refs are actually watching the screens and concentrating on the job at hand. Given what happened on Saturday, I can’t help but wonder if everyone is just sitting around chatting and drinking coffee, their swivel chairs facing away from the screens with ‘Saturday morning overtime style’ vibes in the air. Is there too much banter in the VAR room? It’s a great job and everyone involved is obviously thrilled to be a part of it but a group of high-spirited young men sitting together always leads to concentration levels dropping. On the pitch all eyes are on you, so professionalism is a must but behind closed doors who knows what’s going on.

Seamus, Sweden

Come together, right now

For a brief moment, there was light. So egregious was the nonsense of the Luis Diaz “goal” and the ludicrous explanation given that fans of all colours and creeds, north and south, seemed to come together to say “WTF? No, you can’t be serious. This needs to be fixed. It’s gone too far.”

However, it was but a fleeting moment of comradery that could’ve been harnessed into a challenge to the status quo and reform of the unaccountable, impenetrable, and frankly incompetent world of officialdom in this country.

And then 48 hours later it was gone – Gary Neville is doing some Olympian rowing back on his initial position to argue that the apology from the PGMOL is sufficient and we should all move on even though an acknowledgement is not an apology, Tottenham fans have taken offence that their victory was somehow tarnished and how if the decision had happened to them everyone would’ve laughed, Chelsea fans arguing that they have been the underdog when it comes to refereeing decisions for years, United fans somehow drawing comparisons to Garnacho being called “offside” against Arsenal, Arsenal fans joining in Liverpool fans concerns only to be able to mock Spurs fans, and City fans…well I’m not sure what City fans were complaining about really, and fans of many other clubs just laughing and suggesting that LiVARpool got what they deserved at last.

And yet we have not even heard the audio from Stockley Park to confirm the official account given. Nor do we yet understand why none of the I can’t even think how many trained professional officials involved (it is not just the VAR and AVAR who missed this – Howard Webb and Michael Owen’s Sky Sports show highlighted beautifully just how much the officials are talking to one another during the game – at no point did the referee say that is offside or ask the assistants is that offside or inform the VAR that offside had been given? If he did were they all missed by the VAR and AVAR?) failed to spot the error nor bring the referee’s attention to it before restarting the game – amateur analysis suggests that he was informed almost a minute later, what happened in between!?

It’s happened before and it will happen again. The protests against the European Super League saw fans of many clubs coming together to scream that enough was enough and this had to stop. It did – and once it all went back to normal the powers that be just rebadged and further bastardised the Champions League as an ESL-lite. Twenty is plenty highlighted the success that could be achieved if fans came together, albeit all too briefly.

Most disgustingly it happened after the Champions League Final in Paris where Liverpool fans were told to stop whining and get to the ground earlier, why didn’t Real Madrid fans have the same problems, and have the finger of suspicion pointed at them by rival fans who once again brought up Hillsborough and Heysel even when official reports and hearings showed conclusively that it was a matter of police and UEFA failings that could’ve led to a loss of life only prevented by the self-policing of the majority of fans.

Football fans are treated as either cash cows by clubs and television, animals by the police, or an annoyance/irrelevance by the powers that run the football and frankly, we deserve it.

Regards,

Lindsay, Dublin.

Fine margins

Just a really obvious point really – twice in the last 5 seasons Liverpool have lost the title by a single point.

This is not to say we are going to win or even strongly challenge this season (still very much a WIP for me, I think we’re all just desperate for someone to challenge City), however, I mean come on.

In a World where City are almost guaranteed to get 90+ points, you can’t afford such rank incompetence. Not to say we would go on to win or even draw – but we would have been defending a lead with 10 men – in a game where not once were we in front. It is a near as damn a game changing (potentially points-costing) decision.

This season alone we’ve had the Trent ‘controversy’ (should have been a foul for Liverpool), Mac Allister (RECINDED after the game), Jones (ugh), Jota (first yellow for the player falling over HIS OWN LEG) and now a goal at 0-0 while down to ten men (with the aforementioned Jones red).

It’s not conspiracy, it’s not anti-Liverpool bias, it’s just people being bad at their jobs, consistently. It’s across all the games, and all the clubs. This just happens to be a stark example.

Sort it out for the love of God. When the margins in the table can be so fine, how can we allow the levels off the pitch the be so low. They have TV replays and all the time they need – lack of concentration? Embarrassing.

Cheers,

Marc (LFC)

Liverpool’s lack of grace

Day 3 now it’s just f**king relentless isn’t it. Official statements now, questioning the integrity of the game because an admittedly poor decision went against them.

The main problem I have with it, is how utterly lacking in humility Liverpool are, how lacking in humility Jurgen Klopp is.

Football is a game of margins and errors. It has been since the Dawn of time. Every fan of every club can recount games where they’ve been robbed by poor officiating. Even last season at Anfield, Diogo Jota kicked Oliver Skipp IN THE HEAD. The referee booked him but VAR did not intervene to upgrade it to a red. Ryan Mason, our caretaker manager at the time and understandably a man who is concerned about safety of footballers and head injuries, commented his concerns on the challenge.

Jurgen Klopp: “Ryan Mason has other things to worry about”. Well, quite. Very humble and tremendously preoccupied with the integrity of decisions that helped his side.

But I don’t want to go on about these fans as the mailbox would be chock full of fans writing in and anyone can pull examples like these. The point of writing is to highlight the complete and utter sense of entitlement from that club and their fans. It is completely out of control how they can whip the entire football world and beyond in their favour and think they’re somehow above the concept of human error, and that the world should react as one to correct their football related injustices.

Liverpool had already received two red cards in six league games this season. There really wasn’t anything to be said about either red card. Match of the Day, that whining attention seeking creature who once played right back for Utd, they’ve all contributed to the high pitched toddler like narcissistic response to a simple error by officials. These mistakes HAPPEN EVERY WEEK. Also, players make individual errors EVERY WEEK. It shouldn’t be beyond human comprehension to understand that human beings make mistakes.

VAR has proven time and again that football is not a factual game. Ifs opinion based, and open to interpretation, generally speaking. Goal line tech is an example of the game being factual in parts, and that’s why it works. It’s either over the line or it isn’t. There is an automated system for offsides which is used overseas but the premier league clubs, including Liverpool, voted AGAINST it despite it working well in the World Cup. You have to ask, Why? A system designed to make life easier for officials and improve the game. Why? The answer seems obvious – many clubs feel like they can gain an advantage by capitalising on human error.

What Liverpool fans and their merry band of media supporters who whip up this nonsense fail to understand, is that opposition fans don’t give a solitary shit. We have all suffered results like this going against us. Most of us understand mistakes will continue. So we take the rough with the smooth. Remember, nobody cares about your officiating injustice as much as you. Nobody cares about Tottenhams officiating injustice more than Tottenham, when it happens to us. Your complaining, at ear splitting volume and your club’s hilarious decision to release a public statement, has simply just made it more satisfying. All you’re showing really is that you’re not built to deal emotionally with this happening, which tells me it doesn’t happen to you as often as it does other clubs.

It’s Monday now. It’s a new week. Time to draw the curtain and move on

Birkenshaw_Spurs (happy for the luck for once)

Recruiting refs

Having awoken this morning after the nightmare of a weekend (Ok, I’m being somewhat melodramatic) I have had a few moments of clarity:

For all of the complaints following Saturday’s game, VAR is not the problem, the referees are. Technology did not fail to give Wolves a penalty at United, it did not allow the City goal against Fulham, and it did not book Jota in the first instance on Saturday. Referees did.

Refereeing as a profession is not fit for purpose in a multi-billion-pound industry. It needs to change.

Currently, to become a professional referee requires candidates to start at the bottom of the ladder and slowly work to the top. It requires years of dedication and sacrifice, and only a few make it.

Unfortunately, the system as-is favours dedication and sacrifice over aptitude and ability for the job – it is akin to hiring CEOs from juniors in the office, who have worked their way up. Ok, so a few might make it but surely it’s better to select people with aptitude and potential, bring them in at a higher level, and train and coach them intensely. It’s how every other profession works!

Of course, the problem is that those at the top of the profession got their through this route, and therefore don’t see the problem. They are part of the status quo and are keen to preserve it. It will require a significant intervention from their paymasters, the Premier League, if change is to happen. And change is desperately needed.

Which neatly brings me on to Saturday. What we saw in Diaz goal was unique. It was not the case of a referee making a questionable but subjective decision – it was not comparable to the red card for Jones. Refereeing mistakes on subjective decisions are part-and-parcel of the game.

What happened was the correct decision was known, but not correctly communicated. This is why Liverpool’s statement speaks of “sporting integrity”.

I’m a Liverpool fan and therefore completely biased, but I ask other fans to bear this in mind when considering the game. It was a totally unique situation, and one, I hope, will never be repeated – the solution is simple.

However, unique situations call for unique remedies, which again is what I think the Liverpool statement was alluding to, “we will explore the range of options available, given the clear need for escalation and resolution”. Sporting integrity was undermined, which will impact the Premier League for the whole season. I believe the only fair solution is that the match be replayed, and I think Liverpool will be pushing for this.

Rob

…I’ve had a while to reflect on the injustice of the non-awarded Diaz own goal and I want to focus on the point I have always made in respect of referees. The true problem is the constant pressure from the media and fans questioning every single decision.

I’ll try to keep it as brief (and bitterness free) as possible. The official explanation was that the VAR thought that the goal had been given and so they called check complete only realising later when play restarted with a freekick. Still not clear why we didn’t see the lines saying “onside” as we normally would in that scenario but hey ho!

At that point they didn’t feel able to say, “hang on a minute, we thought you’d given the goal so we need to go back and give it”. They then leaned on the rule that once play is restarted they cannot stop unless for a case of mistaken identity, blah, blah.

However, imagine the furore if they had done exactly that. No question it would have been the right thing to do but they would still have been hauled over the coals anyway. They would have been criticised for going against the above rule and I believe that worrying about the impact of that probably stopped them from admitting their mistake. In rugby, the TMO is there to support the ref and will often tell them to look at something that has been missed. This never undermines the referee and a big part of that is that, in rugby, you simply don’t argue with the decision in the same way that footballers seem to be allowed to.

I am not an apologist for poor refereeing such as we saw on Saturday, but the real problem has always been that they are under an enormous microscope because fewer decisions in football are black and white (although the offside of course was!). I think that there could be significant improvements in the way the FA implements VAR as we seem to be particularly bad at it in this country compared to others but, as I said when everyone was screaming for VAR to be brought in, the real problem is the fans inability to take the decision and move on. That won’t change and that’s what generates pressure.

The Jones red card is a perfect example. It’s a subjective decision. It’s not black and white. I personally don’t think it was a red because it wasn’t reckless endangerment. But the referee thought it was (and I agree with the points being made that the still shot he was greeted with pitch side will have influenced his view) and so he’s made his decision. That’s it. Bad break but move on.

There is no question in my mind that Liverpool lost 3 points because of a dreadful refereeing performance. But the officials didn’t do it on purpose and there is nothing we can do to change the outcome now. It will sting bitterly if we lose out on the league by 3 points of course but there are another 31 games for us to make sure that isn’t relevant.

Maybe if we worked to take the enormous pressure off the referees, we might see their performances and decision making improve?

Adam (LFC)

Keep it simple

As a Leeds fan still waiting for some sort of recompense for the 73 cup winners cup final (referee actually banned for match fixing) and the 75 European cup Final (two penalties turned down, goal given by linesman and Beckenbauer gets in refs ear, suddenly the lino says offside after ‘consulting’ with the ref) the calls from some fans for replays etc and also playing games without certain players who ‘should have been sent off’ just make me laugh and despair at the same time.

As soon as something goes against fans they have a right old meltdown and start seeing conspiracies, collusion etc etc.

In the championship we don’t have VAR – so far Leeds have conceded a couple of offside goals, a handball goal, a goal from a player who should have been sent off – all of these things would likely have changed if we had VAR but you know what, I don’t care. It doesn’t mean the officials are bent – just not very good and don’t spot things. Doubtless there have been times when Leeds have scored and potential offsides and fouls in the build up could have seen the goal chalked off, but they weren’t – just get on with it.

I’ve been watching football for 53 years, must have seen 800 or more live games over that time – I’ve seen Leeds be the team that every body wanted to beat and accused of getting benefits from officials (but never the FA), went through the period where Liverpool were dominant and seemed to get a penalty every week, then that other red team who seemed to get more favourable decisions – I’ve seen legitimate goals not given (Clive Allen for Palace v Coventry the oldest one I can remember) players not sent off for awful challenges (Schumacher) but it seems now that we are living in the litigious age that we are, everything should be compensated for, or is a conspiracy against your team.

Circumstances mean I don’t get to many games these days – the responses to poor decisions by officials that I see on here and elsewhere mean that I actually don’t miss it much.

By over analysing everything on TV for years and years and criticising decisions that were or weren’t given, we ended up with the system we have. the players show zero respect for officials on the pitch so it’s no surprise that the pundits and fans are the same. I know it’s an old cliche but compare this to rugby – players may well not agree with decisions but they know not to argue, and the way the replay system is used is much better – I’ve seen a couple of games from the world cup – the ref asks a direct question to the TMO eg was the grounding ok? any reason not to award the try? and he gets a direct answer. the Spurs game at the weekend would not have had the controversy if they had simple language like that – ref asks was that offside? VAR says no – goal given.

Steve Leeds since 1970

Lucky, lucky, lucky

Inherently subjective this, but Tottenham-Liverpool got me wondering how it would stack up in a top 10 luckiest wins in the Premier League. (A bonus list of top-flight matches before then too would be cool, but I don’t think we could collectively come up with a credible list that included that full range.)

Perhaps Mailboxers could submit matches and their own synopses of what made each win so lucky. The best entries could be included in an article separate from the Mailbox itself. It might encourage some very high quality written submissions. Collective top 10s could even become a regular feature. Hey, maybe we’d even write 16 Conclusions for you.

If F365 publishes this sentence and receives high-quality nominations for at least 10 of the luckiest matches of all time, it means that YES, they will create a top ten article separate from the Mailbox and attribute the writers of the winning entries. If this makes the Mailbox headline, you know they mean business.

Danny, Austin Spurs

Ange-ball angst

So, “A, LFC, Montreal” finds “Ange-ball” tedious. Bugger me. As a Liverpool fan, you’ve got crap like:

Liverpool 2.0 (red cards per game?)

Mentality Monsters

This Means More

Dare to Dream (haha!)

What a bunch of jokers.

Simon S, NUFC, Cheshire

United must qualify

It is now 4 losses in the last 6 games in all competitions for United, and you can see that the chemistry between players is now disintegrating (AGAIN), and against Palace in the 1-0 loss, United were undone by the tactics of a 76 year old man (Fair play to Roy for still going strong!) The United players just seemed to panic and hit and hope cross it into the box for a goal, incredibly frustrating to watch. If I were Hojiland, I would be thinking for my career, that it was better to stay at Atalanta, but lets face it he probably joined United for the same reason 90% of the players do now, the ridiculous wages being offered to them, as well as the transfer fee too. I believe the club has genuinely lost the ability to scout properly and find players who they can develop.

People getting on Rashford’s back should just remember that he did the team last season and scored 30 goals, but he does need to start looking up and trying to find teammates more for a change. People saying Bruno & Rashford should be dropped have a point, perhaps Mount can try playing that CAM role, but who else can we really play instead of Rashford? Maybe Garnacho, but for the next game against Galatasaray in UCL, I think Rashford has to start on the left wing due to no one else being much better. He is lazy off the ball at times, and can be selfish so understand the frustration, but do United actually have a better winger currently? Not even close.

Also, the fact that Amrabat had to play Left back again, says it all about the attitude of some players and defenders too. Why can’t any of the current defenders play there instead of the new signing that has just walked into the door? Lindelof couldn’t play RB, with Dalot at LB? Realise there are a lot of injuries, but come on Ten Haag, a bit of a stupid decision, he isn’t a f*cking LB.

I said in my previous article that United should be winning all their October fixtures, bar the City one at the end of October, but I am not too sure now and I probably came across as too optimistic with these bunch of players that cannot show a bit of quality and hide every time there is a pressure situation. If United do not get out their UCL group into the second round (and end up in Europa League again), Ten Haag will probably get the chop and I think he has to as it shows he can’t improve the team. As to who should come in instead of him IF that happens (Maybe Conte, but really don’t know which manager would want to come to United at this point given the ownership situation and just overall crap reputation the club has), but I just think other managers know there are way better and healthier options.

Oh as for VAR, I think they need to stop using it in the Premier League until referees actually learn how to use it. Are the ref’s in the VAR room playing a game of Twister while the games are on or what? I am not too sure if the problem is the fact English/British referees just don’t want to adjust in how best to use VAR, and refuse to watch other leagues to see how it can be best used, but the mistakes for Liverpool in the Spurs game were pretty criminal. Just imagine now Liverpool lose the league by a point at the end of the season, I just don’t understand how the Diaz goal was offside, the league should start recruiting foreign referees if they continue like this, just as they had to do when recruiting foreign players at the start of the Premier League in 1992 to make it a better more attractive league. if the locals want to continue being lazy about it, then there is going to be no respectful communication between managers and referees.

Rami, Dubai

Meh United

Not sure if i speak for many United fans but I’m afraid the underlying feeling of defeat now is – meh. I dont even get angry anymore, its half expected. The short term impact of this malaise is obvious, the long term impact is that the United brand may not continue to be the force it is. I know everyone says too big too fail and history is everything. But I became a United supporter not because they were great but because they had Bryan Robson. Even when united were dire they had someone to follow that was a maverick or could rightly walk into any team in the world. This lot – who are 8-14yr olds going to idolise?? Its going to be Foden, Grealish, Saka, Haaland, Bellingham, Salah etc. It wont be Rashford with his half a good season and years of arms flailing attitude. There hasnt been ANYONE since Fergie left you could say is a top 20 player in the world.

Anyway point is, United slowly but surely on the decline and I dont see it changing anytime soon. Ten Hag doesnt have the follow me to battle charisma required to stop the rot.

Tom Badger.

Volatile Villa?

Have to take issue with a throw away line from Winners and Losers re Villa – “the essence of this volatile Aston Villa side. What is this about”.

Since the start of the calendar year Villa are in the top 4 in terms of points, we are averaging 2 points a game since Emery took over (32 games), we have won 5 of 7 games this season, won 10 on the trot at home in the league. How is that volatile? Looks a whole lot like a very good footballing team.

I spent that whole match here BT or whatever they call themselves now talking up Brighton while Villa dismantled them.

Think it’s time we got some credit for the sustained performance that from a statistical perspective doesn’t look to be volatile.

Paul

Talent/success ratio

I was reading a debate over whether Harry Kane could be considered the best striker the Premier League has ever seen. Someone retorted that if he wins a few pots at Bayern and a Champions League he is definitely in the conversation. This to me was a strange point, as Harry Kane is one of the best strikers to grace the league no matter what he wins or doesn’t. If you’re asking did he have the best career, he’s not in the conversation at all.

This got me thinking, who has had the best career with the most limited amount of talent, (the inverse Harry Kane if you will). Someone like Gary Neville who has absolutely won it all but wouldn’t stand out really if he was playing for Burnley or Blackburn.

On the other side of the coin who has had the worst career with the amount of talent they had? Shearer could have won a lot more, Le Tiss… are there any interesting examples?

Chippy