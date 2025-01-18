Manchester City and Arsenal acting decisively has not helped but there is mild panic at Liverpool doing absolutely nothing in the January transfer window.

Getting away with it

In the January window City are looking like spending significantly over £100m AND Erling Haaland has just signed a massive long term deal with the club, supposedly “one of the most lucrative sporting contracts ever”. All his release clauses have been removed.

This does not strike me as the actions of a club that thinks they’re about to be relegated. Brace yourselves for City to get away with the vast majority of the 115.

Either that or they’re joining the European Super League in protest.

Ashmundo

I mean, as good as he is, that deal is crazy, right?

If reports are accurate, they’ve locked themselves in to pay him 500k a week for 9.5 years – that’s almost a quarter of a billion commitment they’ll be locked into until Haaland, a player who started playing serious minutes as a teenager and has not been without injury troubles, is 34 years old….

I mean, it could work out great and he’ll be a machine until he’s nearly 40 like Ronaldo or Messi, but it’s a massive gamble that he won’t go a bit Wayne Rooney when he turns 30, or even just drop off a little bit from “world beater” to “very good”.

" style="width: 100%; display: inline-flex; max-width: 100%;">

It just doesn’t feel like a very Man City decision, to be honest. I mean, they must be reflecting on De Bruyne’s massive five year contract and reflect, as good as he can be, that with his injury issues, it wasn’t necessarily best value.

I just find it astonishing which, if I’m being honest, makes me think it isn’t true. Is it like Mbappe’s 3 year deal that was actually only a two year deal?

Or, is it an attempt to lock Haaland in now, so that by the time they’ve worked their way back up from the 7th tier, starting next season, he’ll have a couple of years back in the Premiership?

Andy (MUFC) He’ll be bloody lethal in the Northern Premier league…

I trust you will now apologise unreservedly for the absolute drivel you have spouted about our boy over the last few months. Your website has zero credibility mate.

Regards,

Mark

It’s a 115 month contract. Hat tipped.

We already knew how confident City were about all this. We now know what Haaland’s agent and lawyers think.

Mark Meadowcroft

All is not well at Anfield

Dear Sir,

Matt Steads piece yesterday about the “weird negativity” around Liverpool, who sit top of both leagues, still in a good place in the EFL Cup and through to the next round of the FA Cup, reminds me of my father’s view of the News

My dad is in his Mid-70’s, worked for the MoD for over 40 years and watched the BBC 9-O’clock news religiously. (This is not a dig at Aunty) He believed what was being reported as it was the BBC, if it wasn’t reported, he didn’t need to know about it.

However, when other viewpoints were put to him, from ITV and Sky he still believed what was on the Beeb as it was his trusted source. Now he is retired all he cares about is any alteration to his Triple-Lock pension. Other than that, he doesn’t care, and rightly so.

Matt’s article seemed to read like a “what are you complaining about”? However, as a Reds fan for over 40 years I feel I have the right to question what is going on, no matter what is (or is not) coming out of the club.

This media outlet has pointed out that Chiesa hasn’t played much, and Nunez couldn’t score in a brothel with a pocket full of money. So why shouldn’t we look at forwards like Kvaratsheli and Marmoush? Especially with the much-reported possibility of Mo going in the summer, we need reinforcements.

Zubimendi was a target in the summer, so why not again? It seems obvious that Slot does not really fancy Endo as a midfield option, and sadly Elliot seems to be in the type of relationship with the manager akin to when your partner ignores you so much you decide to leave her. Also, it is evident that we need a left-back.

However, the only thing the clubs seems to have done well so far is sell. So, it is fair to ask where the replacements are, and is the money going to be reinvested.

Many fans would have spent decades of their life and £100,000’s following the team, and they rightly or wrongly, feel that they are entitled to question how their beloved team is run.

Since his initial press conference in June 24, the stylishly stubbled and wonderfully quaffed Sporting Director seems to have done very little to improve the state of the team. He has apparently started contract negotiations with VVD, TAA, MS, Diaz, Konaté, and Quansah, with only the latter putting pen to paper.

His lack of availability for questions, despite his impressive performance in front of the camera is strange. Leaving all the questions about the lack of signings and contract renewals to Slot who has no say over them seems rather unfair. All the power with little accountability seems to suit him. And due to the mass change in how news is reported and how people consume it, coupled with lack of information and deafening silence coming from the club leads to nervousness and questions being asked.

The mantra that “we don’t talk about this in public” may have washed in my father’s day, but even the Royal family became less opaque.

Kindest regards

Ian H

With Manchester City extending Haaland’s contact and making moves to improve their squad this month, and Arsenal apparently close to signing Zubimendi for next season, and actively looking for strikers this window, it makes me question what exactly are Liverpool’s owners doing this month?

They aren’t averse to spending money in January, deals for VVD, Diaz and Gakpo show they will spend, but at the moment the lack of anything even remotely happening is concerning. Now is the time to strengthen certain areas, certainly a centreback is definitely required as we are relying on VVD not getting injured, and Konate staying fit after a 6 week injury layoff. We have been badly burned by centre back injuries before, so letting it happen again would be negligent. We could also do with a left back and central midfielder, although wouldn’t say those are urgent.

I feel like we won’t have a better chance to win the title again than we do right now. Next season and beyond you have to feel that City, Chelsea, Arsenal etc will get stronger. Making a title win that much harder.

The non movement on Salah, VVD and Trent’s contracts is also concerning. If those three leave, our shopping list will be huge in the summer. Will FSG hand Arne £400m+ to sign 2 x centrebacks, 1 x right back, 1 x left back, 1 x central midfielder, potentially 2 x forwards. I can’t see it.

I’m enjoying the football under Arne, and what ever happens this season will view it positively, but the title is there for the taking and it will be our own fault if that doesn’t happen.

Regards

Kevin

Ant, man

I have only see one thing from the Man U game and that is the Anthony miss. No sign of it in yesterday’s mailbox so I feel obliged to bring it up. For those unaware he is maybe 2 yards out with an open goal and miraculously puts it back across goal into the keepers arms (was going wide anyway). I know Anthony is a meme these days but from everything I know and have seen he must be a real contender for the worst signing of all time? How the hell did that one actually happen? It’s quite remarkable.

There was a mention that Man U have the makings of a good team in there, which I can see. As an arsenal fan we had a few meme players when Arteta joined. Pepe the obvious comparison here, that said I would take Pepe above Anthony 100 times over, he was quite good in spells. Arsenal had to pay off loads of these meme players to leave the club to get them competing again. Will Man U have to do the same to move to the next level? Not trying to bait you here Man U fans genuinely interested how this happened and what they do with these useless high earners.

Nice one,

Jimbo

Sadness

Reading the mailbox this morning, the following ambitions vocalised by a fellow United fan gave me the sad feelings 🙁

‘If we win our next 3 and results go certain ways, we could see ourselves in the top 8 come the first weekend of February.’

Were ever a more damning phrase uttered…

RQT (MUFC)

Farewell, Almiron

Reports that Atlanta United are in for Miggy Almiron for something like 10 million quid is great news. Almiron is offering the team’s current play little more than a willing runner, and at this point in his career, he needs to play. With the MLS season starting in late February, he would get a good stretch in training camp to bed in.

And Atlanta would be ecstatic to have him back. They love him there. Newcastle would bank a bit of PSR income, evidently not to be used until the summer. Trevan Sanusi and possibly one or two other youth players will get some minutes. Everybody wins.

Newcastle are obviously in exceptional form at the moment. Isak’s form is the most obvious, since he’s the guy who’s been on the scoresheet for eight straight matches. But literally every starter is performing at a very high level, right down to Jacob Murphy and his 7 league assists (tied for fourth in the division; Bruno G is in the pack behind with 6). Martin Dubravka has allowed one goal in his last six league matches (3 in 9, all comps).

For what it’s worth, I agreed with Vitor Pereira that the result was hard on Wolves. They were rather good, for a team beaten by three goals and on another day could have won it. Still, that’s what good teams do, etc., etc. Howe really is showing how good a coach he is. Each match seems to see the midfield operating a bit differently to smother and penetrate (oh, er) their opposition; Joeh, Sandro and Bruno are all fantastic and versatile players, but I suspect Howe deserves the credit for the chemistry.

You know, if NUFC keep up this pace, we’ll have two cups and 99 points.

Chris C, Toon Army DC (I did not say this. I was not here.)

We have been spoiled

In a season where many teams are being called bottlers or being accused of the wheels are coming off…. have we stopped to think that this is what the earlier premier league seasons used to be like most of the time? Have we been spoiled or maybe ruined by the Man City age?

13 of the premier league winners before Man City’s Prem league win in 2011 had sub 90 points, 8 of which were sub 85 points. The great Manchester united, Arsenal and Chelsea teams were deservedly given major kudos for their league triumphs in this era but none bar Chelsea in 2005 scored 95 points or more. The Arsenal Invincibles of 03/40 finished with 90 points and are renowned as ‘the best’ (record wise) team in a single premier league season. But City won premier leagues with 100, 98, 93 and 91 points and Liverpool with 99 points and even finishing runner up with 92 and 97 points. This season Liverpool are on track to hit a 90+ points total and Arsenal an 84+.

The point is… this should not be seen as a season of missed chances of bottling teams, this should be seen as a return to a competitive premier league, where shocks and upsets happen, where Man City don’t plod along to another rampant 95+ point victory. This is a welcome throwback to the leagues of the 90’s and 00’s, a time when “I’d love it when we beat them”, a time when Southampton could win 6-3 at Old Trafford and United go on to win the league. Expect more twists and turns and ‘want’ more twists and turns invite them with open arms.

Long enough we had dominant teams strolling to league titles, we’ve learned to expect runaway winners…. but thankfully now we have a ‘normal competitive season’ OK liverpool have a lead but they have shown they can wobble, as has everyone else this season. For the record, I love it, I welcome more of it…. no more winners with close to 100 points is what I say.Let the battles be close and many.

Keith, Limerick, Ireland

England v Ukraine

Apropos of nothing, way past it’s sell-by date, but mostly because I’m a curmudgeonly old git, I thought I’d relate my impression of the only senior England match I ever saw at Wembley, a friendly against Ukraine in 2000. We had great seats.

Spoiler Alert! We won 2-0.

Steven Gerrard, making his debut for England, played as a defensive midfielder, what folk now call a #6, though back in my day it was centre half. He was very impressive.

Paul Scholes absolutely ran the midfield and was the focal point of everything good that England did in an attacking sense. Utterly magnificent.

David Beckham’s corners really do bend like a banana – you just don’t appreciate it on the telly.

Philip Neville. Where do I start? I played Sunday league and the marginally less-crap Saturday league back in the day, and I’ve played both with and against better players than Philip Neville. Sorry mate.

Andriy Shevchenko alone was worth the entrance fee for one piece of skill in the box (possibly a Cruyff turn?) that left me, and (I think) Sir Gareth of Southgate, completely bewildered.

By the way, congrats to London transport for their superb organization in getting everyone on their way home in record time.

What a glorious day for everyone, except Ukraine fans.

Bad Hamster. (sorry this was a bit rushed, my son wants his new graphics card installed RIGHT NOW!)

