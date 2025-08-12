Have Liverpool really had that impressive a transfer window? There is a ‘real weakness’ and lack of attacking ‘depth’ in a side Arsenal can ‘exploit’.

Send your thoughts to theeditor@football365.com.

Are Liverpool in crisis?

Liverpool have now gone 5 games without a win. Slot needs to sort things out soon.

Abiodun, Canada (The Reds have got no money but we’ll still win the league)

Were Liverpool unbalanced because Wirtz is the new number 10, or was it that their best holding midfielders didn’t play, and they had two new fullbacks getting used to the team?

I’m pretty sure that a Liverpool team with MacAlister and Gravenberch in the middle is a completely different proposition, and once Wirtz and Ekitike bed in, the attack will be unstoppable.

Rob (P.S. They need backup at centre back.)

Was at the match at Wembley to see Liverpool’s split personality performance (congratulations to Palace – had the better of the second half).

The general consensus amongst the group of us at the game was as follows (and let’s start with the positives):

Wirtz had a wonderful first 45 minutes playing at the back of the attacking diamond – always in pockets of space (great football intelligence), and great to see the quality of the triangles / interplay that he was able to instigate, particularly with Ekitike.

Watched Ekitike’s warm-up with great interest to see how composed he was with his shooting etc … I think he hit the net once …

Had a laugh with my mates saying that I hope he changes his boots before the match … boom … 4 minutes .. lovely (no boot change required it seems…).

Now let’s highlight some of the more negative aspects.

Before getting into thoughts on the defensive concerns, it was noteworthy that Slot left it a long while to change things in the second half – it was pretty clear early doors that we hadn’t come out of the changing rooms after the break, lacking the dynamism that was evident in the first 45. That fact combined with Palace trying to compress the game a little more when we had the ball meant that we kind of struggled for the first 25 mins of the second half. If that had been a league game, I would have expected Slot to change things sooner, but it wasn’t so we’ll cut him some slack (we all thought Elliott was excellent when he came on though).

The 1-on-1 chance for Mateta that eventually led to their penalty exposed a key weakness of the current system, in that there are situations that develop whereby our CB’s get pulled too far away from each other, leaving what at times appears to be a bit of a chasm for attackers to run into centrally. In such circumstances, the sitting 6 role is critical (mastered by Fabinho at his peak in terms of defensive protection). We didn’t have Ryan yesterday and we wont do for the start of the season – not ideal.

Of short term concern is the fact that our new (vertically challenged) full-backs were not on point in terms of defensive shape / tracking inside movement – confident that will markedly improve with some intensive coaching.

Like I indicated, both our full-backs are not tall – can see opposition seeking to exploit this, attacking the back-post aerially. Let’s see how that develops.

More work needed on defending corners too – that looked a real weakness (Arsenal currently licking their lips on that front, ahead of our game at the end of the month).

Considering we didn’t win the shiny tray, I was feeling broadly positive about yesterday – a lot to fix / tighten defensively, but for me that was more than outweighed by seeing Wirtz in the flesh for the first time (extremely exciting). I certainly would have Bradley started ahead of Frimpong in the short term until some of the dust has settled so to speak (and that’s not meant to be a dig at Frimpong)

I agree with the editorial take on the overall performance – Liverpool will be a very entertaining watch this year, however likely more fragile (tbc).

Cheers,

Sparky, LFC

Respectfully Micki, if Liverpool have “lost Diaz, Nunez, Quansah, Kelleher, Alexander-Arnold and Jota (RIP) and replaced them with Wirtz, Ekitike, Kerkez, Frimpong and Marmadashvili” then similar logic applies to the other competitors as well.

Let’s use Arsenal as our example. They finished second last season (by double figures) and have added Zubimendi, Gyokeres, Madueke, Mosquera, Kepa, and Norgaard, who are replacing Partey, Jesus, Sterling, Nobody, Neto, and Jorginho.

I’d write about the other clubs not being favorites either, but I’m an Arsenal fan and Liverpool are definitely joint favorites alongside Man City from my vantage point, Clive.

Cheers,

Deen (AFC, USA)

BOGIES

After Arne Slot’s talk of Liverpool not scoring more than a single goal in each of their league fixtures against Palace last season, it started to make me think of what teams are our ‘bogey’ teams. Teams that on paper you should beat, but always seem to do well against you, if not outright have some sort of hex over you.

For Liverpool I would have to say when I see upcoming games against Brighton or Forest I am usually not looking forward to them.

For Man City I would imagine it’s Palace and Spurs that have this same strange hold.

Arsenal I can see it being Villa and Fulham.

Man Utd, pretty much everyone!

Everyone else, who’s your bogey team(s)?

regards

Kevin

MORE FROM THE F365 MAILBOX

👉 Was this ‘arse-kicking Liverpool needed’ to go and get Marc Guehi?

👉 Liverpool would be ‘insane’ to pay £150m for Isak as Reds supporters have ‘memories of goldfish’



It’s back – and it’s live!

So after a lovely long summer break, we stand on the precipice of another season. It’s nice to switch off from football for a bit and enjoy the other delights this life has to offer, but there’s nothing like preseason hope, expectation and unbridled excitement to whet thy whistle. Bring it on.

Utd’s summer has, on the face of it, not been a bad one. We signed two of the best attackers in the PL and two younger players with huge potential. Naturally, ever the optimist, I am predicting we will kick on from last season’s heady heights of 15th. Single figures anyone?

Last season I predicted we would do ok, obviously didn’t pan out according to plan with Ten Hag; although we did nearly win a European trophy under Ruby which would have certainly been ok (I don’t even know who won the league to be honest as didn’t look that far up the table).

This season let’s dream of top 4 and going deep in the cups. If you are holding a gun to my head and making me predict top 5 – City, Utd, Chelsea, Arsenal and Villa (although not necessarily in that order).

Good luck to all, and by all I mean nobody but Utd, and enjoy the spectacle.

Garey Vance, MUFC

The Arsenal v United drama we all deserve

Dear Football365,

I have a dream. And in that dream, Benjamin Šeško not only succeeds at Manchester United—he thrives. Not just because I think he’s got the pace, movement, and that slightly menacing “I might score with my first touch” aura… but because he feels like a Rasmus Højlund 2.0 (and that’s not a bad thing).

You know: same Scandinavian charm (adjacent), similar “are we sure this isn’t a regen from Football Manager?” vibe, and the potential to cause Arsenal defenders to have the same expression I get when the Wi-Fi drops.

Honestly, I’m already salivating at the thought of the first big weekend—United vs Arsenal—where the footballing gods decide to write a new chapter in the Book of Glorious Chaos. Will it be goals? Drama? An 87th-minute Šeško header followed by Arteta making hand gestures that require UN interpretation?

Whatever happens, I’m here for it. And I’m here for Šeško becoming the kind of striker Arsenal fans say, “We should have signed him” about in two years’ time.

Yours in blind optimism,

Gaptoothfreak, Man. Utd., The Moon (that bloody fixture computer, eh?)

2025/26 predictions

After listening to the Shearer, Lineker and Richards podcast about the season predictions and reading the comments I find it so strange that people think Liverpool have done so well in this transfer window.

They’ve sold brilliantly but they definitely need to add to their team. Their 3 CBs are VVD, Konate and Gomez. Two of them are injury prone and also one of them will likely be joining Madrid next summer. Guehi needs to be signed.

They’ve lost Diaz, Jota and Nunez as forward options and now have Salah, Gakpo, Ekitike, Chiesa and possibly Wirtz. That’s not impressive to me at all. There’s such little depth.

I am biased of course but I think Arsenal have done pretty much exactly what was needed this window. They needed a backup to Raya, a replacement for both Partey and Jorginho, a goalscoring #9, a backup to Saka and a backup to Saliba. They’ve strengthened their depth. The only issue I see is the left wing not being as strong as it could be but if you can’t sell Trossard then it’s hard to buy.

They have at least two players for every position and the bench is as strong as it’s every been.

Also, what on earth is Richards on about with Havertz being a 10 and calling him creative? We’ve seen none of that in his last 5 years in England. It still baffles me that Arteta bought him as a CM. He has zero traits to play there. He’s a CF in every aspect, just not a prolific one. I can see him playing as a second striker if needed but he’s not a creative 10. He wouldn’t be a good backup for Odegaard.

I would back Liverpool for the league if they add between now and the end of the month but they need a CB and at least one other forward for sure. People always say “What happens if Saka/Gyokeres/Saliba gets injured?” In reference to Arsenals supposed lack of depth. What the hell happens if Salah or VVD get hurt?

Citys rebuild looks quite good. They definitely need a right back still and Rodri suffering a set back isn’t ideal, I cant see him being the same player for a while. It’ll be hard to get back into the thick of things after he pointlessly was rushed back whereas VVD skipped the Euros and had one of his best seasons in 21/22 after his ACL.

I don’t think Chelsea will even be close to winning the league to be honest and I’m shocked at the attention they’re getting. Has anyone seen their defence? Their CBs are very average and Colwill is our for the season. They have a Championship level GK. Their midifeld is quality and they’re exciting up front but I don’t see them on the level as the other three.

Dion, Ireland.

Maturity

This is going to be a case of a 40 year old lecturing a 30 year old who is talking down to a 20 year old, but needs must.

Nobody mature reads Mustafa’s submission to the mailbox and thinks this is someone balanced. This is clearly a fan probably born after the treble, but also developing his interest in his team after the glory days.

It’s like various immigrant groups in America. I don’t terribly miss Ireland or talk about Ireland as some great place even though I was born there. It’s just a place nice in some ways but not in others. But you can bet my children will adore it unabashedly and unashamedly. The generation after are always zealots having lost something they never knew.

Mature people may feel deeply, but they certainly don’t go around saying every crazy thought that comes into their mind.

All this is to say please leave Mustafa alone. You are making fun of a naive zealot too inexperienced in the ways of the world. I am laughing at you, somebody who should know better. Hasn’t the last few years shown that smart people don’t always need to engage with the rest, lest – as the famous line goes – people not be able to tell the difference?

Go on Mustafa, have those big dreams.

Niall, Annapolis

Every cloud

Cards on the table, im not a Palace fan here but I’ve always had a bit of a soft spot for them, mainly due to the passion of their fans and theircratger fetching kit. i won’t, of course, be feeling the visceral hard-done-by-ness that I’ve no doubt most of their fans will be feeling tonight. What’s happened is, on the surface, a huge kick in the teeth and any rage felt is entirely understandable and, I think, justified.

Look at it like this though. What would the chances of Palace winning the Europa league and getting into the Champions League have been? Im thinking slight at best. I could see them getting into the knockout stages but that I think, and it’s just my opinion, would have been that. A few more coins in the pot and possibly a mid or lower Prem league finish and thank you very much gents but that’s your lot, pat on the head, now off you trot.

The Europa Conference on the other hand provides the opportunity to rotate and rest players in the early stages whilst still providing proper “European Nights” – I’ve no doubt Selhurst Park will be rocking even when Bodo Glimt roll up. And of course there’s actually a pretty decent chance they’ll win it. It’s invited derision and I still think the Cup Winners Cup was miles better but a European trophy is a European trophy. Ask World Champions (yeah, we know, we know) Chelsea whether they were just going through the motions against Betis. Very clearly not. Added to that, if they win it they’re in the Europa League, wuth a years worth of European experience in the bag, possibly an extra incentive for a certain very good manager to sign an extension.

I know, they’re not my team and the sense of injustice must be overwhelming but once the dust settles Palace might find that it wasn’t such a bad outcome after all.

Stef, Medway,

The world-class debate

To add another nuance to the ‘world class’ debate, there is surely a distinction to be made between players who are simply very good in their position and players whose touch, vision, artistry, spatial awareness and team ethos would be evident wherever they played on the pitch. It is the latter that I would categorize as world class. A few examples to press home the point:

Genuinely world class: Messi, Zidane, Cruyff, Bergkamp, Iniesta, De Bruyne, Berbatov

Very good in their position: Haaland, Beckenbauer, Neuer, Ronaldo C., Van Dijk, Rice

Matt Pitt