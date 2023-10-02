The only ways to even up Liverpool injustice: a replay, or a head-start against Spurs…

With Liverpool considering their options, the Mailbox suggests how the Reds should seek justice for Saturday’s officiating at Spurs. Or they could stop whining about corruption and grow up…

Ref justice

So those decisions were horrendous and the officials even apologised they were that bad.

But the damage is done now so what can we do?

I’ve been thinking about this and the only fair way to correct these things is in the return game you reverse it.

For example – in the game were onana should have given away a clear penalty and been sent off , when those two teams play again onana is banned for that game and the other team starts with a penalty.

When Liverpool play spurs again Liverpool start the game 1-0 up.

You get the idea. While some will argue this is a silly idea nobody can argue it’s unfair, it is the fairest way to correct the shocking refereeing we are seeing. These decisions can be the difference between winning a title and not. Between relegation and survival. It’s hundreds of millions of pounds on the line, its jobs on the line.

Just saying “sorry our bad” doesn’t cut it. And if the refereeing isn’t going to improve, which it isn’t then we just need to make sure their very costly mistakes are accounted for over the season in the fairest way possible.

Lee

…The disallowed Luis Diaz goal in the Spurs v Liverpool game is unprecedented in the history of the Premier League. It is not just an honest mistake from VAR and the referee. It is not simply a deeply flawed unreasonable mistake. It is another category entirely. It is a covering up of an initial honest mistake. Both VAR and the referee knew it was a goal and both colluded to cover this fact up. There is evidence of this cover up and it materially affected the result of the match. As this selfevident, incontrovertible cover up of a goal that they all knew was a goal took place, this brings the game of football into disrepute. It is outside the function of a referee/VAR to hide the fact of a goal. It is simply ultra vires, outside their power to do this.

Given these unprecedented circumstances, the game must be replayed. The referee and VAR strayed beyond the basic parameters of their legitimate role in the game, thus the game is an illegitimate one and must be recognised as such.

This issue goes beyond injustice to Liverpool. Justice must not only be done but be seen to be done to protect the integrity of the Premier League from VAR and referee wilfully concealing the known fact of the goal thereby bringing the League into disrepute – and a replay is the only adequate remedy to address this.

Paul, Dublin

Incompetence not corruption

Can Liverpool fans please take a breath and stop using words like corruption? Yes it’s horrible to lose like that. Yes the offside decision was awful. But that’s really it. Jones’ challenge is a clear red for me, he’s reckless and it’s a potential leg breaker, but even if you don’t think so it takes some chutzpah to pretend it’s not an understandable decision. And jota was just a moron, he could have been booked before he was and even if then if you are on a booking you act accordingly. I’ve seen very little mention of the wrongly awarded free kick that Udogie was wrongly booked for when we are taking about refereeing errors, but that was the free kick Liverpool scored from! Regardless Udogie didn’t then dive in like an idiot and get himself sent off, Jota did. I could name many poor decisions spurs have suffered from against Liverpool over the years, because they aren’t that rare. It’s not corruption, it’s just football

Phil, London

…I think we all understand that the offside call was incorrect, with various hypotheses given as to how such a decision could be made. One way or another, due to incompetence the officials f*cked it up. But to call corruption is really quite pathetic. Corruption is defined as ‘having or showing a willingness to act dishonestly in return for money or personal gain’. Are people really suggesting the officials have been paid or something to make fools of themselves? Nonsense, and quite frankly embarrassing for me as a Liverpool supporter.

Also, the ‘Ange-ball’ thing really is tedious. We don’t have Klopp-ball or Arteta-ball or whatever. Really wish everyone would quit it with this bullshit, F365 included.

A, LFC, Montreal.

…I watched the Liverpool Spurs game and yes it was definitely one with controversy, but these Liverpool supporters are driving me nuts. Let’s clarify a few points for you all:

1. Yes, it was clearly onside. We’ve heard reports that it was so obviously onside that the VAR just said check complete (ie it’s onside) not realizing that it was actually called offside on the field. Hence why no lines were drawn. This is an aggregious error we all don’t want to see repeated.

2. VAR is going nowhere for all those of you calling for it’s removal. The problem is not VAR, it is its implementation. They need better ways, semi-automated would likely help.

3. The only other legitimate gripe (of the many, many I’ve heard) is the foul called on Salah in the second half. Fair, it was a soft call.

4. On the red card, if you take your blinders off, it was one that could go either way. If its called a red, it’s fair, if not, it’s fair. The still image, while potentially biasing by being shown first is what it is. He was gonna be shown it regardless.

5. The first yellow for Jota was on face value soft. It was however 100% a foul. Professional athletes don’t just forget how to run and clip themselves. Udogie’s foot clearly touched Jota (you can see his knee move due to the impact on one angle) while running causing him to trip. The context here is that he was just warned moments earlier for a legitimate yellow card offense. Hence why he was given one for a more routine foul.

6. The penalty shout. Again, use your brains. Watch carefully as the ball moves twice. First when Gomez kicks the ball and then a second time, changing directions after Van de Ven kicks it. Just because you can’t tell that his foot makes contact with the ball, doesn’t mean he didn’t make contact. You have to watch the movement of the ball.

7. OGs are still goals. It was due to pressure and a great ball into the box. Stop complaining.

Liverpool played well despite their reduced numbers, but when you play the aggressive press as they do, you are bound to get yourself in trouble sometimes and that’s what happened. Delighted with the result.

Wasif (Spurs, Canada)

City theories

Can I just thank all at F365 towers for one of the most enjoyable editions of the mailbox in years. Absolutely loved it!

Extreme saltiness that apparently wasn’t, incompetence, outright corruption, and clowns with whistles in their mouths. There was even a Brighton fan getting in on the act. And, to round it off, some Wack-job in the comments section with a full-on conspiracy theory which revolved around Sheikh Mansour ‘buying’ PL match officials for the past five years. The rotter. To the extent that his/their view was that if City had won at Wolves, then Curtis Jones wouldn’t have been sent off at Spurs! Priceless.

Infamy! Infamy! The PGMOL have all got it Infamy!

Mark (Just couldn’t resist 😊) MCFC.

State of refs

Deeply frustrating game to watch, and I hate how in what could be a very tight CL race, this could have massive reprecussions for the two teams involved, and others in this race.

I’m not actually really going to talk about the decisions themselves, but more of the deep and destructive contagion that state owned clubs bring into the game. Before I begin this point, I want to highlight that I do not think there is corruption involved, nor do I think there is anything but incompetence or unconscious bias in play, but my point is to do with the lack of ability for our referees to now be seen to be beyond a potential conflict of interest.

Darren England, who was on VAR during the game and brought up the still frame for the massively harsh Jones red, and who badly messed up the offside call, just so happened to have returned two days before the game from a trip. He had been (presumably handsomely) paid to VAR alongside a full team of English referreeing officials led by Michael Oliver, the Sharjah v Al Ain game in the UAE Pro League, and so was essentially taking presumably lucrative money from the same employees who own Man City, one of the clubs which he and the other officials involved referee and over which it is essential there is not seen to be any conflict of interest.

I want to be clear. I believe that Oliver, England and others are professional and there is no conspiracy or corruption, and that they are above reproach when it comes to acting with integrity. However, I think the fact that owners of a club are indirectly employing some of our referees is concerning and deeply corrosive to the appearance of fairness. It isn’t hard to imagine a case where a refereeing official who faces constant criticism and feels they are somewhat underpaid in England, knows that there are sporadic opportunities to be lucratively remunerated by refereeing in the UAE. However, an unspoken requirement for these opportunities continuing to come along is to stay in the good books of these benefactors, who also happen to own a club in the league in which you officiate. You don’t have to be corrupt in any way to have an unconscious bias when refereeing that club and their rivals to perhaps be more lenient in some scenarios and harsher in others when it comes to 50/50 decisions, even if only on an unconscious level, to ensure you continue to receive continued extra employment.

Again, there is no conspiracy – in no way do I believe that referees are acting as scheming Machiavellian villains plotting to ensure City win the league. But this insidious entanglement of nation states with football means that the appearance of neutrality is being compromised and is yet another symptom of the choking strangehold that nation owned clubs have on football that is slowly killing it.

In a nutshell, nations owning clubs is utterly wrong and leads to all of this. As this will never change, referees should not be working in these same states if they wish to have continued employment in England as referees. The reputation of referring bodies as fair arbiters of the game and as above temptation or corruption depends on it.

Finn, Ireland

…Now I’m not a conspiracy theorist, there isn’t a bias against any club from the referees.

But today it has become known in the wider public sphere that 2 days before Michael Oliver and Darren England put together the absolute shit show at Liverpool Vs Spurs, they were paid by the UAE to referee a match in the Dubai Pro League.

Even if there’s no direct payments to get favourable decisions for Man City, the fact that the government which (definitely doesn’t, wink) own Man City are employing the referees from the PL for unknown amounts of money (first class Etihad airways travel thrown in perhaps) representa a colossal conflict of interest, as well as an avenue for corruption to occur extremely easily.

The fact that the PGMOL signed this off is even more baffling, as well as it being so close to a PL game with long haul flights either way.

I’ve never thought the refs are directly bribed for outcomes, and I still don’t, but the likelihood of their being widespread corruption involved seems to be getting more and more likely.

Shall we just add it on to the slate and make it 116 charges?

Calum, MUFC (used to want VAR, but I think I’m starting to fall on the other side of the line with it), Wokingham

VAR’s unforeseen consequence

I’ve been firmly against VAR since its introduction and believe in most cases it makes bad situations even worse. It has to be said though that it has had one definately unforeseen (certainly by the Premier League) consequence and that is that the traditional ‘SkyFour’ clubs now have to put up with the same awful refereeing decisions that the rest of us have been suffering since 1992. And blimey don’t the fans cry about it.

FWIW I reckon Liverpool will still be the closest to City come May because (a) they’re very good and (b) despite the fact we’ve been told for a while City could put out two sides that can win the League this morning I’ve heard on the TV that they cannot do without Rodri so if he gets any kind of injury City have had it.

Graeme, North Devon.

Was the ref that bad?

A lot has rightly been said about the officiating for the spurs – liverpool match with many commentators stating how the on pitch ref was clearly incompetent/ corrupt/ blind etc etc.

However, was the ref himself really that bad? Consider the most high profile decisions:

– Jones red card. Ref gave a yellow (probably the right decision) but told to review by VAR. Presented with a still image of Jones’ studs on Bissouma’s ankle, and then a slow motion replay that inevitably makes the collision look worse, I can understand him upgrading the yellow to a red (which may perhaps be the right call). So, not really bad reffing;

– Jota first booking – in real time I thought it was a yellow. It looked very much like Udogie had got away from Jota and Jota clipped his heels (on the back of a slightly earlier tackle from Jota that could already have been a yellow card). Only on the slow motion replay could you see that in fact Udogie’s heel had caught Jota’s leg in, what I would say was, the normal course of both players running. It was this that caused Udogie to trip, but you’d need to be superhuman to spot that in real time. So not a yellow, maybe not even a foul, but a very understandable mistake and one where VAR are not allowed to intervene;

– Gomez “penalty”. Having see it on a couple of replays I’m still not sure if it should have been a penalty or not. It’s certainly mush less clear cut that the Van Dijk one people are liking it to (which really was both a penalty and a red). Can’t honestly blame the ref for this one since I am not even sure it’s a mistake;

– Bissouma’s hand in (I think) Robertson’s face Ref booked Bissouma. Right decision I think, red would have been harsh; and

– the big one, the disallowed goal. The ref sees the lino raise his flag, so assumes the decision is clear cut. VAR check is over very quickly, confirming a clear cut decision. Ref (apparently) told “check complete” and with no reason to overturn the on-field decision the free kick for offside is taken. A truly

monumental VAR f**k up, but not the ref’s fault.

I think that’s all of them. So, no question that Diaz’s “goal” should have stood, but as for the other “awful” decisions the ref is supposed to have made, did he really?

Paul, Cambridge

Thoughts from the Lane

I’m a Spurs fan, so I’m delighted with the narrow win yesterday evening. The misery/anger filled emails from Liverpool fans has just added to the enjoyment, because as everyone knows Liverpool have never benefitted from a dodgy decision in the history of the game, ever. Check out a penalty decision in the CL Final, LOL

Around me long time Spurs were fans were half expecting us to concede a late goal, in our experience it was as likely than getting a winner. It was during the last 15 minutes or so that for the first time this season, it occurred to me, we could really have done with Harry Kane, his more clinical finishing would have been very beneficial.

When the first sending off incident was shown on the screen, it brought back memories of famous Liverpool players of the past like Tommy Smith, Graeme Souness, I’m sure they would have been proud their traditions are being upheld.

I have long been an adherent to the ‘cock-up beats conspiracy 99 times out of a hundred’, and the off side decision is clearly that. I just hope some of the more vitriolic contributors to this site, could maybe bear that in mind.

To Ade in the Sunday mailbox, who doesn’t understand ‘Ange ball’. The media always have to conjur up some kind of name for a narrative. For 3 years we the fans suffered brain numbing boredom as Mourinho and Conte did us the favour of honouring us with their time. Ange is happy to be at Spurs, he is getting players like Kulusevski, Bissouma, Sarr to fulfil their potential, we may not win a trophy, but for someone like me who pays to go to every home match, the change in atmosphere at matches, brought on by simple attack minded approach makes it worthwhile. If the media want to call it ‘Ange ball” that’ll do me fine. You just stick to ‘Liverpool 2.0’ whatever that means

Jim French (Spurs since ’59) Herts

Welcome to the club

First of all, call me Nostradamus. Luton gets their first win of the year, probably their only win away of the year, and it’s Everton. That really was going to be the only outcome.

Secondly, I’d like to welcome the supporters of Liverpool FC to the “Getting absolutely screwed by the officials and VAR” club.

I’ve got to admit, I wasn’t sure we were ever going to see them gain admission to our prestigious club. The other nineteen clubs in the league have long enjoyed our membership by seeing VAR ignore clear and obvious errors while drawing lines of the field to make an error “clear and obvious.” Awful interpretation of the laws of the game in one while a different interpretation in another. VAR ignoring an on field infringement for our opponent while immediately letting the referee of a potential infringement against the us.

Now that all twenty clubs are gold card carrying members, perhaps we can band together, use our collective power (especially now that we’ve gained a key member,) and get this abomination called VAR banned once and for all. It is a factual statement, of which there can be no denial, that VAR has made the game of football worse in every possible way. It’s leads to shouts of “corruption” and the Premier League has brought the game into disrepute (they love to accuse others of this but haven’t cleaned their own house) by allowing this monstrosity of a system to continue as long as it has.

So I say “Welcome Liverpool” and may you enjoy all the perks and features of being in this illustrious club going forward. I will say, one of the key rewards for being in this club is no one else giving a rat’s a$$ while your team is being screwed into oblivion while you stand by and helplessly watch. Another excellent perk of this prestigious club is when you see another club get hammered by VAR unjustly, and their supporters rightfully complain about it, you get to use your newly issued gold card to pull it out, wave it about, and exclaim, “You think that’s bad, you should have seen what happened to us in our match against (insert opponent here) two months ago that led to dropped points for us, at which point your fellow gold card carrying member has to stop whining about it. Sorry, I don’t makes the rules, I just know them.

As a founding member of the “Getting screwed by VAR and the officials” club, we finally look forward to seeing you at the next monthly meeting.

(This is where you pull the gold card out, wave it my face, and tell me that you don’t give a crap that we were a founding member.)

TX Bill (We really do love having you) EFC

Independent VAR

Not going to go anywhere near the var controversy from the Spurs v Liverpool game as it was covered in 16 conclusions pretty well, no doubt there’ll have been dozens of angry submissions sent in already and I don’t want to come over all swivel eyed, tinfoil hat conspiracy nut.

Instead, I wanted to ask what people thought of a couple of suggestions that I think would improve the implementation of var which appears to be the main problem, rather than the concept itself.

Firstly, a time limit for checks to take place. Var is supposed to be for clear and obvious errors right? So if the panel with all the tech can’t identify that error in, let’s say 30 or 40 seconds then it’s not there, move on.

Secondly, remove var entirely from PGMOL. Make it a fully independent body. The on-field ref is in charge and the observers at stockley park advise but with total independence, no back covering for mates. Going a step further, this could also be used almost as an evaluation for refs to see who’s decisions require the least var intervention.

Or, y’know, scrap it altogether and burn it to the ground.

Andy, London (via everywhere)

Liverpool reds

I’m sure there will be a few emails on Tottenham v Liverpool yesterday, so here’s one more…

I’ll come on to the offside but was shocked (maybe even disappointed) by the comments on Jones’ red card. Neville, Redknapp and Townsend avoided saying it explicitly but their take essentially boiled down to “not that type of player”, which would have been scant consolation for Bissouma if he had a broken leg. Personally I find it hard to see how Jones could possibly have dragged that ball back with his studs when it was so far away from his body and he couldn’t do so without losing his balance, but even if the foul was unintentional, the danger and wrecklessness of it could only be a red card (and it doesn’t matter what image the ref sees first on the screen).

For Jota, Neville (who I like) was laughably bad again, suggesting that Udogie tripped himself for the first yellow. It’s clear Jota clips him deliberately whilst running to ensure that he doesn’t get away and it only takes that slight touch on the outside of the foot/leg when someone is running at pace to cause that kind of fall. In fact, it is one of the rare fouls where the victim genuinely has no option to stay up if they chose to do so. The second yellow probably wouldn’t have been given if Jota hadn’t just been booked, in the same way it wouldn’t have been given in the first 5 minutes of the game, one of those unwritten rules that referees feel obligated to apply.

And finally to VAR. I know this is slightly flippant but it’s really not that complicated – if Howard Webb is the best guy we have, he should be able to do every game on his own, even when there’s 5 or 6 being played in parallel on a Saturday afternoon. Interventions should be that rare and quick. The PL is obviously not as bad as the world cup where they had about 20 referees per game watching in full kit from the VAR room, but the whole thing seems so over-engineered without any obvious benefit. Maybe that’s all due to the complexity of the rules but if they have more than one person on duty and none of them realises what the on-field call was, something is seriously wrong. Of course, we’ll have a review and lessons learnt, etc. etc. but when such basic things are happening 5 years after the implementation, you simply can’t take it seriously.

Dave B. Stevenage

…In reply to Salty Eric from LA, law 12 states but also in response to the myriad wailing reds around the world:

‘A tackle or challenge that endangers the safety of an opponent or uses excessive force or brutality must be sanctioned as serious foul play.

Any player who lunges at an opponent in challenging for the ball from the front, from the side or from behind using one or both legs, with excessive force or endangers the safety of an opponent is guilty of serious foul play.’

Studs up, into the standing leg with excessive force, endangering the safety of an opponent. Red card.

Jota’s first yellow was soft, but you see them given. It wouldn’t even be a talking point if he hadn’t lunged into a tackle two minutes later, he’s only got himself to blame, it’s not like he didn’t know rhey were a man down already is it?

The Diaz goal though, I’ll give you that. It’s crazy to think that VAR can be undone by human error on that scale. I echo some calls for officials to communicate (like the egg chasing TMO’s) and also for coaches to have a review (like cricket).

I’ve seen Pedro Mendes ‘score’ at Old Trafford, saw Luis Garcia ‘score’ against Chelsea in a CL semi and saw Frank Lampard ‘score’ for England in the World Cup and a penalty given in the first minute of a CL final for hitting Moussa Sissoko in the armpit. Shit happens, suck it up when it goes against you, revel in the schadenfreude when it happens to someone you dislike.

Some Liverpool fans are so righteous, they think that it’s only happening to them calling conspiracy the minute something goes against them when the fact is, the human element in officiating will always lead to error.

We’ll be on the end of one of these eventually, that’s the nature of the beast. It’s also early doors but having lived on this side of the world for the last fifteen years and losing my way with following Spurs (the Mourinho/Conte years were hard to get up at 4am to watch), I feel like we are back to the ‘game is about glory’ roots which helps me get out of bed when it’s still dark!

Owen (Luton 1-0 Tottenham with a dubious red for us is at 10.30pm here next week, lovely), Sydney

Spurs’ new stopper

VAR boo, Goal should have been, Red card that shouldn’t have been, yellow card that wasn’t, second yellow that should have been, bad ref, Salahs good.

Now I’ve done the obligatory comments on the game. Vicario’s double save hasn’t got much of a mention anywhere. Both shots weren’t worldies but I love a double save.

JC STFC

What is Ange-ball?

In response to Ade of ‘What is Angeball’

Is it failing to score against 9 men?

We scored against 9 men.

Is it relying on an own goal?

We created the goal, it’s not like Matip just turned around and put it in his own goal. It was a forced error.

Is it taking off son and Maddison when trying to score against 9 men?

I think it’s more impressive we scored without our best players on the field.

Is it a manager who says mate a lot and makes journalists wet themselves?

Yes, you finally got it mate.

We all love him because he isn’t full of bollocks.

Your welcome, mate.

JoeKen

Postcard from the Palace

All four footballing horsemen of the apocalypse losing on the same day? Brilliant.

*Tempting though it is to pretend otherwise, I did not have any hopes at all for a good result for Crystal Palace this weekend. For all the talk of Manchester United’s injuries, Palace have four players out who would ordinarily start (Edouard, Franca, Lerma and Olise) and two others who would be on the bench (Ahamada and Henderson). Defending was going to be the order of the day, although the use deployment of Jeffrey Schlupp in an advanced role suggested pressing high instead of simply sitting deep.

*They were dealt a further blow to their chances when Manchester United went with a centre back pairing of Raphael Varane and Victor Lindelof, leaving Harry Maguire on the bench.

*Tyrick Mitchell had an excellent game in defence, making a couple of goalline clearances on the rare occasions Manchester United did break through. It was one of his defensive teammates who made the most decisive contribution. 25 minutes in, Jordan Ayew was fouled on the right wing. Eberechi Eze took the resulting free kick, which was glanced by a defender into the path of Joachim Andersen, lurking at the back post. The Dane leathered it back across goal into the top corner to give the visitors an unlikely, but not undeserved, lead at the break.

*The hosts dominated possession in the second half, forcing Sam Johnstone into a couple of excellent saves before running out of ideas and resorting to trying to win a soft penalty. One shout was completed ignored by the officials, possibly because Marcus Rashford looked to be playing for a handball and when it hit Joel Ward, it was at close range and his arm was tucked into his body. A final chance for Manchester United pinballed off defenders before going out for a corner off Mitchell, and Palace held firm.

*An excellent win for Roy Hodgson’s side, and for him personally as well. Five consecutive games unbeaten at Old Trafford is the record every manager has been chasing and he’s got there first. Maguire also kept up his record of playing in every Premier League game Manchester United have lost to Palace.

*Brighton & Hove are exactly the sort of team who will react to being thumped by going on a long unbeaten run, allowing pundits to remind us all how easy it is to forget they were thumped by Aston Villa. Gareth Southgate was at the match and presumably saw that Lewis Dunk is really the new Ryan Shawcross, having his international career ended before it had really begun by his inability to contend with a superstar forward in scintillating form.

*There are several things that still need to be sorted out from Tottenham v Liverpool, that don’t need covering with an essay: it should not be a problem for officials to do VAR within 48 hours of officiating on the field, even in a foreign country. Darren England and Dan Cook should not have been stood down for subsequent fixtures, because the glare of the public spotlight would sharpen their senses, and stop someone else being on the receiving end of treatment from fans. VAR cannot be scrapped overnight as it would create an unbalanced season and make the suggestions of conspiracy worse. That it’s the clubs who argued loudest in favour of introducing VAR who now want it changed or scrapped doesn’t help their cause. Similarly, clubs who wanted to be part of the European Super League crying “sporting integrity” is a bit rich. The most surprising thing about Liverpool’s red cards this season (including Alexis Mac Allister’s, which was overturned) has been the lack of footballing intelligence involved. Winning a game against a team who are only focussed on defending is difficult and worthy of celebration. Celebrations only become an issue when they are directed at the opposition, other than that go to town and enjoy yourselves.

*Congratulations to Luton Town for their first top flight win since 1992. Sean Dyche doesn’t like being called (or compared to) a dinosaur (even if he is the main person using that description), this must be uncomfortably similar for Everton fans to when Derby County took four of their eleven points from games against Newcastle United, managed by Sam Allardyce.

Ed Quoththeraven

We’re all in on it

Tottenham and Arsenal have absolutely identical records to date. Normally in these situations alphabetical order takes precedence. Is the fact you, and others, are placing Tottenham 2nd and Arsenal 3rd another part of the conspiracy to ensure Tottenham finish top of the league this season ?

Macca, Herts

New stick with which to beat Arsenal

Okay, no celebration criticism for the Spuds on Saturday even though it was quite OTT but each to their own.

However, Steve Nicol has now called Arsenal unprofessional for allowing Havertz to take our second penalty and put the game to bed. It was about team bonding and extremely professional. Maybe this will give him confidence going forward.

Chris, Croydon

Sorry Sancho situation

I read Professor (Dr) David Achanfuo Yeboah‘s email with great disbelief. Does the great prof wants us to believe that Sancho is blameless in all of this? Even when he was playing for Dortmund, there had been stories of his tardiness. Stories have been leaked to the press about how the current Man Utd team is frustrated with his lack of discipline, as well as that he is supposed to show at the training ground 30 minutes before everyone else, but still regularly shows up late. Of course, we do not know how true those stories are, but if there are consistent (negative) stories about you, maybe you should look at you self, instead of claiming to be a scapegoat.

Does the dear Professor want us to believe he would have willingly apologized to one of his talented but indisciplined students if he called the person out in public and the said student lashed out?

Sancho is no Romario or Ronaldo (the real one), so he can’t be lazy during training, play rubbish during matches, and then not expect to be chastised.

The defense coming from a Professor (Dr) is even more disappointing. This is Stewie-level rubbish. Unless you are one of Stewie’s (alleged ) man pseudonyms.

Not a Professor (Not a Dr) Kambai Tabakwot (Women’s football leagues are finally resuming!)